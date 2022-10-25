BreakingNews
Georgia crosses 1 million voters, shattering midterm turnout records
Class A blog: A quick look at Division I/II region races

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
23 minutes ago

Sixty-four teams will enter the GHSA playoffs from Divisions I and II of Class A, and to some, there’s a lot of football to play during the final two weeks of the regular season.

Let’s take a glance at where things stand:

Division I

Region 1 – No. 4 Irwin County defeated then-No. 4 Brooks County 19-7 last week to move to 2-0 in the league and send now-No. 5 Brooks to 0-1 and tied with Bacon County for last in the region. Pelham is 1-1 and alone in second place.

Region 2 – No. 2 Swainsboro and Dublin are tied at the top of the standings at 2-0, with Bleckley County at 2-1 and East Laurens at 0-2. Swainsboro will play at home against Bleckley on Friday, and East Laurens will be at home against Dublin. But the league title should come down to the regular-season finale, when Swainsboro travels to Dublin.

Region 3 – No. 9 Metter is 3-0 and alone atop the league, with Screven County at 2-0 and solo-second. Claxton is 1-1 and third, with Bryan County (0-2) and Savannah (0-3) winless. Metter rests this week, and Screven plays Claxton with the chance to pull alongside Metter at 3-0.

Region 4 – Lamar and Heard County are each 1-1 and at the top of the standings in the four-team league. Temple and Crawford are each 0-1. Lamar plays at home against Crawford, and Heard travels to Temple on Friday.

Region 5 – Top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian and Social Circle lead the four-team league at 1-0. Oglethorpe and Jasper County are each 0-1. Prince is at home against Jasper, and Social Circle visits Oglethorpe on Friday.

Region 6 – Mount Pisgah and No. 8 St. Francis are 1-0 and atop the league with Whitefield Academy and Mount Vernon at 0-1. The front-runners will meet Friday to help determine the league’s pecking order.

Region 7 – No. 6 Darlington (5-0) and Trion (4-0) are tied atop the league, with Dade County and Pepperell 2-2 and chasing. Armuchee and Coosa are each 1-3 ahead of winless Chattooga (0-5).

Region 8 – No. 3 Rabun County is 2-0 and leads the league, ahead of No. 7 Elbert County and Commerce, each at 1-1. Athens Christian is 0-2 in the four-team league.

Division II

Region 1 – No. 4 Early County is 6-0 and leads by a mile. Miller County, Mitchell County, Seminole County and Terrell County are each 2-2 and tied for the No. 2-seed. Break out the tiebreakers.

Region 2 – No. 2 Clinch (3-0) and No. 6 Charlton County (2-0) are atop the league and will meet Friday to determine the front-runner. Lanier County is 1-1, with Atkinson County (0-2) and Turner County (0-3) in the back.

Region 3 – No. 7 McIntosh County Academy is 3-0 and leads the league, ahead of Jenkins County (1-1) and No. 9 Emanuel County Institute (1-1). McIntosh County Academy defeated ECI 28-21 last week. Montgomery County is 1-2 and alone in fourth place.

Region 4 – Wilcox County is 3-0 and alone at the top, with Telfair County and Dooly County each at 2-1. Wheeler County and Hawkinsville are tied for fourth place at 1-2.

Region 5 – No. 3 Johnson County and Hancock Central are each 3-0 and atop the standings. Georgia Military is 2-2 and alone in third place, with Wilkinson County (1-2), Glascock County (1-3) and Twiggs County (0-3) chasing.

Region 6 – Schley County is 5-0 and alone atop the standings. Manchester is solo second at 4-1, with Macon County (3-2) in third place alone. Greenville is 2-2, with Chattahoochee and Marion County tied at 2-3.

Region 7 – Bowdon leads the three-team league at 1-0, with Mount Zion-Carroll at 0-0 and Christian Heritage at 0-1.

Region 8 – No. 10 Lincoln County is 3-0 and leading, with Washington-Wilkes and Greene County tied at 2-1. Aquinas and Towns County are tied for fourth place at 1-2.

Class A Division I Top 10

1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (7-0)

2. (2) Swainsboro (7-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (9-0)

4. (5) Irwin County (6-1)

5. (4) Brooks County (5-2)

6. (6) Darlington (9-0)

7. (7) Elbert County (8-1)

8. (NR) St. Francis (5-3)

9. (9) Metter (6-3)

10. (8) Whitefield Academy (5-3)

Class A Division II Top 10

1. (3) Bowdon (7-1)

2. (2) Clinch County (8-1)

3. (4) Johnson County (8-0)

4. (1) Early County (7-2)

5. (6) Schley County (6-2)

6. (5) Charlton County (5-2)

7. (8) McIntosh County Academy (8-1)

8. (9) Manchester (5-3)

9. (10) Emanuel County Institute (3-5)

10. (NR) Lincoln County (6-2)

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
