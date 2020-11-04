Class A Blog: A look back at Week 9

No let down for Private No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian. After a huge win over region and community rival Athens Academy last week, PAC could have had a bit of a letdown when the Wolverines traveled to Monroe to take on No. 10 George Walton Academy. Nope. PAC (7-1, 2-0 in Region 8) clinched the Region 8 title for the first time since 2016 with a 41-17 win over the Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1). QB Brock Vandagriff was 22-of-27 passing for 317 yards and four touchdowns. Landon Owens had 150 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches. Zac Dyer had four receptions for 130 yards.

Private No. 2 Eagle’s Landing Christian bursts Pacelli’s bubble. Pacelli went into Week 9 undefeated at 5-0 for the first time since 2013, with the goal of going 6-0 for the first time since 2007. But then the Vikings travelled south to McDonough to take on ELCA (5-3). The Chargers were inhospitable hosts. QB Philip Massengale rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns in ELCA’s 30-7 win. The Vikings (5-1) will try to avoid the fate they suffered in 2013, when they started 5-0, but closed the season 2-4 with a loss in the first round of the state playoffs. They will begin Region 4 play on Friday, at home in Rome against Heritage-Newnan (1-7).