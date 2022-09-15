ajc logo
Class A Blog: Prince Ave.-ELCA highlights Division I-II weekend

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
50 minutes ago

Five games between ranked programs highlights Week 5 in both divisions of Class A.

Division I No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian, will travel to Class 2A No. 4 Eagle’s Landing Christian for the sixth meeting between the program. ELCA leads the series at 5-1, but Prince Avenue defeated the Chargers 38-0 in the A Private quarterfinals in 2020, the teams’ last meeting.

Prince Avenue is 3-0 after victories against Hammond (S.C.) (39-3), Athens Academy (49-14) and Monroe Area (29-20). ELCA is 1-2 after beating Brentwood (Tenn.) (50-49 OT) and losing to Class 6A No. 6 Blessed Trinity (37-14) and Class 3A No. 4 Calvary Day (28-21).

Junior quarterback Aaron Philo is 63-of-106 passing for 1,019 yards and 11 touchdowns to lead a Wolverines offense that averages 339 passing yards and 186 rushing yards per game. Bailey Stockton leads receivers with 22 receptions for 474 yards and four touchdowns. Christian has 17 receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns; Josh Britt has seven catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns, and Nick Hurley has eight receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown.

Keon Rogers leads the run game with three rushing touchdowns, and three players – Mac Bradley, Ethan Christian and Philo – each have one rushing touchdown.

In other top games:

-- The only inter-division game between ranked teams sends Division I No. 10 Elbert County to Division II No. 5 Washington-Wilkes for the 40th edition of a rivalry that dates to 1958. Washington-Wilkes owns the series lead, 22-17, with one 7-7 tie on Sept. 11, 1959. Washington Wilkes has the past two games. Elbert County is 3-0 with victories against Hart County (31-28), Madison County (48-34) and Harlem (27-21). Washington-Wilkes is 3-0 with victories against East Laurens (28-7), Glenn Hills (41-0) and Georgia Military (14-2).

-- Division II No. 7 Charlton County will travel to Class 2A No. 2 Pierce County after losing to Florida’s University Christian 33-0 last week. The Indians have beaten Jeff Davis (20-14 OT), Yulee (Fla.) (21-7) and West Nassau (Fla.) (56-12). Pierce County is the first ranked program Charlton has faced this season. The Bears are 3-0 after beating Jeff Davis (56-17), Division I then-No. 9 Metter (30-7) and Liberty County (45-6) last week.

-- Division I No. 5 Irwin County will travel to Class 2A No. 6 Rockmart for the first game between the programs. Irwin is coming off a 41-7 victory against Turner County and a 48-6 victory against Dooly. The Indians lost their opener, 28-20, to Class 2A No. 2 Fitzgerald.

-- Brooks County is ranked No. 6 in Division I and will play at home against Class 4A No. 9 Bainbridge in the third matchup between the programs. Brooks County won 15-13 in 2018, and Bainbridge won 27-26 in 2019. Brooks is 3-1 after beating Thomasville (42-7), Wayne County (39-25) and Mitchell County (49-12). The Trojans lost to Cook 32-28.

Class A Division I top-10 schedule

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (3-0); Friday at Class 2A No. 4 ELCA

2. (2) Swainsboro (4-0); Friday at Emanuel County Institute

3. (3) Rabun County (3-0); Friday at Heard County

4. (4) Bleckley County (3-0); Friday vs. West Laurens

5. (5) Irwin County (2-1); Friday at Class 2A No. 6 Rockmart

6. (6) Brooks County (3-1) Friday vs. Class 4A No. 9 Bainbridge

7. (7) Whitefield Academy (4-0); Off.

8. (8) Lamar County (4-0); Friday at Jackson

9. (9) Darlington (3-0); Friday vs. Northwest Whitfield

10. (10) Elbert County (3-0); Friday at Division II No. 5 Washington-Wilkes

Class A Division II top-10 schedule

1. (2) Early County (4-0); Friday vs. Baconton Charter

2. (1) Clinch County (3-1); Friday vs. Bacon County

3. (5) Bowdon (3-1); Off

4. (6) Johnson County (2-0); Friday vs. East Laurens

5. (8) Washington-Wilkes (3-0); Friday vs. Division I No. 10 Elbert County

6. (9) Aquinas (3-0); Friday vs. Harlem

7. (3) Charlton County (3-1); Friday vs. 2A No. 2 Pierce County

8. (4) Schley County (1-2); Friday vs. Central-Talbotton

9. (NR) Dooly County; (1-2) Off.

10. (NR) Mount Zion-Carroll (3-0); Friday at Brookstone

