Class A Blog: Playoff picture begins to take shape

High School Sports Blog | 58 minutes ago
By S. Thomas Coleman

Here’s a quick look at how the state playoff picture is beginning to take shape:

Private

Region 1: First Presbyterian (3-0) and Stratford Academy (2-1) will meet Friday to decide the region champion. Mount de Sales (2-1) has one of the final two spots locked up. Strong Rock (1-2) and Tattnall Square (1-2) will meet Friday as well to decide who gets the final playoff spot.

Region 2: Even if Our Lady of Mercy had not opted out of football this fall due to COVID-19 concerns, the four-team league – which also includes Eagle’s Landing Christian, Landmark Christian and Whitefield Academy – would send all of its teams to the playoffs. Whitefield will travel to ELCA on Friday to decide the region champ.

Region 3: All four teams – Aquinas, Calvary Day, Savannah Christian and Savannah Country Day – will make the state playoffs. Savannah Christian is 2-0 and has the inside track on the region title. The Raiders can clinch it in their season finale November 20, when they host Savannah Country Day (1-1).

Region 4: This is another four-team league where everyone makes the playoffs. Going into the second week of region play, Pacelli and Trinity Christian are both 1-0. Brookstone and Heritage-Newnan are 0-1.

Region 5: Mount Vernon and Wesleyan (both 2-0) and defending champion Holy Innocents' (1-0) are the front-runners to win the region title. The picture will become a bit clearer this weekend when Hebron Christian (0-2) and Providence Christian (0-3) meet Friday to decide who will get the final playoff spot, and Holy Innocents' hosts Wesleyan on Friday.

Region 6: Fellowship Christian is still the clear favorite at 3-0. Mt. Pisgah Christian and Lakeview Academy are both 1-1, but Mt. Pisgah has the advantage after beating Lakeview two weeks ago. King’s Ridge (1-2) most likely earned the final playoff spot last week when the Tigers shut out St. Francis (0-2), 35-0.

Region 7: Christian Heritage and North Cobb Christian are both 2-0 and appear headed for a showdown for the region title in the regular season finale next week. Darlington and Walker, both 1-2, have all but claimed the last two spots, while Mount Paran Christian (0-1) will miss the post season for the first time since 2012.

Region 8: Prince Avenue (2-0) is the region champion. George Walton Academy and Athens Academy, both 1-1, will meet Friday to decide the No. 2 seed, while Athens Christian will claim the final playoff spot over Loganville Christian.

Public

Region 1: Pelham (4-0) has clinched its third region title in five seasons. Mitchell County (3-1) can grab the No. 2 seed with a win over Terrell County (2-2) on Friday. Terrell County, Seminole County (2-1) and Miller County (1-2) are in a three-way battle for the other two playoff spots.

Region 2: Irwin County (4-0) is in the driver’s seat and can clinch the title with a win over Turner County (3-1) in the regular season finale next week. But Turner County first has to get past Brooks County (3-1) on Friday. Clinch County (2-1) has a solid hold on the fourth and final spot.

Region 3: Metter (5-0) has clinched the championship. McIntosh County Academy (4-1) has locked down the No. 2 seed, while Screven County and Jenkins County, both 3-2, will meet Friday to decide the No. 3 seed. Emanuel County Institute will miss the post season for the first time since 2002.

Region 4: Dublin (6-0) is the region champ and Wilcox County (6-1) has the No. 2 seed. two weeks ago all but clinched the region title. Johnson County (4-2), Montgomery County (3-3), Dooly County (3-3) and Wheeler County (3-4), are dueling it out for the final two spots.

Region 5: Macon County (5-0) hosts Chattahoochee County (4-0) Friday in the regular season finale, to decide the region champion. Taylor County (4-2) appears to have locked up the third spot while Marion County (2-2) has edged Manchester (2-4) for the final slot.

Region 6: Bowdon (3-0) can clinch its first region crown since 2014 with a win over B.E.S.T. Academy (1-1) on Friday. Gordon Lee (2-1) has a firm grip on the No. 2 seed. B.E.S.T., Mt. Zion-Carroll (1-2) and Trion (1-2) are fighting for the final two slots.

Region 7: Hancock Central (3-0) can clinch the championship Friday with a win at home Friday against Wilkinson County (2-1). Warren County (2-1) and Georgia Military (2-2) appear to have a lock on the other two spots, but ACE Charter (1-2) still has an outside chance with two games left to play.

Region 8: Commerce (3-0) and Washington-Wilkes (2-0) will meet Friday in Washington for the region title. Lincoln County (1-1) and Towns County (1-1) have locked up the other two playoff spots.

