Class A blog: 2 semi-upsets, 2 great escapes and a host of blowouts in Round 2

How to sum Round 2 of the Class A playoffs?
There were upsets: Dooly County’s 14-13 victory against No. 4 Charlton County and Mount Pisgah’s 26-20 victory against No. 6 Darlington were semi-surprises.
There were close calls: Bleckley survived to play again after its 27-23 victory against Lamar County, and Clinch squeezed past McIntosh County Academy 17-16.
And there were blowouts, which only served to set up some quality matchups in the quarterfinals.
In Class A Division I’s top-left quadrant, Irwin County defeated Heard County 55-0 and will play Mount Pisgah. In the bottom-left, Rabun County beat Social Circle 42-0 and will play Swainsboro, after its 57-13 victory against Screven County. In the top-right quadrant, Metter defeated Dublin 18-0 and will play top-ranked Prince Avenue Christian. Prince defeated Elbert County 48-14. In the bottom-right, Bleckley County advanced to play St. Francis, which defeated Trion 34-20.
In Class A Division II’s top-left quadrant, Bowdon defeated Manchester 42-21, and Early County beat Telfair 47-6. In the bottom-left, Lincoln County beat Wilkinson County 42-8 and will play Dooly County. In the top-right quadrant, Clinch advanced to play Johnson County, which defeated Christian Heritage 26-14. In the bottom-right, Wilcox County beat Lanier County 44-34 and will play Schley County, which defeated Washington-Wilkes 58-14.
Class A Division I quarterfinal schedule
R6 #2 Mount Pisgah Christian at R1 #1 Irwin Co.
R8 #1 Rabun Co. at R2 #1 Swainsboro
R3 #1 Metter at R5 #1 Prince Avenue Christian
R2 #3 Bleckley Co. at R6 #1 St. Francis
Class A Division II quarterfinal schedule
R7 #1 Bowdon at R1 #1 Early Co.
R4 #3 Dooly Co. at R8 #1 Lincoln Co.
R2 #2 Clinch Co. at R5 #1 Johnson Co.
R4 #1 Wilcox Co. at R6 #1 Schley Co.
