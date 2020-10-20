Class A Blog: A Week 7 recap

Here’s a look at some key results in Week 7:
Private No. 1 Athens Academy, No. 2 Prince Avenue headed for showdown. Athens Academy (6-0) and Prince Avenue Christian (5-1) kept up their ends of the bargain in making their meeting on Friday one of the most anticipated games of the weekend. Athens Academy dominated Private No. 5 Wesleyan (4-2), 35-0, while Prince Avenue blasted Hebron Christian (2-3), 63-14. For Athens Academy, it was the 36th consecutive regular-season win. Senior QB Palmer Bush completed nine of 10 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore RB Tre Hawkins ran 15 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, the Spartans held Wesleyan to just 65 total yards.
Meanwhile, for Prince Avenue, senior QB Brock Vandagriff completed 28 of 38 passes for 400 yards and five touchdowns – two each to senior WR Logan Johnson, who had seven catches for 170 yards, and senior WR Chas Scoggins, who had seven catches for 109 yards. Senior WR Phillip Kelly caught Vandagriff’s fifth scoring pass. Senior RB/DB Landon Owens had 265 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, including a 96-yard kickoff return.
Athens Academy has won the last four meetings with Prince Avenue, including a 24-0 shutout last season. However, Vandagriff did not play in the game while recovering from a leg injury.
Private No. 6 Aquinas stays unbeaten. The Fightin' Irish are 7-0 for the third consecutive season after pulling away from Mount de Sales (2-3) for a 35-21 win. The game was tied 21-21 midway through the fourth quarter before senior QB James Schlegel scored two of his three rushing touchdowns, runs of 20 and 25 yards. Schlegel finished with 248 yards on 26 carries. Senior RB/DB Darius Stone ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
Public No. 5 Dublin wins two games in a week. The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on programs and schedules this season, but it was no problem for the Fighting Irish as they won two games last week: 63-12 over Wheeler County (4-2) last Tuesday, in a game that was delayed due to COVID-19 issues, and 56-0 over Hawkinsville (2-4) on Saturday. Wheeler County had been undefeated before running into Dublin (4-1), which led the game 49-0 at halftime. Dublin junior RB/DB J.T. Wright ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns on five carries in the two games.
Public No. 6 Macon County earns big comeback win. The Bulldogs (4-1) trailed previous No. 8 Taylor County (4-1), 21-3 in the first half, but went on to outscore the Vikings 49-30 the rest of the way for a 52-33 win. Macon County cut the deficit to 21-17 by halftime and led 38-27 heading into the final quarter. Senior RB Davion “Smokey” Clark rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, and junior RB/DB Brandon Cochran rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, as the Bulldogs had more than 500 total yards.
About the Author