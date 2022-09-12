ajc logo
Class A Blog: Early County tops Division II, Division I rolls

Clinch County Panthers Tyler Morehead scrambles outside of the pocket during the GHSA Class A-Public championship game on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Adam Krohn/special)

Clinch County Panthers Tyler Morehead scrambles outside of the pocket during the GHSA Class A-Public championship game on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Adam Krohn/special)

By Seth Ellerbee
12 minutes ago

No. 1 Early County has had a quick rise in the rankings during the last two weeks … and deservedly so.

The Bobcats entered the season unranked in Class A Division II, but defeated Miller County 52-14 and Seminole County 27-0 before earning a spot in the rankings at No. 10.

After defeating Division II then-No. 1 Schley County 19-17 in Week 3, the Bobcats climbed to No. 2 in the poll. Last week, Early defeated Terrell County 21-14 and climbed to the top of the rankings when then-No. 1 Clinch lost 43-13 to Class 2A No. 6 Cook.

Entering last week’s game, Early County’s junior quarterback Astyn Grimes was 7-of-14 passing for 136 yards, but Early’s success has come from the run game. Through three games, the Bobcats averaged 42 passing to 204 rushing yards per game. Six different players had scored touchdowns, with sophomore Charles Williams leading the way with seven. J.D. Holmes and Jeremiah Hutchinson each had two rushing touchdowns, and Tiderro Steele, Eddie Stapleton and Cemyrian Stapleton each had one rushing touchdown.

Other notable results from Week 4: In Division I, each top-10 ranked team won cgames, highlighted by top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian’s 29-20 victory against Monroe Area. Junior quarterback Aaron Philo is 63-of-106 passing for 1,019 yards and 11 touchdowns. No. 4-ranked Bleckley County beat Division II No. 4 Schley County 17-0, which sent Schley, a former top-ranked team, to No. 8. In Division II, No. 7 Charlton lost to University Christian (Fla.) 33-0 and fell from No. 3 to No. 7. Bowdon climbed from No. 5 to No. 3 after beating Tattnall Square 43-13.

Class A Division I top-10 results

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (3-0) defeated Monroe Area 29-20

2. (2) Swainsboro (4-0) defeated Dodge County 35-0

3. (3) Rabun County (3-0) did not play

4. (4) Bleckley County (3-0) defeated Division II then No. 4 Schley County 17-0

5. (5) Irwin County (2-1) defeated Turner County 41-7

6. (6) Brooks County (3-1) defeated Mitchell County 49-12 4

7. (7) Whitefield Academy (4-0) defeated Wesleyan 42-7

8. (8) Lamar County (4-0) defeated Manchester 35-22

9. (9) Darlington (3-0) did not play

10. (10) Elbert County (3-0) did not play

Class A Division II top-10 results

1. (2) Early County (4-0) defeated Terrell County 21-14

2. (1) Clinch County (3-1) lost to 2A No. 6 Cook 43-13

3. (5) Bowdon (3-1) defeated Tattnall Square 48-35

4. (6) Johnson County (2-0) did not play.

5. (8) Washington-Wilkes (3-0) defeated Georgia Military 14-2

6. (9) Aquinas (3-0) did not play.

7. (3) Charlton County (3-1) lost to University Christian (FL) 33-0

8. (4) Schley County (1-2) lost to Division I No. 4 Bleckley County 17-0

9. (NR) Dooly County (1-2) did not play

10. (NR) Mount Zion-Carroll (3-0) did not play

