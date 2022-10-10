Class A blog: Elbert County, Dublin spring Division 1 upsets; Division II ranked teams play to form

Senior Quon Moss rushed 39 times for 190 yards and three touchdowns to lead Elbert County past Whitefield. Sophomore quarterback Jayvyn Hickman was 12-of-18 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Eli Harris and sophomore Ty’rikis Jones each caught a touchdown pass.

The somewhat unexpected result of the other game sent then-No. 4 Bleckley County (6-1, 0-1) out of the Division 1 rankings after a 31-13 loss to then-unranked Dublin (3-2, 1-0). Dublin quarterback Micah O’Neal was 2-of-4 passing for 34 yards and a touchdown and had eight carries for 18 yards and a touchdown. Dublin entered the Division I top-10 this week at No. 10.