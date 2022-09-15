Class A Blog: Prince Ave.-ELCA highlights Division I-II weekend

In other top games:

-- The only inter-division game between ranked teams sends Division I No. 10 Elbert County to Division II No. 5 Washington-Wilkes for the 40th edition of a rivalry that dates to 1958. Washington-Wilkes owns the series lead, 22-17, with one 7-7 tie on Sept. 11, 1959. Washington Wilkes has the past two games. Elbert County is 3-0 with victories against Hart County (31-28), Madison County (48-34) and Harlem (27-21). Washington-Wilkes is 3-0 with victories against East Laurens (28-7), Glenn Hills (41-0) and Georgia Military (14-2).

-- Division II No. 7 Charlton County will travel to Class 2A No. 2 Pierce County after losing to Florida’s University Christian 33-0 last week. The Indians have beaten Jeff Davis (20-14 OT), Yulee (Fla.) (21-7) and West Nassau (Fla.) (56-12). Pierce County is the first ranked program Charlton has faced this season. The Bears are 3-0 after beating Jeff Davis (56-17), Division I then-No. 9 Metter (30-7) and Liberty County (45-6) last week.

-- Division I No. 5 Irwin County will travel to Class 2A No. 6 Rockmart for the first game between the programs. Irwin is coming off a 41-7 victory against Turner County and a 48-6 victory against Dooly. The Indians lost their opener, 28-20, to Class 2A No. 2 Fitzgerald.

-- Brooks County is ranked No. 6 in Division I and will play at home against Class 4A No. 9 Bainbridge in the third matchup between the programs. Brooks County won 15-13 in 2018, and Bainbridge won 27-26 in 2019. Brooks is 3-1 after beating Thomasville (42-7), Wayne County (39-25) and Mitchell County (49-12). The Trojans lost to Cook 32-28.

Class A Division I top-10 schedule

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (3-0); Friday at Class 2A No. 4 ELCA

2. (2) Swainsboro (4-0); Friday at Emanuel County Institute

3. (3) Rabun County (3-0); Friday at Heard County

4. (4) Bleckley County (3-0); Friday vs. West Laurens

5. (5) Irwin County (2-1); Friday at Class 2A No. 6 Rockmart

6. (6) Brooks County (3-1) Friday vs. Class 4A No. 9 Bainbridge

7. (7) Whitefield Academy (4-0); Off.

8. (8) Lamar County (4-0); Friday at Jackson

9. (9) Darlington (3-0); Friday vs. Northwest Whitfield

10. (10) Elbert County (3-0); Friday at Division II No. 5 Washington-Wilkes

Class A Division II top-10 schedule

1. (2) Early County (4-0); Friday vs. Baconton Charter

2. (1) Clinch County (3-1); Friday vs. Bacon County

3. (5) Bowdon (3-1); Off

4. (6) Johnson County (2-0); Friday vs. East Laurens

5. (8) Washington-Wilkes (3-0); Friday vs. Division I No. 10 Elbert County

6. (9) Aquinas (3-0); Friday vs. Harlem

7. (3) Charlton County (3-1); Friday vs. 2A No. 2 Pierce County

8. (4) Schley County (1-2); Friday vs. Central-Talbotton

9. (NR) Dooly County; (1-2) Off.

10. (NR) Mount Zion-Carroll (3-0); Friday at Brookstone