Class A Blog: Finals wrap up

Recap: David Dallas threw a 65-yard TD pass to Aaron Gates on the first play from scrimmage, and Bryce Wilcox and Christian Hanson returned interceptions for touchdowns in the first half as Trinity Christian took a 35-0 lead. Prince Avenue got no closer than 42-28. Dallas became the sixth player in finals history to throw four TD passes in a game, and Trinity became the third finalist to return two interceptions for touchdowns in a game (2018 Bainbridge, 1971 Bowdon). Jimbo Batchelor and Josh Dallas also intercepted passes for Trinity.

History: Trinity Christian, a Sharpsburg school that started varsity football in 2011 and joined the GHSA in 2018, won its first state title and avenged its 2020 state finals defeat. Trinity’s state title also was the first for a Coweta County school. Trinity (14-0) is the first unbeaten Class A Private champion since Eagle’s Landing Christian in 2017. Prince Avenue finished 13-2 in what some thought might be a rebuilding season without 2020 all-class player-of-the-year Brock Vandagriff, now at Georgia.