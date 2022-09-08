ajc logo
X

Class A blog: Bleckley County at Schley County highlights weekend play

Eagle's Landing Christian captains Zack Jones (from left), George Shockley, Tre' Douglas and Josh Mays line up for the coin toss before Class A-Private Championship game against Athens Academy Dec. 8, 2017, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Combined ShapeCaption
Eagle's Landing Christian captains Zack Jones (from left), George Shockley, Tre' Douglas and Josh Mays line up for the coin toss before Class A-Private Championship game against Athens Academy Dec. 8, 2017, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
56 minutes ago

Bleckley County and Schley County have never played each other in football, but their first meeting on Friday night in Schley County will be one of those ranked vs. ranked things.

Quality.

The Royals are ranked No. 4 in Division I after victories against Dodge County (33-6) and Wilcox County (44-14). Schley County was ranked at the top of Division II before losing last week to unranked Early County (19-17) and dropping to No. 4 in the latest poll.

Bleckley County features a balanced offense that averages 200 rushing and 170 receiving yards per game. Senior quarterback Eli Mullis is 18-of-36 passing for 348 yards and four touchdowns.

Seniors T.J. Mays and Jahvon Butler have combined for five touchdowns, with Mullis rushing eight times for one touchdown. Four different receivers – Mays, Marcus Newsom, Jaden Mobley and Nazario Johnson -- each have a touchdown reception.

Schley County prefers the pass, averaging 228 passing yards a game. Schley has 71 rushing yards. Junior quarterback Jay Kanazawa is 36-of-57 passing for 456 yards and four touchdowns.

Senior Malachi Banks leads the run game with 22 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns. JaLewis Solomon, Sam Forehand, Kendall Sims and Luke Forehand each have one touchdown reception.

Notable: Three Division I ranked teams – No. 3 Rabun County, No. 9 Darlington and No. 10 Elbert County – and two Division II ranked teams – No. 6 Johnson County and No. 9 Aquinas – are idle this week.

Class A Division I rankings, schedule

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (2-0); Friday vs. Monroe Area

2. (3) Swainsboro (3-0); Friday vs. Dodge County

3. (4) Rabun County (3-0); Off.

4. (6) Bleckley County (2-0); Friday at Division II No. 4 Schley County

5. (5) Irwin County (1-1); Friday at Turner County

6. (2) Brooks County (2-1); Friday at Mitchell County

7. (7) Whitefield Academy (3-0); Friday vs. Wesleyan

8. (8) Lamar County (3-0); Friday vs. Manchester

9. (10) Darlington (3-0) Off.

10. (NR) Elbert County (3-0) Off.

Class A Division II rankings, schedule

1. (2) Clinch County (3-0); Friday at Cook

2. (10) Early County (3-0); Friday vs. Terrell County

3. (4) Charlton County (3-0); Friday vs. University Christian (FL)

4. (1) Schley County (1-1); Friday vs. Division I No. 4 Bleckley County

5. (6) Bowdon (2-1); Friday at Tattnall Square

6. (8) Johnson County (2-0); Off.

7. (5) Wilcox County (0-2); Friday at Pelham

8. (9) Washington-Wilkes (2-0); Friday vs. Georgia Military

9. (NR) Aquinas (3-0); Off.

10. (NR) Montgomery County (2-0); Friday at Wheeler County

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez is expected to return to the team Monday after being suspended for one week. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda explains Josef Martinez suspension4h ago
Falcons coach Arthur Smith's team might struggle to find more than four wins this season, according to columnist Michael Cunningham. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Here’s how Falcons season will play out
10h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims will look to rebound with a victory Saturday against Western Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know before Georgia Tech-Western Carolina
3h ago
The Falcons should cover this week against the Saints, columnist Michael Cunningham writes. (JASON GETZ / FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Weekend Predictions: Falcons open with close loss to Saints
4h ago
The Falcons should cover this week against the Saints, columnist Michael Cunningham writes. (JASON GETZ / FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Weekend Predictions: Falcons open with close loss to Saints
4h ago
Braves outfielder Michael Harris (right) has stepped up to help Jackson, Miss.: He is donating $23,000 to help those affected by the water crisis. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves outfielder Michael Harris helping those affected by Jackson water crisis
12h ago
The Latest
The referee tosses a coin before a GHSA high school football game between Stephenson High School and Miller Grove High School at James R. Hallford Stadium in Clarkston, GA., on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo/Jenn Finch)

Credit: Jenn Finch

Class 4A Blog: What to Watch for Week 4 with top games and seven region battles
2h ago
Class 3A blog: Cedar Grove continues march toward dual-title aspirations
4h ago
Lee Chomskis named Falcons Coach of the Week
4h ago
Featured
ajc.com

WSB-TV incorporates Karyn Greer into anchor mix (Video and story)
US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top