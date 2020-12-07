Class A Blog: A recap of Round 2

Prince Avenue 42, Darlington 6. Senior QB Brock Vandagriff threw three touchdown passes – two to senior WR Logan Johnson for 37 and 14 yards – and ran for another score to send PAC back into the quarterfinals for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons. Vandagriff, a UGA commit, also threw an 87-yard touchdown pass to senior WR/DB Chas Scoggins, and ran for another score. Senior RB Landon Owens had touchdown runs of 14 and 69 yards for the Wolverines.

Eagle’s Landing Christian 27, Stratford Academy 0. The Chargers took another step toward their sixth straight state title when they scored three touchdowns in the second half to pull away and advance to the quarterfinals for the 11th consecutive season. Senior QB Philip Massengale led the offensive effort, scoring on touchdown runs of 3 and 4 yards, along with a 20-yard touchdown pass to senior Samuel Allred. Freshman RB Brandon Hood had a 15-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to give ELCA a 13-0 lead.

Upper Right Bracket

George Walton Academy 28, Christian Heritage 25. Freshman QB Gavin Hall was nearly perfect throwing the ball, completing 9-of-10 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 56 yards on 10 carries to lead the Bulldogs into the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2012.

Calvary Day 14, First Presbyterian Day 7. Calvary Day advanced to the quarterfinals for the fourth time in five seasons and the sixth time in the last eight years. It was the second time the Cavaliers defeated FPD this season, as they downed the Vikings 42-17 on October 2.

Lower Right Bracket

Trinity Christian 54, Whitefield Academy 13. The Lions roared into the quarterfinals in just their third season competing in the GHSA, led by junior QB David Dallas. The son of head coach Kenny Dallas completed 16-of-22 passes for 196 yards and 3 touchdowns, and carried the ball 7 times for 28 yards and 2 touchdowns. Dallas completed passes to 5 different receivers, including 5 times to his twin brother, Joshua, for 53 yards.

Fellowship Christian 49, Athens Academy 14. The Paladins dominated a game of scoring spurts, to advance to the quarterfinals for the third straight season and the fourth in the last five. Fellowship jumped out to a 21-0 lead at halftime, as junior RB/LB Josh Cole scored three touchdowns – an 8-yard run and a 76-yard touchdown reception from senior QB Eli Hildebrandt in the first quarter, and a 29-yard touchdown run in the second. Athens Academy cut the lead to 21-14 just four minutes into the third quarter on two touchdown passes by senior QB Palmer Bush – a 35-yarder to senior ATH Deion Colzie, a Notre Dame commit, and an 89-yarder to sophomore RB Tre Hawkins. But the Paladins scored 28 unanswered to pull away.

PUBLIC

Upper Left Bracket

Metter 49, Mitchell County 8. Metter returned to its dominating ways in returning to the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season. Prior to last week’s one-point win over Turner County (20-19), the Tigers had won their first 10 games by an average score of 40-2. Metter led the Eagles 35-0 by halftime.

Warren County 56, Macon County 26. The Screaming Devils trounced the Region 5 champions and reached the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.

Lower Left Bracket

Commerce 28, Gordon Lee 14. The Tigers advanced to the quarterfinals on the strength of two second-half touchdowns by freshman RB Sammy Brown – a 33-yard touchdown pass from Trey Huff and an 11-yard run.

Irwin County 14, Wilcox County 0. The defending state champs advanced to the quarterfinals for the eighth straight season on the strength of a swarming defense and touchdowns by senior RB/LB Kam Ward and sophomore QB Cody Soliday.

Upper Right Bracket

Lincoln County 28, Hancock Central 6. The Red Devils advanced to the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season on the strength of its ground game. Lincoln County ran 40 times for 233 yards and three touchdowns. Junior RB Tevin Gartrell led the way with 15 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Senior QB Keenon Lampkin threw just two passes and completed both for 32 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown to senior Johnny Wise.

Clinch County 14, Pelham 6. Clinch needed overtime to pull the upset over McIntosh County Academy while Pelham rolled over Montgomery County. The teams have met 20 times since 1956 with Clinch holding a 14-6 edge, after winning 14 out of the last 15, including a 39-14 win in the last meeting in 2009.

Lower Right Bracket

Brooks County 41, Dublin 7. Brooks avenged last season’s 10-point loss in the Class 2A title game by blowing out the Irish. The win vaulted the Trojans into the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season and the ninth time in the 13-year tenure of head coach Maurice Freeman. Jamal Sanders ran for three touchdowns, all in the second half, Omari Arnold ran for two and Jamaurion Fountain caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Nitavion Burrus.

Washington-Wilkes 34, Bowdon 17. The Tigers became the third team from Region 8, along with Commerce and Lincoln County, to advance to the quarterfinals, largely on the efforts of QB Dalen Cobb. The junior was perfect throwing the ball, completing all seven of his passes for 158 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown to senior ATH Corey Danner. Cobb also ran for 39 yards on 8 carries and two touchdowns.