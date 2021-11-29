Class A Blog: A recap of the quarterfinals

R4 No. 1 Trinity Christian 56, R7 No. 1 Darlington 7

Top-ranked Trinity Christian (12-0) snapped visiting Darlington’s 11-game win streak with a 56-7 victory to return to the state semifinals, where the Lions will face ELCA. Quarterback David Dallas connected with brother Josh Dallas for a trio of touchdowns and found Javan Harrison for a 70-yard score and Dominick Cosper for an 89-yard catch-and-run on the Lions’ first offensive play. Cosper found the end zone in the second quarter as well, and Trinity Christian also got touchdowns from Bryce Wilcox on a scoop-and-score and Landon Clare’s 25-yard pick-six for the game’s final points. The Lions have scored more points (639) this season than any other program in the state. The Tigers finished the season 11-2.

Upper Right Bracket

R6 No. 1 Fellowship Christian 24, R3 No. 1 Calvary Day 14

Visiting Fellowship Christian (12-1) played from in front all night and then hung on for a two-score win against previously undefeated Calvary Day (12-1). The Paladins led 7-0 at halftime on a 1-yard touchdown rush by Josh Cole in the second quarter. Calvary Day tied the game with a rushing touchdown early in the third, but Nick Persiano put Fellowship back ahead 13-7 with an 11-yard touchdown run late in the third. Paladins quarterback Caleb McMickle had a 1-yard rushing score with a two-point-conversion rush by Josh Milhollin to put Fellowship ahead 21-7 early in the fourth quarter, but Calvary Day returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to cut it back to a one-touchdown game. With 2:09 remaining, however, Nathan Chapman made a 37-yard field goal to put Fellowship into the semifinals. Fellowship will travel to Prince Avenue Christian next Friday.

Lower Right Bracket

R8 No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian 41, R1 No. 1 First Presbyterian Day 22

After making its 10th quarterfinals appearance in 11 seasons, defending state champ Prince Avenue (12-1) is back in the semifinals following a sound victory over First Presbyterian Day (10-3). The Wolverines scored on the first play from scrimmage with a long touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Philo to Elijah Dewitt. Philo scored twice following a FPD touchdown, including one to Bailey Stockton to put the Wolverines up 20-9 at the half. Philo would score twice more in the second half off a rushing play and an 11-yard pass to Dewitt, and Stockton scored the Wolverines’ last points of the game on a 30-yard rush in the fourth. Prince Avenue now awaits Fellowship Christian in the semifinals.

PUBLIC

Upper Left Bracket

R2 No. 1 Irwin County 28, R5 No. 1 Macon County 15

Irwin County (11-2) advanced to its ninth-straight semifinals by knocking off previously unbeaten Macon County (11-1). Damarkus Lundy had a monster first half for Irwin with three touchdowns and 101 yards rushing on 21 carries to build a 21-7 lead. Quarterback Cody Soliday threw a touchdown pass to Bryce Clements for Irwin’s lone score in the second half while Bo Payne tallied two interceptions in the victory. Irwin will square off with Wilcox County next Friday in the semifinals.

Lower Left Bracket

R4 No. 1 Wilcox County 20, R5 No. 4 Manchester 14

Wilcox County (10-3) hosted Manchester (7-5) in its first quarterfinals game since 2012 and built a 13-0 halftime lead before holding off Manchester’s second half rally. The Patriots went up 6-0 with a Abe Stowe touchdown pass and added a 20-yard fumble recovery touchdown before the break to build a two touchdown lead. Manchester’s Cam Long got the Blue Devils back in the game with a pair of 2-yard rushing touchdowns, but two failed conversions left them trailing 13-12. Stowe tossed his second touchdown pass of the game to grow the lead to 20-12. Wilcox had a chance to ice the game with a field goal attempt but missed it and instead clinched the victory with a fumble recovery on Manchester’s final possession.

Upper Right Bracket

R3 No. 1 Metter 60, R2 No. 3 Turner County 21

Metter led 35-14 at the half and 60-21 at the end of the third quarter and is heading into the semifinals with a flawless 13-0 record and 45.4 ppg average. Danny Cheley and Kaliq Jordan each scored three touchdowns for the Tigers and Jayceon Lanier and Antwan Long found the end zone in the third quarter. Turner County finished the season 6-7.

Lower Right Bracket

R2 No. 2 Brooks County 51, R7 No. 2 Warren County 30

No. 2 ranked Brooks County (10-2) picked up its eighth-straight victory and are just 12 points away (573) from breaking an all-time school record for most points in a season. The Trojans’ offensive production has exploded in the playoffs and they are averaging 53.7 ppg in their three victories. In Friday’s win over the Screaming Devils, Brooks County jumped out to a 22-16 lead at the half before posting a 29-6 edge in the second half. Brooks County will make its third-straight semifinal appearance and its fourth in the last five years but is still searching for its first state title since 1994. Warren County finished the season (9-4).