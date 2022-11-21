Class A blog: 2 semi-upsets, 2 great escapes and a host of blowouts in Round 2

There were upsets: Dooly County’s 14-13 victory against No. 4 Charlton County and Mount Pisgah’s 26-20 victory against No. 6 Darlington were semi-surprises.

There were close calls: Bleckley survived to play again after its 27-23 victory against Lamar County, and Clinch squeezed past McIntosh County Academy 17-16.