Class A Blog: A Week 7 recap

Private No. 1 Athens Academy, No. 2 Prince Avenue headed for showdown. Athens Academy (6-0) and Prince Avenue Christian (5-1) kept up their ends of the bargain in making their meeting on Friday one of the most anticipated games of the weekend. Athens Academy dominated Private No. 5 Wesleyan (4-2), 35-0, while Prince Avenue blasted Hebron Christian (2-3), 63-14. For Athens Academy, it was the 36th consecutive regular-season win. Senior QB Palmer Bush completed nine of 10 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore RB Tre Hawkins ran 15 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, the Spartans held Wesleyan to just 65 total yards.

Meanwhile, for Prince Avenue, senior QB Brock Vandagriff completed 28 of 38 passes for 400 yards and five touchdowns – two each to senior WR Logan Johnson, who had seven catches for 170 yards, and senior WR Chas Scoggins, who had seven catches for 109 yards. Senior WR Phillip Kelly caught Vandagriff’s fifth scoring pass. Senior RB/DB Landon Owens had 265 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, including a 96-yard kickoff return.