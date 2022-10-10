Class A blog: Elbert County, Dublin spring Division 1 upsets; Division II ranked teams play to form

Elbert County climbed from No. 9 to No. 6 in the Class A Division I rankings this week after beating then-No. 7 Whitefield Academy 35-24 in one of two key games in Week 8.
Senior Quon Moss rushed 39 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns to lead Elbert County past Whitefield. Sophomore quarterback Jayvyn Hickman was 12-of-18 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Eli Harris and sophomore Ty’rikis Jones each caught a touchdown pass.
The somewhat unexpected result of the other game sent then-No. 4 Bleckley County (6-1, 0-1) out of the Division 1 rankings after a 31-13 loss to then-unranked Dublin (3-2, 1-0). Dublin quarterback Micah O’Neal was 2-of-4 passing for 34 yards and a touchdown and had eight carries for 18 yards and a touchdown. Dublin entered the Division I top-10 this week at No. 10.
Prince Avenue Christian, ranked atop Class A Division I, defeated Tennessee’s Baylor 42-35. Junior quarterback Aaron Philo was 26-of-31 passing for 385 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns. Philo passed to Bailey Stockton (two touchdowns) and Ethan Christian (1) for scores. Sophomore Mac Bradley had one rushing touchdown for Prince Avenue.
Across both divisions, active and ranked teams outscored opponents 615-184 in Week 8. In Division I, No. 2 Swainsboro (defeated Jefferson County 48-0) and No. 9 Metter (defeated Bryan County 30-0) shut out opponents. In Division II, No. 2 Clinch County (defeated Lanier County 35-0), No. 5 Charlton County (defeated Turner County 35-0), and No. 7 Dooly County (defeated Treutlen 56-0) pitched shutouts.
Class A Division I top-10 results
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-0) defeated Baylor (Tenn.) 42-35.
2. (2) Swainsboro (6-0) defeated Jefferson County 48-0.
3. (3) Rabun County (7-0) defeated St. Francis 17-14.
4. (5) Brooks County (4-1) did not play.
5. (6) Irwin County (4-1) did not play.
6. (9) Elbert County (7-0) defeated No. 7 Whitefield Academy 35-24.
7. (8) Darlington (7-0) defeated Chattooga 48-21.
8. (7) Whitefield Academy (5-2) lost to No. 6 Elbert County 35-24.
9. (NR) Metter (4-3) defeated Bryan County 30-0.
10. (NR) Dublin (3-2) defeated then No. 4 Bleckley County 31-13.
Class A Division II top-10 results
1. (1) Early County (7-0) defeated Randolph-Clay 46-6.
2. (2) Clinch County (6-1) defeated Lanier County 35-0.
3. (3) Bowdon (6-1) defeated Forest Park 47-7.
4. (4) Johnson County (6-0) defeated Bacon County 41-6.
5. (6) Charlton County (4-2) defeated Turner County 35-0.
6. (7) Schley County (4-2) did not play.
7. (8) Dooly County (4-2) defeated Treutlen 56-0.
8. (9) Aquinas (5-1) defeated Towns County 42-13.
9. (10) McIntosh County Academy (6-1) defeated Jenkins County 27-21.
10. (NR) Manchester (4-2) did not play.
