Class A blog: Breaking down seeds for the state playoffs

In Division I, the other Region 1 programs advancing are: Brooks County (2 seed), Pelham (3) and Bacon County (4); Region 2 -- Dublin (2), Bleckley County (3) and Jefferson County (4); Region 3 -- Screven County (2), Bryan County (3) and Claxton (4); Region 4 -- Heard County (2), Crawford County (3) and Temple (4); Region 5 -- Social Circle (2), Jasper County (3) and Oglethorpe County (4); Region 6 -- Mount Pisgah (2), Whitefield Academy (3) and Mount Vernon (4); Region 7 -- Trion (2), Pepperell (3) and Dade County (4); Region 8 -- Commerce (2), Elbert County (3) and Athens Christian (4) are alive.

In Class A Division II, the region champions are Early County (Region 1), Charlton County (2), McIntosh County Academy (3), Wilcox County (4), Johnson County (5), Schley County (6), Bowdon (7) and Lincoln County (8).