Class A Blog: How things look this week

GIRLS

Lake Oconee Academy stays No. 1. The Titans (12-0) have risen to the top spot in the public rankings for the first time in program history largely on the efforts of senior guard Destiny McClendon. The Chattanooga signee poured in 30 points and added eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 67-47 win last week over Towns County. LOA, in just its sixth season, advanced to the second round of the public state playoffs last year after bowing out in Round One in 2019.

Dublin rising. Two weeks ago, the Irish (13-2) were nowhere to be found in the Top 10. Now they are No. 4 after winning 10 in a row. Dublin is led by one of the best all-around players in the classification in senior guard Biana McRae, who averages 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals per game. She is also ranked in the top 10 academically in her class and was the 2019 Class 2A state champion in the 300 meter hurdles.

Private school free-for-all. For the third week in a row there is a new team at the top of the rankings. And that could change again next week. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy claimed the No. 1 spot after last week’s No. 1, Mount Paran Christian, now No. 4, and No. 2 St. Francis, which held the No. 1 ranking prior to Mt. Paran, couldn’t get through a week unscathed. ELCA couldn’t either as the Chargers, now 11-1, were defeated soundly by Class 6A No. 7 Kell, 58-44, last night. Things don’t get any easier tonight as ELCA will travel to No. 9 Greenforest (4-3), which features the dynamic senior duo of forward L’or Mputu (20 points per game) and guard Ineza Sifa (13 ppg).