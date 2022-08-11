ajc logo
Class A blog: A rather large shuffle creates two new divisions

Oct. 23, 2020 - Norcross, Ga: A GHSA football is shown before the Georgia high school football game between Cedar Grove and GAC at Greater Atlanta Christian, Friday, October 23, 2020 in Norcross, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

By Seth Ellerbee
55 minutes ago

The GHSA split the private and public schools into their own classifications in 2012, and since the programs have competed accordingly.

After this year’s reclassification cycle, the former Class A Private and Class A Public have been reshuffled into Class A, Division I and Division II.

But, what’s in a name? Really?

There remain two classes and two playoff brackets, and each of the two divisions will yield a state champion at the end of the season.

So let’s see what changed … who is out, who is in, and take a look at the newly minted regions at the bottom of the blog. The reclass cycle was a numerical wash. Class A gained 18 teams and lost 18 teams. Some teams went to other classifications, and some exited the GHSA, preferring to compete in GISA.

Numerous Class AA programs dropped down into Class A Division I, including Bacon County, Bleckley County, Chattooga, Coosa, Dade County, East Laurens, Elbert County, Heard County, Jasper County, Jefferson County, Lamar County, Oglethorpe County, Pepperell, Rabun County, Swainsboro and Temple. Savannah, a former AAA program, also joins Division I. Early County, formerly in Class AA, joins Division II.

Leaving Class A and joining other classes are former A Public teams ACE Charter (2A), BEST Academy (AA) and Gordon Lee (AA). Also on the outs are former Class A Private teams Athens Academy (AA), Calvary Day (AAA), Eagle’s Landing Christian (AA), Fellowship Christian (AA), Hebron Christian (AAA), Holy Innocents’ (AAAA), Landmark Christian (AA), Mount Paran Christian (AA), North Cobb Christian (AA), Providence Christian (AA), Savannah Christian (AAA), Savannah Country Day (AAA), Trinity Christian (AAAA), Walker (AA) and Wesleyan (AAA).

It’s also notable that one sitting state champion – Trinity Christian (Private) – will now compete in Class 4A, and A Public’s sitting champion, Brooks County, remains in Class A Division I.

Here are Division I and II regions

Region 1-A Division 1

Bacon County Mark Wilson

Brooks County Maurice Freeman

Irwin County Casey Soliday

Pelham Leonard Guyton

Region 2-A Division I

Bleckley County Von Lassiter

Dublin Roger Holmes

East Laurens Bin Turner

Jefferson County J.B. Arnold

Swainsboro Scott Roberts

Region 3-A Division I

Bryan County Cherard Freeman

Claxton Greg Hill

Metter Rodney Garvin

Savannah Michael Moore

Screven County Ron Duncan

Region 4-A Division I

Crawford County Craig Puckett

Heard County Shane Lasseter

Lamar County Travis Ellington

Temple Cory Nix

Region 5-A Division I

Jasper County Ashley Henderson

Oglethorpe County Mike Holland

Prince Avenue Christian Greg Vandagriff

Social Circle Rob Patton

Region 6-A Division I

Mount Pisgah Christian Ryan Livezey

Mount Vernon Wayne Dabbs

St. Francis Frank Barden

Whitefield Academy Coleman Joiner

King’s Ridge Christian Terry Crowder

Region 7-A Division I

Armuchee Jeremy Green

Chattooga Shawn Peek

Coosa Joey Mathis

Dade County Jeff Poston

Darlington Tommy Atha

Pepperell Rick Hurst

Trion Sean Patrick

Region 8-A Division I

Athens Christian Rickey Bustle

Commerce Mark Hollars

Elbert County Shannon Jarvis

Rabun County Michael Davis

DIVISION II

Region 1-A Division II

Baconton Charter David Bell

Early County Joel Harvin

Miller County Nate George

Mitchell County Dondrial Pinkins

Randolph-Clay Charles Truitt

Seminole County Cedric Stegall

Terrell County Jack Harris

Pataula Charter Daniel McFather

Region 2-A Division II

Atkinson County Carl McGowan

Charlton County Russ Murray

Clinch County Don Tison Jr.

Lanier County Kurt Williams

Turner County Ben Simmons

Region 3-A Division II

Emanuel County Institute Chris Kearson

Jenkins County Charley Waters

McIntosh County Academy Bradley Warren

Montgomery County Don Vandygriff

Portal Jason McEachin

Region 4-A Division II

Dooly County Cecil Lester

Hawkinsville Shane Williamson

Telfair County Matt Burleson

Treutlen Steve Versprille

Wheeler County Thomas Smith

Wilcox County Rob Stowe

Region 5-A Division II

Georgia Military Prep Lee Coleman

Glascock County Chris Kelley

Hancock Central Marleau Blount

Johnson County Don Norton

Twiggs County Irade Perry

Wilkinson County Keldrick Burke

Region 6-A Division II

Central (Talbotton) Chris Cowart

Chattahoochee County Ryan McKenzie

Greenville Alexander Ogletree

Macon County Dexter Copeland

Manchester Stephen Holmes

Marion County Billy Law

Schley County Darren Alford

Taylor County Brandon Byram

Region 7-A Division II

Bowdon Richard Fendley Jr.

Christian Heritage Jay Poag

Mount Zion (Carroll) Brad Gordon

Region 8-A Division II

Aquinas James Leonard

Greene County Terrance Banks

Lincoln County Lee Chomskis

Towns County Jason Roquemore

Warren County Steven Simpson

Washington-Wilkes Sid Fritts

GSIC Eddie Lord

Lake Oconee Academy Patrick Stewart

Seth Ellerbee
Cover 9@9: 5 Falcons to watch in the exhibition opener
Braves place Max Fried on seven-day concussion injured list
2h ago
Georgia’s Todd Monken: ‘I’m paid for us to score, not to win’
4h ago
Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
19h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s fifth preseason practice
6h ago
Class 3A blog: Breaking down the changes in a new-look classification
4h ago
Coming Friday: Meet the high school football AJC Super 11 team
7h ago
Class 6A blog: Two-time champion Buford departs, private schools move in
9h ago
Things to know about the Chattahoochee Nature Center

BeREGGAE, ATL Brew Fest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
5h ago
Braves’ top prospect Vaughn Grissom homers, impresses in first major-league game
19h ago
Town where Rivian trucks are normal has advice for Georgia: Buckle up
13h ago
