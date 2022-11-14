Class A blog: Favored No.1 seeds roll through first round of playoffs

The eight region champions are alive in both Class A Division I and II after a more-than-predictable opening round of the playoffs.
The biggest upset, if you could call it that, was Bleckley County’s 14-10 victory against No. 5-ranked Brooks County.
Aside from that, the best of the best rolled.
In Division I, top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian defeated Mount Vernon 47-14 in the top-right quadrant of the Division I bracket after leading 20-7 in the second quarter. Aaron Philo passed for five touchdowns, three to Bailey Stockton and two to Josh Britt.
Prince Avenue will play Elbert County in the second round.
In the bottom-left quadrant of the Division I bracket, Rabun County defeated Dade County 45-7 after scoring 45 unanswered points to take control. The Wildcats will face Social Circle in the second round.
In the top-left quadrant of the Division I bracket, Region 7 No. 1 Darlington defeated Region 2 No. 4 Jefferson County 42-7 after scoring 31 unanswered points in the second quarter. D’Marion Floyd had two rushing touchdowns; Bowden Owens added one; Jack Good threw a touchdown pass to Tommy Bethel, and Eli Thompson returned a punt 77 yards for a score.
Darlington will play Mount Pisgah in the second round.
Irwin County beat Jefferson County 42-7 and will play Heard County in the second round.
In the bottom-left quadrant of the Division I bracket, Region 5 No. 2 seed Social Circle will travel to Rabun County after beating Region 6 No. 3 Whitefield Academy 10-7. Swainsboro entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed from Region 2 and beat Bacon County 47-0. Swainsboro will play Screven County in the second round.
In the top-right quadrant of the Division I bracket, Region 3 No. 1 seeded Metter beat Temple 42-6 and will play Dublin after its 55-14 victory over Pelham.
In the bottom-right quadrant of the Division I bracket, Lamar County will play Bleckley County after beating Claxton 42-21. St. Francis beat Oglethorpe County 69-7 and will play Trion in the second round. Trion beat Commerce 45-21.
In Division II, Region 7 No. 1 Bowdon beat Aquinas 42-14 to advance to face Manchester. … Region 1 No. 1 Early County beat Turner County 60-19 and will play Telfair County in the second round. … Lincoln County, the Region 8 No. 1 seed, enjoyed a bye in the first round. Region 1 No. 1 Charlton defeated Seminole County 44-0 to advance to play Dooly County. … McIntosh County Academy, the Region 3 No. 1 seed, beat Wheeler County 28-13 and will play Clinch County. … Johnson County, Region 5′s No. 1 seed, beat Chattahoochee County 34-21 and will play Christian Heritage. … Wilcox County, entering the bracket as the Region 4 No. 1 seed, beat Montgomery County 35-26 and will play Lanier County in the second round. … Schley County, the Region 6 No. 1 seed, beat Georgia Military 51-0 and will face Washington-Wilkes.
Division I second-round schedule
R6 #2 Mount Pisgah Christian at R7 #1 Darlington
R4 #2 Heard County at R1 #1 Irwin County
R5 #2 Social Circle at R8 #1 Rabun County
R3 #2 Screven County at R2 #1 Swainsboro
R2 #2 Dublin at R3 #1 Metter
R8 #2 Elbert County at R5 #1 Prince Avenue Christian
R2 #3 Bleckley County at R4 #1 Lamar County
R7 #2 Trion at R6 #1 St. Francis
Division II second-round schedule
R6 #2 Manchester at R7 #1 Bowdon
R4 #2 Telfair County at R1 #1 Early County
R5 #2 Wilkinson County at R8 #1 Lincoln County
R4 #3 Dooly County at R2 #1 Charlton County
R2 #2 Clinch County at R3 #1 McIntosh County Academy
