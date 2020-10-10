Class A Blog: A look at Week 6

Public No. 4 Irwin County (2-2) at Public No. 1 Brooks County (4-0). (Preview courtesy of Georgia High School Football Daily.) Irwin County is the classification’s defending champion, while Brooks County is the 2019 Class 2A runner-up that was dropped into Class A in the offseason. They are among two top-five teams in the region, the other being Clinch County. Irwin is positioned to beat a No. 1-ranked team from its own class for the fourth consecutive season after defeating Clinch the past three years. Irwin is led by the Benyard brothers. Gabe had three receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception for a score last week in a victory over Tift County. Garland had two catches for 53 yards and a touchdown, blocked an extra point and had three sacks. Brooks has two preseason all-state players in its backfield. Omari Arnold has rushed for 438 yards on the season, 2,786 for his career. Nitavion Burrus has passed for 544 yards and rushed for 224 this season. Brooks County won the last meeting, 16-8 in 2003.

Private No. 1 Athens Academy (4-0) vs. Hebron Christian (2-1). The Spartans look to begin the season 5-0 for the sixth consecutive season. Athens Academy has defeated the Lions in eight of the nine meetings, including the last six in a row. Last season they defeated Hebron Christian twice – in the final game of the regular season (27-0) and in the Region 8 crossover game (50-21).