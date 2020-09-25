Class A Blog: A number of big games highlight Week 4

Class 3A No. 2 Crisp County (2-0) at Private Class A No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-1). (Preview courtesy Georgia High School Football Daily) ELCA is the five-time defending Class A Private champion, and Crisp County was the 3A runner-up last year. Crisp has opened with shutouts of Tift County (7-0) and Houston County (12-0), schools about twice Crisp’s size. LB Chris Paul (Arkansas commit) has five tackles for losses. DB Sirad Bryant (Georgia Tech), LB Preston Lavant (Pittsburgh) and DE Nick Mercer (Georgia Southern) also are committed to Division I schools. J’Kobe Harris has four interceptions. Moving the ball has been a little tougher, as Crisp is only 10-of-26 passing and averaging 3.8 yards per rush, but QB A.J. Lofton and RB Marquis Palmer each rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season. ELCA also shut out its first two opponents, including Woodward Academy, before falling to Class 5A No. 2 Blessed Trinity 38-14. Josh Rogers has rushed for 523 yards. ELCA has attempted only 21 passes. Top defenders are LB Charis Spence (four sacks) and CB Kaleb Anthony (committed to UConn). ELCA has won 41 consecutive home games dating to 2014.

Private No. 7 Savannah Christian (3-0) vs. GISA 3A John Milledge Academy (1-0). The Raiders are trying to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2014 when they host the Trojans from Milledgeville. Savannah Christian is coming off of a win over Valwood School of Valdosta last week, 54-14. Senior QB Spencer Robicheaux led the way completing 17 of 21 passes for 351 yards and five touchdowns, while also running for 61 yards and another touchdown. Valwood was the runner up to John Milledge in last season’s GISA 3A title game. John Milledge is led by senior QB Grayson Hopkins, senior RB Kelvin Jackson, senior OL Devin Kitchens, and senior LB Je’Mazin Roberts.