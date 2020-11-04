Class A Blog: How the playoffs are shaping up

Region 4: This is another four-team league where everyone makes the playoffs. The scramble for the region title starts this Friday as Pacelli, Trinity Christian, Brookstone and Heritage-Newnan begin to face each other over the final three weeks of the regular season.

Region 5: Mount Vernon (2-0) is in front at the moment, with Wesleyan and Holy Innocents' right behind (1-0). Hebron Christian and Providence Christian, both 0-2, will most likely decide who claims the final playoff spot when they face each other on Nov. 13.

Region 6: Fellowship Christian is the clear favorite at 2-0. Mt. Pisgah Christian (1-0) kept pace with a win last week over Lakeview Academy (1-1). St. Francis (0-1) and King’s Ridge (0-2) will fight it out for the last slot in the post season.

Region 7: Similar to Region 6, Christian Heritage (2-0) is the front runner. North Cobb Christian (1-0) and Darlington (1-1) are right behind the Lions, while Mount Paran Christian (0-1) and Walker (0-2) will battle for the final playoff spot.

Region 8: Prince Avenue (2-0) clinched the title with a win over George Walton Academy (1-1) last week. Loganville Christian (0-0), Athens Academy (0-1) and Athens Christian (0-1) are all winless, but Loganville has had to cancel games against Athens Academy and Prince Avenue due to COVID-19. The game at Athens Christian, scheduled for November 13, could decide the final playoff spot.

Public

Region 1: Pelham (3-0) is on course to win its third region title in five seasons. Terrell County, Seminole County and Mitchell County are all tied at 2-1. Miller County (1-2) and Randolph-Clay (1-3) still have a chance to earn a playoff spot.

Region 2: Irwin County (3-0) is the front runner but the final regular season game at Turner County (3-1) could decide the region champ. Brooks County (2-1), Clinch County (2-1) and Charlton County (1-1) will fight it out for the other two playoff slots.

Region 3: Metter (4-0) is in command with wins over both teams tied for second in the league, McIntosh County Academy (3-1) and Screven County (3-1). Emanuel County Institute and Jenkins County, both 2-2, will meet Friday to most likely decide who gets the final playoff spot.

Region 4: Dublin’s (5-0) win over Wilcox County (5-1) two weeks ago all but clinched the region title for the Irish. Johnson County (4-1), Wheeler County (3-3), Montgomery County (3-3) and Telfair County (2-4) will fight it out for the final two spots.

Region 5: The region title will most likely be decided next week when Macon County (5-0) hosts Chattahoochee County (4-0) in the regular season finale. Taylor County (4-2) appears to have locked up the third spot. Marion County (2-2), Manchester (2-3) and Schley County (1-3) will scramble for the final slot.

Region 6: Bowdon (2-0) is on top right now, but still has to face B.E.S.T. Academy (1-0) and Mt. Zion-Carroll (1-1). Gordon Lee (1-1) and Armuchee (0-1) are still in contention.

Region 7: Hancock Central (2-0) leads at the moment, but Georgia Military (2-1), Warren County (1-1), ACE Charter (1-1) and Wilkinson County (1-1) area all still in contention for the region title.

Region 8: Commerce (2-0), Washington-Wilkes (1-0), and Lincoln County (1-0) will fight it out for the region title, while Towns County and Greene County, both 0-1, and Social Circle (0-2) are in a battle for the last spot.