Class A Blog: A look at the first round playoff brackets

Darlington (Region 7, No. 3) at Mount Pisgah (Region 6, No. 2) vs. Hebron Christian (Region 5, No. 4) at Prince Avenue Christian (Region 8, No. 1) Skinny: Darlington has advanced to the state playoffs 25 out of the last 26 seasons (2007). Mount Pisgah is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Darlington won the only meeting between the two programs, 31-17, in the 2012 season finale.

Stratford Academy (Region 1, No. 3) at Brookstone (Region 4, No. 2) vs. Aquinas (Region 3, No. 4) at Eagle’s Landing Christian (Region 2, No. 1) Skinny: Now in the eighth season of his second stint at Stratford, Mark Farriba has led the Eagles to the playoffs in 11 of 12 seasons (2006). Brookstone is in the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season despite never winning more than six regular season games in each. This is the first meeting between the two programs. Aquinas has advanced to the state playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons and won a state title in 2013. ELCA is chasing an unprecedented sixth straight state title. The teams’ only meeting was in the 2015 title game, won by ELCA, 35-17.

Upper Right Bracket

George Walton Academy (Region 8, No. 3) at Holy Innocents’ (Region 5, No. 2) vs. King’s Ridge (Region 6, No. 4) at Christian Heritage (Region 7, No. 1) Skinny: This is the second time the teams have met this season. George Walton won, 28-21, October 16. King’s Ridge is in the playoffs for the first time in the program’s 13 seasons, after a 3-4 season impacted by COVID-19. Christian Heritage is in the playoffs for the third straight season.

Bye (Region 2, No. 3) at Calvary Day (Region 3, No. 2) vs. Heritage-Newnan (Region 4, No. 4) at First Presbyterian Day (Region 1, No. 1) Skinny: Landmark Christian bowed out of its first round playoff match up with Calvary Day, due to COVID-19 issues. Calvary Day has advanced to the playoffs for 11 straight seasons. By virtue of being in a four-team region, Heritage-Newnan is in the playoffs despite not winning a regular season game. FPD won its first region championship since joining the Georgia High Schools Association in 2010.

Lower Right Bracket

Savannah Country Day (Region 3, No. 3) at Whitefield Academy (Region 2, No. 2) vs. Tattnall Square (Region 1, No. 4) at Trinity Christian (Region 4, No. 1) Skinny: SCD and Whitefield are in the playoffs for the third consecutive season. This will be the first meeting between the two programs. Tattnall Square first year head coach John Abernathy has the Trojans back in the state playoffs after missing out last season. Trinity Christian won its first region title as a member of the GHSA and has advanced to the state playoffs in nine of the program’s 10 seasons.

Mount Vernon Presbyterian (Region 5, No. 3) at Athens Academy (Region 8, No. 2) vs. Mount Paran Christian (Region 7, No. 4) at Fellowship Christian (Region 6, No. 1) Skinny: After missing the playoffs in 2013 and 2014, Athens Academy has gone 63-9 under Josh Alexander. After missing the playoffs in Wayne Dabbs’ first season as head coach in 2015, Mount Vernon has advanced to the post season every year since. Athens Academy won the only meeting between the two programs: 28-16 in 2018. Mount Paran is in the playoffs for the eighth straight season despite winning just one game. After going 14-16 in Al Morrell’s first three seasons as head coach, Fellowship Christian is 50-9 with five consecutive playoff appearances since.

PUBLIC

Upper Left Bracket

Johnson County (Region 4, No. 3) at Mitchell County (Region 1, No. 2) vs. Turner County (Region 2, No. 4) at Metter (Region 3, No. 1)

Mount Zion-Carroll (Region 6, No. 3) at Warren County (Region 7, No. 2) vs. Social Circle (Region 8, No. 4) at Macon County (Region 5, No. 1)

Lower Left Bracket

Georgia Military (Region 7, No. 3) at Gordon Lee (Region 6, No. 2) vs. Manchester (Region 5, No. 4) at Commerce (Region 8, No. 1)

Miller County (Region 1, No. 3) at Wilcox County (Region 4, No. 2) vs. Jenkins County (Region 3, No. 4) at Irwin County (Region 2, No. 1)

Upper Right Bracket

Lincoln County (Region 8, No. 3) at Chattahoochee County (Region 5, No. 2) vs. B.E.S.T. Academy (Region 6, No. 4) at Hancock Central (Region 7, No. 1)

Clinch County (Region 2, No. 3) at McIntosh County Academy (Region 3, No. 2) vs. Montgomery County (Region 4, No. 4) at Pelham (Region 1, No. 1)

Lower Right Bracket

Claxton (Region 3, No. 3) at Brooks County (Region 2, No. 2) vs. Terrell County (Region 1, No. 4) at Dublin (Region 4, No. 1)

Taylor County (Region 5, No. 3) at Washington-Wilkes (Region 8, No. 2) vs. Wilkinson County (Region 7, No. 4) at Bowdon (Region 6, No. 1)