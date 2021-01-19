Class A Blog: How things look this week

Here’s a look at a some of the goings on in the state’s smallest classification.
BOYS
Forfeits beset St. Francis. The Knights have had to forfeit all but one of its wins and now have a record of 1-7, after it was determined that they have been using ineligible players. St. Francis was already a disappointing 4-3 before the forfeits and dropped in the rankings from No. 3 to No. 8 this week. The two-time defending private state champs will now lean on their big three – 6-foot-6 senior guard Jusaun Holt, an Alabama commit who is averaging 20 points and eight rebounds a game, 6-8 senior forward Kai Simmons (eight points, five rebounds) and 6-3 guard Seth Hubbard (12 points, five rebounds and four assists) – to get back on track.
Providence trending up. After starting the season 1-2, the Storm have won 15 of their last 16, including victories last week over Class A foes Wesleyan (63-40) and Social Circle (56-48), where junior forward Tony Carpio led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Bowdon, Drew meet tonight in early season showdown. No. 1 and undefeated Drew will face No. 7 Bowdon tonight in a Region 6 showdown that could be a preview of a game that will be played deep into the post season. Drew (14-0) has been on a blistering pace, outscoring teams by an average of more than 30 points per game, though they squeaked out a win last week over BEST Academy, 84-81, a team they had destroyed by nearly 60 points (112-54) last month. Meanwhile, Bowdon (14-2) went from unranked two weeks ago to No. 7 this week after blasted Gordon Lee last Friday, 78-48. Sophomore guard Arthur Johnson knocked down seven three pointers en route to a 31-point performance in the win.
GIRLS
Lake Oconee Academy stays No. 1. The Titans (12-0) have risen to the top spot in the public rankings for the first time in program history largely on the efforts of senior guard Destiny McClendon. The Chattanooga signee poured in 30 points and added eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 67-47 win last week over Towns County. LOA, in just its sixth season, advanced to the second round of the public state playoffs last year after bowing out in Round One in 2019.
Dublin rising. Two weeks ago, the Irish (13-2) were nowhere to be found in the Top 10. Now they are No. 4 after winning 10 in a row. Dublin is led by one of the best all-around players in the classification in senior guard Biana McRae, who averages 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals per game. She is also ranked in the top 10 academically in her class and was the 2019 Class 2A state champion in the 300 meter hurdles.
Private school free-for-all. For the third week in a row there is a new team at the top of the rankings. And that could change again next week. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy claimed the No. 1 spot after last week’s No. 1, Mount Paran Christian, now No. 4, and No. 2 St. Francis, which held the No. 1 ranking prior to Mt. Paran, couldn’t get through a week unscathed. ELCA couldn’t either as the Chargers, now 11-1, were defeated soundly by Class 6A No. 7 Kell, 58-44, last night. Things don’t get any easier tonight as ELCA will travel to No. 9 Greenforest (4-3), which features the dynamic senior duo of forward L’or Mputu (20 points per game) and guard Ineza Sifa (13 ppg).
