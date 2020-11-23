Class A Blog: All hail the region champs

Region 4: Trinity Christian (8-2, 3-0). This is the Lions’ first region title since they joined the GHSA from the GISA in 2017 and hired former Landmark Christian head coach and ELCA assistant Kenny Dallas to run the program. Trinity has made the state playoffs all three seasons they have been in the GHSA. The Lions will host Region 4-1A fourth seed Tattnall Square (4-6, 4-6) of Macon.

Region 5: Wesleyan (8-2, 4-0). The Wolves are region champs for the first time since going back-to-back in 2008 (eventual state champs) and 2009 (quarterfinals). While they were blown out in their two losses to Region 8 rivals Prince Avenue Christian (52-26) and Athens Academy (35-0), they surrendered an average of less than a touchdown per game in their eight wins. Wesleyan will host Region 8 four seed Athens Christian (5-5, 5-5).

Region 6: Fellowship Christian (8-0, 3-0). The Paladins have won their third region title in the past five seasons. This was their most statistically dominant season in the 17 years of the program, as they averaged nearly 50 points per game while surrendering just under 10. They will host Mount Paran Christian (1-6, 1-1) of Kennesaw, the number four seed from Region 7, that made the playoffs by winning its only game of the season Friday night against Walker (33-7).

Region 7: Christian Heritage (7-1, 3-0). The Lions from Dalton won the first region championship in the program’s 11-year history with a 28-13 win over North Cobb Christian Friday night. After losing their first game of the season to Fellowship Christian (43-21), the Lions won seven in a row to close the season. They will host King’s Ridge Christian (1-3, 3-4) of Alpharetta, the No. 4 seed from Region 6.

Region 8: Prince Avenue Christian (8-1, 3-0). The Wolverines won their first region championship since 2016, when they won five out of six from 2011 to 2016. Prince Avenue’s only loss of the season was in a non-region game to Region 8-2A champion Rabun County (9-1). It was televised nationally. The Wolverines will host Hebron Christian (3-6, 1-3) of Dacula, the No. 4 seed from Region 5.

PUBLIC

Region 1: Pelham (5-1, 5-0). The Hornets are region champs for the third time in the past five seasons. They have advanced to the semifinals the last two years and have made the playoffs in each of the six years Dondrail Pinkins has been in charge. Pelham will host Montgomery County (6-4, 4-4), the fourth seed from Region 4.

Region 2: Irwin County (7-3, 5-1). Head coach Casey Soliday led Irwin, the defending public state champions, to the region title in his first season at the helm. It is Irwin’s seventh region championship in eight seasons – a run started by former head coach Buddy Nobles, who passed away from cancer in January. Prior to Nobles’ arrival, Irwin’s last region championship was in 1998. Irwin will host Jenkins County (4-6, 4-3), the No. 4 seed from Region 3.

Region 3: Metter (10-0, 7-0). The Tigers are region champs for the second season in a row. Prior to this run, Metter last won a region championship 2003, when they won three out of four from 2000 to 2003. The Tigers’ defense was among the most dominant of any team in the state, allowing a total of just 23 points this season with six shutouts. They will host Turner County (6-4, 3-3), the No. 4 seed from Region 2.

Region 4: Dublin (9-1, 8-0). Last year’s Class 2A state champs are region champs for the third consecutive season. The last run the Irish went on of this magnitude was a streak of four straight region crowns from 2005-2008, with a state title in 2006. Their only loss of the season was in the opener to Region 3-2A champion Dodge County (33-20).

Region 5: Macon County (8-1, 7-0). The Bulldogs won their first region title since 2016, when they capped a run of three consecutive region championship seasons with a state title. Macon County rallied from a 12-0 first quarter deficit to beat Chattahoochee County, 19-12, Friday in the game that decided the region champion. The Bulldogs will host Social Circle (4-6, 2-3), the No. 4 seed from Region 8.

Region 6: Bowdon (6-4, 5-0). The Red Devils lost their first three games of the season, all three non-region contests to teams from Class 2A but rallied to win their first region title since 2014. Bowdon will host Wilkinson County (2-6, 2-3), the No. 4 seed from Region 7.

Region 7: Hancock Central (6-0, 5-0). The Bulldogs took advantage of a schedule shortened by COVID-19 to win the first region championship in the 61-year history of the program. Hancock dominated their opponents, winning games by an average score of 45-9. The Bulldogs will host B.E.S.T. Academy (3-5, 1-3) of Atlanta, the fourth seed from Region 6.

Region 8: Commerce (9-1, 5-0). The Tigers are region champs for the first time since 2003. Prior to that, Commerce won four in a row from 1997 to 2000, capping that season with a state title. The Tigers’ only loss this season came at the hands of Region 8 Private foe Athens Academy (24-7). They will host Manchester (4-6, 3-4), the No. 4 seed from Region 5.