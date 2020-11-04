X

Class A Blog: A look back at Week 9

By S. Thomas Coleman

Here’s a quick look back at Week 9:

No let down for Private No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian. After a huge win over region and community rival Athens Academy last week, PAC could have had a bit of a letdown when the Wolverines traveled to Monroe to take on No. 10 George Walton Academy. Nope. PAC (7-1, 2-0 in Region 8) clinched the Region 8 title for the first time since 2016 with a 41-17 win over the Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1). QB Brock Vandagriff was 22-of-27 passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns. Landon Owens had 150 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches. Zac Dyer had four receptions for 130 yards.

Private No. 2 Eagle’s Landing Christian bursts Pacelli’s bubble. Pacelli went into Week 9 undefeated at 5-0 for the first time since 2013, with the goal of going 6-0 for the first time since 2007. But then the Vikings travelled south to McDonough to take on ELCA (5-3). The Chargers were inhospitable hosts. QB Philip Massengale rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns in ELCA’s 30-7 win. The Vikings (5-1) will try to avoid the fate they suffered in 2013, when they started 5-0, but closed the season 2-4 with a loss in the first round of the state playoffs. They will begin Region 4 play on Friday, at home in Rome against Heritage-Newnan (1-7).

Private No. 5 Wesleyan, No. 6 Christian Heritage win nail bitters. RB Griffin Caldwell’s second touchdown run of the game, a 3-yarder in OT, gave Wesleyan (5-2, 1-0 in Region 5) a 17-10 win over Hebron Christian (0-2, 2-5). The Wolves sealed the win by recovering a fumble on the Lions' first play of their OT possession. For Christian Heritage (6-1, 2-0 in Region 7), RB Gage Leonard’s 4-yard touchdown run with 47 seconds left in regulation gave the Lions a 31-24 win over Darlington (5-3, 1-1). Wesleyan and Christian Heritage should have a bit easier times on Friday when they take on winless foes, Providence Christian (0-7) and Mount Paran Christian (0-6), respectively.

Public No. 9 Chattahoochee County stays undefeated. The Panthers (6-0, 4-0 in Region 5) are on the cusp of putting together their best regular season in the 15 years of the program, as they improved to 6-0 for the first time in history with a 25-0 win over Taylor County (5-2, 4-2). Junior QB Cody Duffy threw three touchdown passes and the Panther defense posted its third consecutive shutout.

