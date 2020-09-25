Class A Blog: A number of big games highlight Week 4

Here’s a look at what’s on tap in Week 4:
Class 3A No. 2 Crisp County (2-0) at Private Class A No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-1). (Preview courtesy Georgia High School Football Daily) ELCA is the five-time defending Class A Private champion, and Crisp County was the 3A runner-up last year. Crisp has opened with shutouts of Tift County (7-0) and Houston County (12-0), schools about twice Crisp’s size. LB Chris Paul (Arkansas commit) has five tackles for losses. DB Sirad Bryant (Georgia Tech), LB Preston Lavant (Pittsburgh) and DE Nick Mercer (Georgia Southern) also are committed to Division I schools. J’Kobe Harris has four interceptions. Moving the ball has been a little tougher, as Crisp is only 10-of-26 passing and averaging 3.8 yards per rush, but QB A.J. Lofton and RB Marquis Palmer each rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season. ELCA also shut out its first two opponents, including Woodward Academy, before falling to Class 5A No. 2 Blessed Trinity 38-14. Josh Rogers has rushed for 523 yards. ELCA has attempted only 21 passes. Top defenders are LB Charis Spence (four sacks) and CB Kaleb Anthony (committed to UConn). ELCA has won 41 consecutive home games dating to 2014.
Private No. 7 Savannah Christian (3-0) vs. GISA 3A John Milledge Academy (1-0). The Raiders are trying to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2014 when they host the Trojans from Milledgeville. Savannah Christian is coming off of a win over Valwood School of Valdosta last week, 54-14. Senior QB Spencer Robicheaux led the way completing 17 of 21 passes for 351 yards and five touchdowns, while also running for 61 yards and another touchdown. Valwood was the runner up to John Milledge in last season’s GISA 3A title game. John Milledge is led by senior QB Grayson Hopkins, senior RB Kelvin Jackson, senior OL Devin Kitchens, and senior LB Je’Mazin Roberts.
Private No. 8 North Cobb Christian (3-0) at Calvary Day (2-1). The Eagles travel 300 miles south to Savannah to for a big non-region test against the Cavaliers. Last week, NCC knocked off Cobb County rival Whitefield Academy, 30-19, as running backs Calab Cannon, Isaiah Williams and Briyar Powers rushed for a combined 296 yards. The NCC defense came up with two turnovers in the second half to put the game away. In now his 13th season in charge, Calvary Day head coach Mark Stroud has made the program a consistent winner. After going 4-6 in his first two seasons, the Cavs have won at least seven games each year since. They are led this season by freshman QB Jake Merklinger, senior RB Greg Daniel, senior WR Brogan Korta, senior DB Dakarai Johnson-Thompson, senior DB Cameron Selders, junior DB Juwan Johnson and sophomore LB Troy Ford
Private No. 10 Darlington (2-0) at Class 2A No. 10 Heard County (3-0). Darlington steps up in quality of opponent when it travels south to Franklin to take on the Braves, the 2018 Class 2A champions. Last week, the Tigers led 31-0 shortly after halftime and went on to defeat St. Francis, a playoff team last season, 41-9. Junior QB quarterback Patrick Shelley was 8-for-12 for 77 yards and a touchdown passing, and picked up 45 yards and a touchdown rushing. Senior RB/LB Harrison Allen rushed for 151 yards and had 3.5 tackles on defense. Heard County took a step back last season, going 4-7, but is undefeated this season after a 35-20 home win over Class 5A Manchester last Friday.
Other games of note:
Private No. 3 Prince Avenue Christian (2-1) vs. Private No. 6 Holy Innocents' (0-2).
Public No. 4 Schley County (2-0) vs. Taylor County (1-0)
Public No. 7 Commerce (2-1) vs. Class 2A Elbert County (1-1)
Public No. 8 Wilcox County (1-1) at Johnson County (2-0)
Public No. 9 Dublin (0-1) vs. Wheeler County (3-0)
