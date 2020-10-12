Class A Blog: A recap of Week 6

On the private side, four ranked teams made clear statements. Senior QB/DB Palmer Bush had a hand in three touchdowns for No. 1 Athens Academy (5-0) as the Spartans rolled over Hebron Christian (2-2), 35-7. Bush scored on runs of 11 and 43 yards, and threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Jack Nasworthy.

No. 8 Holy Innocents' (2-3) won its second straight, knocking off Athens Christian (3-2), 28-7. The Bears essentially put the game away midway through the third quarter, when senior RB/DB TyQuann Alexander took a hook-and-ladder pitch from senior DB/WR Bo Maxwell and raced 80-yards for a touchdown to put Holy Innocents' ahead 21-0. The Bears are now 2-0 on their new home stadium, Baker Field.

No. 9 Aquinas is now 6-0 for the third consecutive season after a 47-7 beat down of Tattnall Square (3-2). The Irish ran for 392 yards. Leading the way were junior RB/DB RJ Edwards (15 carries, 170 yards, two touchdowns), senior QB/DB James Schlegel (8 carries, 115 yards, one touchdown) and senior RB/DB Darius Stone (85 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns).

No. 10 Darlington (4-1) shut out previously unbeaten King’s Ridge (2-1), 27-0, in a rain-soaked affair. Senior RB/LB Harrison Allen , who recently committed to Cornell, scored on touchdown runs of 4 and 49 yards, while junior QB/DB Patrick Shelley had a 17-yard scoring run.