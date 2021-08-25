Class A Blog: New coaches get season-opening wins

Lamar Landing, Pelham: Five months ago, Pelham’s program looked to be in disarray. First, Dondrail Pinkins, who spent six seasons at Pelham and put up a combined record of 52-15 with three region titles, left to take over at rival Mitchell County, his alma mater. Then the man that was hired to be his replacement, Valdosta offensive coordinator Shawn Sutton, stepped down less than a month after taking the job. But now all is right with the world in Hornet Nation. Not only did Landing win his first game as head coach, he defeated Pinkins and Mitchell County, 25-12, as Zane Touchton, a transfer from Colquitt County, was 19-of-32 passing for 270 yards and a touchdown.

Ty Ward, Savannah Country Day: When Jim Collis stepped down after last season to focus more on his duties as athletic director, he tapped Ty Ward to be his replacement. So far so good. The Hornets’ former offensive coordinator, now head coach, led the team to a 34-14 win over Bulloch Academy, which competes in the highest classification (AAA) of the Georgia Independent Schools Association (GISA). Senior QB Barry Kleinpeter led the way with 91 yards rushing on 12 carries and a touchdown, and two touchdown passes to fellow senior WR/DB Kenny Odom.