Class A blog: Bleckley County at Schley County highlights weekend play

Bleckley County features a balanced offense that averages 200 rushing and 170 receiving yards per game. Senior quarterback Eli Mullis is 18-of-36 passing for 348 yards and four touchdowns.

Seniors T.J. Mays and Jahvon Butler have combined for five touchdowns, with Mullis rushing eight times for one touchdown. Four different receivers – Mays, Marcus Newsom, Jaden Mobley and Nazario Johnson -- each have a touchdown reception.