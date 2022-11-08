BreakingNews
Class A blog: Breaking down seeds for the state playoffs

By Seth Ellerbee
There are 16 Class A region champions advancing to the playoffs, with three other seeds from each region across Divisions I and II. With two full brackets to break down, you could say there’s a lot going on.

Welcome to the playoffs.

In Division I, the region champions are Irwin County (Region 1), Swainsboro (2), Metter (3), Lamar County (4), Prince Avenue Christian (5), St. Francis (6), Darlington (7) and Rabun County (8).

In Division I, the other Region 1 programs advancing are: Brooks County (2 seed), Pelham (3) and Bacon County (4); Region 2 -- Dublin (2), Bleckley County (3) and Jefferson County (4); Region 3 -- Screven County (2), Bryan County (3) and Claxton (4); Region 4 -- Heard County (2), Crawford County (3) and Temple (4); Region 5 -- Social Circle (2), Jasper County (3) and Oglethorpe County (4); Region 6 -- Mount Pisgah (2), Whitefield Academy (3) and Mount Vernon (4); Region 7 -- Trion (2), Pepperell (3) and Dade County (4); Region 8 -- Commerce (2), Elbert County (3) and Athens Christian (4) are alive.

In Class A Division II, the region champions are Early County (Region 1), Charlton County (2), McIntosh County Academy (3), Wilcox County (4), Johnson County (5), Schley County (6), Bowdon (7) and Lincoln County (8).

In Division II’s Region 1, Miller County (2), Mitchell County (3) and Seminole County (4) are alive; Region 2 -- Clinch County (2), Lanier County (3) and Turner County (4); Region 3 -- Jenkins County (2), Emanuel County Institute (3) and Montgomery County (4); Region 4 -- Telfair County (2), Dooly County (3) and Wheeler County (4); Region 5 -- Wilkinson County (2), Hancock Central (3) and Georgia Military (4); Region 6 -- Manchester (2), Macon County (3) and Chattahoochee County (4); Region 7 -- Mount Zion-Carroll (2) and Christian Heritage (3); Region 8 -- Greene County (2), Washington-Wilkes (3) and Aquinas (4).

Class A Division I first-round schedule

All games Friday

R5 #3 Jasper County at R6 #2 Mount Pisgah Christian

R8 #4 Athens Christian at R7 #1 Darlington

R3 #3 Bryan County at R4 #2 Heard County

R2 #4 Jefferson County at R1 #1 Irwin County

R6 #3 Whitefield Academy at R5 #2 Social Circle

R7 #4 Dade County at R8 #1 Rabun County

R4 #3 Crawford County at R3 #2 Screven County

R1 #4 Bacon County at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R1 #3 Pelham at R2 #2 Dublin

R4 #4 Temple at R3 #1 Metter

R7 #3 Pepperell at R8 #2 Elbert County

R6 #4 Mount Vernon at R5 #1 Prince Avenue Christian

R2 #3 Bleckley County at R1 #2 Brooks County

R3 #4 Claxton at R4 #1 Lamar County

R8 #3 Commerce at R7 #2 Trion

R5 #4 Oglethorpe County at R6 #1 St. Francis

Class A Division II first-round schedule

R5 #3 Hancock Central at R6 #2 Manchester

R8 #4 Aquinas at R7 #1 Bowdon

R3 #3 Emanuel County Institute at R4 #2 Telfair County

R2 #4 Turner County at R1 #1 Early County

R6 #3 Macon County at R5 #2 Wilkinson County

R8 #1 Lincoln County bye

R4 #3 Dooly County at R3 #2 Jenkins County

R1 #4 Seminole County at R2 #1 Charlton County

R1 #3 Mitchell County at R2 #2 Clinch County

R4 #4 Wheeler County at R3 #1 McIntosh County Academy

R7 #3 Christian Heritage at R8 #2 Greene County

R6 #4 Chattahoochee County at R5 #1 Johnson County

Credit: Georgia Tech

