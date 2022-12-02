ajc logo
X

Class A Blog: A quick preview of Division 1, Division II semifinals

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
26 minutes ago

There’s some really good football left to be played from the eight teams remaining in Divisions I and II of Class A.

Each of the teams entered the season ranked, and top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian (Division I) and No. 1 Bowdon (Division II) continue to play to form.

It’s the cream of the crop.

Class A Division I semifinals: Swainsboro at Irwin County; St. Francis at Prince Avenue Christian

Prince Avenue Christain won its first state title in 2020 and acts like it wants another. The Wolverines will be at home against St. Francis, which is playing for its first title. Prince Avenue success hinges on junior quarterback Aaron Philo, who is 239-of-240 passing for 3,911 yards and 47 touchdowns. Bailey Stockton leads receivers with 66 catches for 1,280 yards and 20 touchdowns. Josh Britt has 41 catches for 976 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Ethan Christian has 67 catches for 945 yards and 11 touchdowns. Eight different players have scored rushing touchdowns -- Philo with eight and Keon Rogers and Mac Bradley with six each.

St. Francis has had its best season, culminating in its first semifinal appearance. The program began in 2010 and has been to the playoffs three times, never past the second round.

Swainsboro’s run-heavy offense will travel to Irwin County and face a balanced scoring attack. Swainsboro averages 329 rushing yards per game. Irwin County averages 193 rushing and 172 passing yards per game. Swainsboro’s big three are Damello Jones (17 rushing touchdowns), Qindarius Brown (12), Ty Adams (11). Bryson Tarver, Jordan Williams, Jakari Nobles and Zacehaeus combine for 12 rushing touchdowns.

Irwin quarterback Cody Soliday is 101-of-165 passing for 2,012 yards and 26 touchdowns. Shane Marshall (13 touchdown runs) and Damarkus Lundy (9) lead the run game. Bo Payne leads Irwin receivers with 23 receptions for 518 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Class A Division II: Lincoln County at Bowdon; Schley County at Johnson County

Bowdon is looking for the program’s first title appearance since 2001 and is two victories away from the team’s second title and first since 1992. Lincoln County is trying to return to the glory of the 2005-06 seasons, when it won back-to-back titles. The program has been a playoff stalwart, but has one semifinal appearance since 2008.

On the other side of the bracket, Schley County is a victory away from the program’s first-ever title appearance after punching through to the semifinals for the first time. It’s a long climb from Schley’s 0-10 regular season in 2015.

Johnson County has not advanced past the semifinals since a championship appearance in 1993. The program won its only state title in 1979.

Class A Division I

Swainsboro at Irwin County

St. Francis at Prince Avenue Christian

Class A Division II

Lincoln County at Bowdon

Schley County at Johnson County

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Where the Braves’ payroll stands, what it could mean for rest of offseason17h ago

28 years later, Brent Key fills mentor George O’Leary’s job at Georgia Tech
17h ago

Semifinals primer: Carrollton-Colquitt County, Cedartown-North Oconee headline round
20h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks say John Collins, De’Andre Hunter will miss several games
12h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks say John Collins, De’Andre Hunter will miss several games
12h ago

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJ

We’re back: Atlanta to host another college football national championship
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar for the AJC

National rankings: Mill Creek moves into top 10 in CalPreps poll
1h ago
List: Most recent state finals appearances of the 32 semifinal teams
1h ago
Blessed Trinity football coach Hall retires; Central-Macon coach steps down
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
2h ago
Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top