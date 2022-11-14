Class A blog: Favored No.1 seeds roll through first round of playoffs

In the bottom-left quadrant of the Division I bracket, Rabun County defeated Dade County 45-7 after scoring 45 unanswered points to take control. The Wildcats will face Social Circle in the second round.

In the top-left quadrant of the Division I bracket, Region 7 No. 1 Darlington defeated Region 2 No. 4 Jefferson County 42-7 after scoring 31 unanswered points in the second quarter. D’Marion Floyd had two rushing touchdowns; Bowden Owens added one; Jack Good threw a touchdown pass to Tommy Bethel, and Eli Thompson returned a punt 77 yards for a score.

Darlington will play Mount Pisgah in the second round.

Irwin County beat Jefferson County 42-7 and will play Heard County in the second round.

In the bottom-left quadrant of the Division I bracket, Region 5 No. 2 seed Social Circle will travel to Rabun County after beating Region 6 No. 3 Whitefield Academy 10-7. Swainsboro entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed from Region 2 and beat Bacon County 47-0. Swainsboro will play Screven County in the second round.

In the top-right quadrant of the Division I bracket, Region 3 No. 1 seeded Metter beat Temple 42-6 and will play Dublin after its 55-14 victory over Pelham.

In the bottom-right quadrant of the Division I bracket, Lamar County will play Bleckley County after beating Claxton 42-21. St. Francis beat Oglethorpe County 69-7 and will play Trion in the second round. Trion beat Commerce 45-21.

In Division II, Region 7 No. 1 Bowdon beat Aquinas 42-14 to advance to face Manchester. … Region 1 No. 1 Early County beat Turner County 60-19 and will play Telfair County in the second round. … Lincoln County, the Region 8 No. 1 seed, enjoyed a bye in the first round. Region 1 No. 1 Charlton defeated Seminole County 44-0 to advance to play Dooly County. … McIntosh County Academy, the Region 3 No. 1 seed, beat Wheeler County 28-13 and will play Clinch County. … Johnson County, Region 5′s No. 1 seed, beat Chattahoochee County 34-21 and will play Christian Heritage. … Wilcox County, entering the bracket as the Region 4 No. 1 seed, beat Montgomery County 35-26 and will play Lanier County in the second round. … Schley County, the Region 6 No. 1 seed, beat Georgia Military 51-0 and will face Washington-Wilkes.

Division I second-round schedule

R6 #2 Mount Pisgah Christian at R7 #1 Darlington

R4 #2 Heard County at R1 #1 Irwin County

R5 #2 Social Circle at R8 #1 Rabun County

R3 #2 Screven County at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R2 #2 Dublin at R3 #1 Metter

R8 #2 Elbert County at R5 #1 Prince Avenue Christian

R2 #3 Bleckley County at R4 #1 Lamar County

R7 #2 Trion at R6 #1 St. Francis

Division II second-round schedule

R6 #2 Manchester at R7 #1 Bowdon

R4 #2 Telfair County at R1 #1 Early County

R5 #2 Wilkinson County at R8 #1 Lincoln County

R4 #3 Dooly County at R2 #1 Charlton County

R2 #2 Clinch County at R3 #1 McIntosh County Academy