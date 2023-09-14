Class A blog: Lanier County has chance to end winless streak vs. ranked opponents

Lanier County is 0-55 in history against ranked opponents, but the Bulldogs could be poised to end the streak Friday when it plays Division II No. 9 McIntosh County Academy.

Lanier is 3-0 after beating Bacon County (17-7), Santa Fe of Florida (33-3) and Berrien (24-7). McIntosh County Academy has beaten Johnson-Savannah (26-0) and West Nassau of Floriday (18-0) and lost to Glynn Academy (14-6).

Sophomore quarterback Drake Wolford is 21-of-40 passing for 362 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Lanier County offense. He has rushed 29 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns. B.J. Jones leads receivers with six receptions for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Nehemiah Davis has 51 carries for 319 yards and a touchdown.

McIntosh County Academy quarterback Nehemiah West is 5-of-14 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown and has run for two touchdowns. Freshman Earnest McIntosh has 34 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

In other notable games:

-- Division I No. 6 Brooks County (1-2) might have a losing record through three games, but the Trojans will play host to Class 6A No. 3 Thomas County Central with hopes of upending a ranked higher-classed program. The teams have met 18 times with TCC holding an 11-7 margin in the series. Brooks County won the most recent game -- a 38-22 victory in 2019.

-- Division I No. 3 Irwin County lost its opener against Fitzgerald 28-0 but has rebounded with victories against Dooly County (34-20) and Turner County (48-36). It will play Class 2A No. 8 Rockmart for the second time in program history. Irwin beat Rockmart 28-14 last season. Rockmart is 1-2 after beating Cass (24-23) and losing to Cedartown (13-12) and Dalton (21-14).

Class A Division I schedule

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0) vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian

2. (2) Swainsboro (4-0) vs. Emanuel County Institute

3. (3) Irwin County (2-1) vs. Class 2A No. 8 Rockmart

4. (4) Bleckley County (2-1) at Class 4A West Laurens

5. (5) Trion (3-0) at Class 2A Model

6. (6) Brooks County (1-2) vs. Class 6A No. 3 Thomas County Central

7. (8) Rabun County (2-1) vs. Heard County

8. (9) Elbert County (2-1) vs. Washington-Wilkes

9. (10) Mount Vernon (3-0) at Tattnall Square

10. (NR) Bryan County (3-0) at Portal

Class A Division II Schedule

1. (1) Schley County (3-0) at Central-Talbotton

2. (3) Macon County (3-0) vs. Greenville

3. (6) Clinch County (3-1) at Bacon County

4. (2) Manchester (2-1) at Marion County

5. (4) Bowdon (2-2) at Dade County

6. (5) Aquinas (3-0) at Harlem

7. (9) Greene County (4-0) at Oglethorpe County

8. (7) Early County (2-1) at Baconton Charter

9. (8) McIntosh County Academy (2-1) at Lanier County

10. (10) Jenkins County (4-0) vs. Screven County

