Class A blog: About reporting, correcting those Friday scores

You would think that Dooly County would have entered the correct score following a big victory against a ranked opponent and would make sure the issue was corrected state-wide. That didn’t happen, either. Following the correction – which involved re-ranking the newest top-10 rankings -- the Bulldogs dropped from No. 3 to unranked after falling to 0-3.

It is what it is. But please be careful out there.

Another big loss from Class A Division II was former No. 1 Schley County losing to No. 10 Early County, 19-17. Early climbed to No. 2, and Schley fell to No. 4. Clinch County ascended to No. 1 in the Division II poll following a 50-14 victory against Miller County.

In Class A Division I, Brooks County fell from No. 2 to No. 6 after losing to unranked Cook, 32-28, and the rest of the teams in the top-10 won. Top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian beat Athens Academy 48-14; No. 2 Swainsboro defeated Jeff Davis 47-0; No. 3 Rabun County downed Class 3A then-No. 10 Adairsville 72-36; No. 4 Bleckley and No. 5 Irwin County did not play.

Whitefield Academy, ranked No. 7, defeated Providence Christian 35-7; No. 8 Lamar County beat Dublin 21-20; No. 9 Darlington defeated Christian Heritage 36-14, and Elbert County entered the top-10 at No. 10 after beating Harlem 27-21.

Class A Division I top-10 rankings

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (2-0) Beat Athens Academy 48-14

2. (3) Swainsboro (3-0) Beat Jeff Davis 47-0

3. (4) Rabun County (3-0) Beat Class 3A then-No. 10 Adairsville 72-36

4. (6) Bleckley County (2-0) Off.

5. (5) Irwin County (1-1) Off.

6. (2) Brooks County (2-1) Lost to Cook 32-38

7. (7) Whitefield Academy (3-0) Beat Providence Christian 35-7

8. (8) Lamar County (3-0) Beat Dublin 21-20

9. (10) Darlington (3-0) Beat Christian Heritage 36-14

10. (NR) Elbert County (3-0) Beat Harlem 27-21

Out: No. 9 Metter

Class A Division II top-10 rankings

1. (2) Clinch County (3-0) Beat Miller County 50-14

2. (10) Early County (3-0) Beat Schley County 19-17

3. (4) Charlton County (3-0) Beat West Nassau, FL 56-12

4. (1) Schley County (1-1) Lost to Early County 19-17

5. (6) Bowdon (2-1) Beat Bremen 35-0

6. (8) Johnson County (2-0) Beat Warren County 47-6

7. (5) Wilcox County (0-2) Off.

8. (9) Washington-Wilkes (2-0) Beat Glenn Hills 41-0

9. (NR) Aquinas (3-0) Beat Savannah Country Day 19-13

10. (NR) Montgomery County (2-0) Beat Taylor County 14-8

Out: No. 3 Macon County, No. 7 Lincoln County