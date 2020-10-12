Class A Blog: A recap of Week 6

Here’s a quick look at what went down in Week 6.
It wasn’t a good weekend for top 10 public teams. While it was no shame in No. 1 Brooks County losing to defending state champion No. 4 Irwin County (21-13), as Irwin County exploded for 21 unanswered points in the third quarter, three other ranked teams lost to unranked opponents.
No. 3 Macon County (3-1) fell at home to Class 2A Toombs County (4-1), 17-14. Toombs County junior K Julian Marin drilled a 43-yard field goal for the game winner with less than two minutes remaining in regulation.
No. 5 Clinch County (1-2) lost to rival Charlton County (3-2), 18-14, in the 60th edition of the “Swamp War.” Charlton trailed 14-6 heading into the fourth quarter, before Jaylen King’s 59-yard touchdown run early in the period cut the lead to 14-12. Clinch’s defense stopped Charlton on fourth-and-goal from the 5-yard line with five minutes left, but Clinch fumbled and Charlton took over at the Clinch 23-yard line with less than three minutes to play. Senior RB Tony Cobb scored on the first play from scrimmage to give Charlton County the win.
No. 10 Marion County (2-3) was shut out by Chattahoochee County (4-0), 6-0. It was just the Eagles' third loss to the Panthers in 11 meetings, and the first time they had been shut out by Chattahoochee County. The Panthers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2009. Senior QB Jamal Sampson had 141 yards of total offense for Marion County – 29 carries for 127 yards, 2-of-3 passing for 14 yards – but it wasn’t enough.
On the private side, four ranked teams made clear statements. Senior QB/DB Palmer Bush had a hand in three touchdowns for No. 1 Athens Academy (5-0) as the Spartans rolled over Hebron Christian (2-2), 35-7. Bush scored on runs of 11 and 43 yards, and threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Jack Nasworthy.
No. 8 Holy Innocents' (2-3) won its second straight, knocking off Athens Christian (3-2), 28-7. The Bears essentially put the game away midway through the third quarter, when senior RB/DB TyQuann Alexander took a hook-and-ladder pitch from senior DB/WR Bo Maxwell and raced 80-yards for a touchdown to put Holy Innocents' ahead 21-0. The Bears are now 2-0 on their new home stadium, Baker Field.
No. 9 Aquinas is now 6-0 for the third consecutive season after a 47-7 beat down of Tattnall Square (3-2). The Irish ran for 392 yards. Leading the way were junior RB/DB RJ Edwards (15 carries, 170 yards, two touchdowns), senior QB/DB James Schlegel (8 carries, 115 yards, one touchdown) and senior RB/DB Darius Stone (85 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns).
No. 10 Darlington (4-1) shut out previously unbeaten King’s Ridge (2-1), 27-0, in a rain-soaked affair. Senior RB/LB Harrison Allen , who recently committed to Cornell, scored on touchdown runs of 4 and 49 yards, while junior QB/DB Patrick Shelley had a 17-yard scoring run.
About the Author