Class A Blog: A look at Week 6

Here’s a look at some of the top games of Week 6.
Public No. 4 Irwin County (2-2) at Public No. 1 Brooks County (4-0). (Preview courtesy of Georgia High School Football Daily.) Irwin County is the classification’s defending champion, while Brooks County is the 2019 Class 2A runner-up that was dropped into Class A in the offseason. They are among two top-five teams in the region, the other being Clinch County. Irwin is positioned to beat a No. 1-ranked team from its own class for the fourth consecutive season after defeating Clinch the past three years. Irwin is led by the Benyard brothers. Gabe had three receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown and returned an interception for a score last week in a victory over Tift County. Garland had two catches for 53 yards and a touchdown, blocked an extra point and had three sacks. Brooks has two preseason all-state players in its backfield. Omari Arnold has rushed for 438 yards on the season, 2,786 for his career. Nitavion Burrus has passed for 544 yards and rushed for 224 this season. Brooks County won the last meeting, 16-8 in 2003.
Private No. 1 Athens Academy (4-0) vs. Hebron Christian (2-1). The Spartans look to begin the season 5-0 for the sixth consecutive season. Athens Academy has defeated the Lions in eight of the nine meetings, including the last six in a row. Last season they defeated Hebron Christian twice – in the final game of the regular season (27-0) and in the Region 8 crossover game (50-21).
Public No. 3 Macon County (3-0) vs. Toombs County (3-1). Macon County will try to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2001. The Bulldogs have defeated their first three opponents by the score of 122-25. Toombs County is the only Class 2A school Macon County will face this season. The Cobras lone loss this season was to Class 4A West Laurens.
Private No. 8 Holy Innocents' (1-3) at Athens Christian (3-1). The Bears will try to win their second game in a row after starting the season 0-3 against three ranked teams from larger classifications. Though they lost last week for the first time this season, the Eagles have started 3-1 for the first time since 2009.
Other games of note:
Public No. 5 Clinch County (1-1) vs. Charlton County (2-2)
Public No. 7 Dublin (1-1) at Dooly County (0-0)
Private No. 9 Aquinas (5-0) vs. Tattnall Square (3-1)
Private No. 10 Darlington (3-1) vs. King’s Ridge (2-0)
Public No. 10 Marion County (2-2) at Chattahoochee County (3-0)
