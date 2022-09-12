Class A Blog: Early County tops Division II, Division I rolls

Entering last week’s game, Early County’s junior quarterback Astyn Grimes was 7-of-14 passing for 136 yards, but Early’s success has come from the run game. Through three games, the Bobcats averaged 42 passing to 204 rushing yards per game. Six different players had scored touchdowns, with sophomore Charles Williams leading the way with seven. J.D. Holmes and Jeremiah Hutchinson each had two rushing touchdowns, and Tiderro Steele, Eddie Stapleton and Cemyrian Stapleton each had one rushing touchdown.

Other notable results from Week 4: In Division I, each top-10 ranked team won cgames, highlighted by top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian’s 29-20 victory against Monroe Area. Junior quarterback Aaron Philo is 63-of-106 passing for 1,019 yards and 11 touchdowns. No. 4-ranked Bleckley County beat Division II No. 4 Schley County 17-0, which sent Schley, a former top-ranked team, to No. 8. In Division II, No. 7 Charlton lost to University Christian (Fla.) 33-0 and fell from No. 3 to No. 7. Bowdon climbed from No. 5 to No. 3 after beating Tattnall Square 43-13.