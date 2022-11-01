Class A blog: Nine region championships to be decided in final regular-season weekend

Six Division I regions and three Division II regions in Class A will come down to classic region-title matchups Friday or will use tie-breaker scenarios to determine the regions’ pecking orders entering the playoffs.
In Division I, No. 6 St. Francis secured the Region 6 No. 1 seed, and in Region 8, No. 3 Rabun County captured the title.
In Division II, Early County won the Region 1 title; Wilcox won the Region 4 title; Schley County won the Region 6 championship, and Lincoln County captured Region 8′s top seed.
The rest will be decided:
- In Division I, Region 1 will come down to No. 4 Irwin County vs. Bacon County.
- In Region 2, No. 2 Swainsboro will travel to Dublin to determine the title.
- In Region 3, Screven County will travel to No. 9 Metter with the No. 1 seed on the line.
- In Region 4, Heard County will be at home against Lamar County for the championship.
- In Region 5, top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian will travel to Social Circle to determine the top seed.
- In Region 7, Darlington will be at home against Trion for the championship.
- The undecided Division II titles include Region 2 (Charlton at Lanier County), Region 5 (Hancock Central at Johnson County) and Region 7 (Mount Zion at No. 1 Bowdon).
Class A Division I top-10 results
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (8-0) defeated Jasper County 62-6.
2. (2) Swainsboro (8-0) defeated Bleckley County 28-21.
3. (3) Rabun County (10-0) defeated Commerce 27-22.
4. (4) Irwin County (7-1) defeated Division II No. 3 Early County 42-18.
5. (5) Brooks County (6-2) defeated Bacon County 49-0.
6. (6) Darlington (9-0) did not play.
7. (7) Elbert County (9-1) defeated Athens Christian 40-13.
8. (8) St. Francis (6-3) defeated Mount Pisgah 35-18.
9. (9) Metter (6-3) did not play.
10. (10) Whitefield Academy (6-3) defeated Mount Vernon 59-41.
Class A Division II top-10 results
1. (1) Bowdon (7-1) did not play.
2. (3) Johnson County (9-0) defeated Twiggs County 61-7.
3. (4) Early County (7-3) lost to Division I No. 4 Irwin County.
4. (6) Charlton County (6-2) defeated Clinch County 33-28.
5. (5) Schley County (7-2) defeated Marion County 56-0.
6. (2) Clinch County (8-2) lost to No. 4 Charlton County 33-28.
7. (7) McIntosh County Academy (9-1) defeated Portal 33-6.
8. (8) Manchester (5-3) canceled against Central-Talbotton
9. (10) Lincoln County (7-2) defeated Warren County 34-0.
10. (NR) Wilcox County (6-3) defeated Hawkinsville 46-6.
