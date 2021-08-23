Class A Blog: A look back at Week 1

ELCA, PAC, Savannah Christian fall

Three teams in the top 10 fell during the opening weekend.

Private No. 1 Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy came up just short on the road at Class 5A Woodward Academy, 17-14. A Charger receiver dropped what would have been the go-ahead touchdown with a little over a minute left in regulation. ELCA dropped one spot to No. 2.

Private No. 3 Prince Avenue Christian fell on the road at Calvary Day, 21-13. The win for the Cavaliers avenged a 42-7 loss to the defending state champs last season. The Wolverines fell to No. 6 this week.

Private No. 6 Savannah Christian lost to unranked Emanuel County Institute, 28-21. The loss knocked the Raiders out of the rankings. They defeated the Bulldogs in last season’s opener, 38-14.

Whitefield Academy vaults into rankings

Whitefield Academy jumped into the private rankings at No. 9 with a 13-0 shutout over Mount Vernon Academy. Junior LB Caleb LaVallee led the way with two sacks in the fourth quarter and a forced fumble that closed the game. He also had 60 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Brooks loses, Irwin goes to No. 1

Public No. 1 Brooks County dropped one spot in the rankings after a close loss to rival Class 2A Thomasville, 34-28. Thomasville advanced to the quarterfinals last season before losing to eventual state champion Callaway. The loss by the Trojans moved defending public champion Irwin County, which was off last week, into the top spot.

Macon County, Commerce make moves

Macon County and Commerce made significant moves in the rankings after claiming wins Friday night.

Macon County went from pre-season Public No. 6 to No. 3 after an impressive 26-0 win over previous No. 3 Clinch County. The Bulldogs are now 7-0 all-time against the Panthers, which is the best record any team in the state has against Clinch, which fell to No. 9.

Commerce climbed two spots in the rankings to Public No. 5 after a 10-0 win over Class 2A Banks County. The win continues the Tigers’ dominance over their northeast Georgia rivals. Commerce is now 32-2 all time in the series and has won the last 17 meetings in a row.

Pelham claims big win

Pelham catapulted itself into the rankings at Public No. 8 after a 26-12 win over rival Mitchell County. The win was especially sweet as the Hornets defeated their former coach in the game, Dondrail Pinkins, who spent six seasons at Pelham and put up a combined record of 52-15 with three region titles. Pinkins graduated from Mitchell County and went on to play at South Carolina.

Bowdon rises

Defending Region 6A Public champion Bowdon moved into the rankings this week at No. 10 with a resounding 34-14 win over Class 2A Temple. Last season, Temple ended its 16-game losing streak against Bowdon, 16-12.