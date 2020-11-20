Class A Blog: Playoff picture coming into focus

Region 4: This is another four-team league where everyone makes the playoffs. Trinity Christian (2-0) gained the inside track to the title with a 9-7 win over Brookstone (1-1) last week. However, the Lions must go on the road to Rome and defeat Pacelli (1-1) to win the title outright. That would most likely push Pacelli down to third, unless Brookstone is upset by Heritage-Newnan (0-2).

Region 5: Mount Vernon (2-0) and Wesleyan (3-0) will meet tonight for the title. Holy Innocents’ (1-1) and Hebron Christian (1-2) will claim the final two spots.

Region 6: Fellowship Christian (3-0) has clinched the crown. Mt. Pisgah Christian (2-1) can claim the No. 2 seed with a win over St. Francis (0-3) on Friday. Lakewood Academy (2-1) and King’s Ridge (1-3) will be the third and fourth seeds, respectively.

Region 7: Christian Heritage and North Cobb Christian, both 2-0, will meet in Dalton tonight for the championship. Darlington (2-2) has wrapped up the No. 3 seed. Walker (0-3) has dibs on the fourth spot. Mount Paran Christian (0-1) will miss the post season for the first time since 2012.

Region 8: Prince Avenue (2-0) is the region champion. Athens Academy (2-1) claimed the No. 2 slot last week with a 56-31 win over George Walton Academy (1-2). Even if Athens Christian (1-2) cannot pull off an upset Friday at Prince Avenue, the Eagles have the fourth seed locked up.

Public

Region 1: Pelham (4-0) has clinched its third region title in five seasons. Mitchell County (3-1) wrapped up the No. 2 seed with a win over Terrell County (2-3) last week. Miller County (2-2) has the inside track on the third seed. Terrell County and Seminole County (2-3) will battle tonight for the final playoff spot.

Region 2: After suffering an upset to Clinch County (3-1) last week (13-0), Irwin County (4-1) must defeat Turner County (3-2) to win the title. A loss will give the championship to Brooks County (5-1).

Region 3: Metter (5-0) has clinched the championship. McIntosh County Academy (4-1) has to defeat Jenkins County (4-2) tonight to hold on to the No. 2 seed. Screven County and Emanuel County Institute are tied for fourth at 3-3. Screven has the inside track for the final playoff spot as the Gamecocks will travel to Claxton (1-3) to take on the Tigers while ECI has to close the season hosting Metter.

Region 4: All four seeds are locked up. Dublin (7-0) is the region champ and Wilcox County (6-1) has the No. 2 seed. Johnson County (5-2) is the third seed while Montgomery County (4-3) will be No. 4.

Region 5: Macon County (6-0) hosts Chattahoochee County (6-0) to decide the region champion. Taylor County (5-2) has the third spot while Marion County (2-3) has edged Manchester (3-4) for the final slot, thanks to a 13-6 win over the Blue Devils last month.

Region 6: Bowdon (4-0) clinched its first region crown since 2014 with a 42-22 win over B.E.S.T. Academy (1-2) last week. Gordon Lee (3-1) is the No. 2 seed, while Mount Zion-Carroll (2-2) and B.E.S.T. Academy (1-3) are the three and four seeds, respectively.

Region 7: Hancock Central (4-0) clinched the first region title in the 61-year history of the program with a 32-8 win over Wilkinson County (2-2). Warren County (3-1) must defeat Wilkinson County tonight to hang on to the No. 2 seed. A loss by the Screaming Devils and a win by Georgia Military (2-2) over ACE Charter (1-3), would result in a three-way tie for the No. 2 seed and a complicated tie-breaker process.

Region 8: Commerce (4-0) clinched the championship with a 28-17 win over Washington-Wilkes (2-1) last week. The Tigers are still in the driver’s seat for the No. 2 seed, but must defeat Towns County (1-2) tonight. Lincoln County (2-1) has secured the third slot while Towns County will be the fourth seed.