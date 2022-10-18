Class A Blog: Breaking down some notables from Week 9

There’s the hint of an October chill in the air, and region races are beginning to take shape after nine weeks of the regular season.
Here were some of the highlights from Division1 and II play:
- In one of the better games last week, Rabun County outlasted then-No. 6 Elbert County 41-21 to move to 8-0 and maintain its No. 3 ranking. The Wildcats led 14-0 at the half before taking a 35-14 lead entering the fourth quarter. Quarterback Keegan Stover was 21-of-28 passing for 366 yards and four touchdowns – all to Jaden Gibson – to lead Rabun. Gibson had 13 catches for 285 yards. Lang Windham led the rushing attack with 20 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown.
- In the other games between ranked teams, Division I No. 10 Dublin beat Division II No. 7 Dooly County 21-6, and Division I No. 4 Brooks County defeated Division II No. 1 Early County 34-7. In Division II, Emanuel County Institute debuted in the top-10 at No. 10 after a 42-12 victory against Portal.
- Still undefeated are Division I teams No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian (6-0), No. 2 Swainsboro (7-0), Rabun (8-0) and Darlington (8-0). The Division II unbeaten is No. 4 Johnson County (7-0).
Class A Division I top-10 results
1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-0) did not play.
2. (2) Swainsboro (7-0) defeated East Laurens 48-0.
3. (3) Rabun County (8-0) defeated Elbert County 41-21.
4. (4) Brooks County (5-1) defeated Early County 34-7.
5. (5) Irwin County (5-1) defeated Pelham 49-8.
6. (7) Darlington (8-0) defeated Pepperell 41-21.
7. (6) Elbert County (7-1) lost to Rabun County 41-21.
8. (8) Whitefield Academy (5-2) did not play.
9. (9) Metter (5-3) defeated Savannah 51-0.
10. (10) Dublin (4-2) defeated Division II No. 7 Dooly County 21-6.
Class A Division II top-10 results
1. (1) Early County (7-1) lost to Brooks County 34-7.
2. (2) Clinch County (7-1) defeated Turner County 42-18.
3. (3) Bowdon (7-1) defeated Chrisitan Heritage 42-21.
4. (4) Johnson County (7-0) defeated Glascock County 47-7.
5. (5) Charlton County (5-2) defeated Atkinson County 47-13.
6. (6) Schley County (5-2) defeated Taylor County 47-13.
7. (7) Dooly County (4-3) lost to Division I No. 10 Dublin 21-6.
8. (9) McIntosh County Academy (7-1) defeated Montgomery County 21-0.
9. (10) Manchester (5-2) defeated Greenville 41-6.
10. (NR) Emanuel County Institute (3-4) defeated Portal 42-12.
