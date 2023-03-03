Class A Basketball blog: The key to the Class A basketball semifinals? Trying to get past four No. 1-ranked teams

On the other side of the bracket, No. 5 Wilkinson County upset No. 3 Portal 46-42 and will play No. 4 Macon County, which won 71-65 victory over unranked Dooly County.

On the Division I girls side, No. 4 Galloway defeated No. 10 Pelham 71-36 and will face No. 2 Elbert County after a 63-49 victory over No. 9 Swainsboro. On the other side of the bracket, No. 3 Woodville-Tompkins beat Oglethorpe County 64-44 and will play top-ranked St. Francis, which defeated No. 6 Lamar County 84-45.

On the Division II girls side, No. 6 Mount Zion-Carroll beat Wilcox County 46-38 and will match up against play top-ranked Lake Oconee Academy. Lake Oconee defeated No. 4 Turner County 58-23.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 5 Clinch County beat No. 7 Towns County 56-41 and will play No. 2 Taylor County, after it defeated Randolph-Clay 64-35.

Class A Division I

Friday at Georgia College

Boys

4 p.m. -- R6 #2 Mt. Pisgah vs. R2 #1 Swainsboro

8 p.m. -- R6 #4 King’s Ridge vs. R6 #1 Mt. Vernon

Girls

2 p.m. -- R6 #2 Galloway vs. R8 #1 Elbert County

6 p.m. -- R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins vs. R6 #1 St. Francis

Class A Division II

Saturday at Valdosta State University

Boys

4 p.m. -- R7 #1 Greenforest vs. R2 #1 Charlton County

8 p.m. -- R5 #1 Wilkinson County vs. R6 #1 Macon County

Girls

2 p.m. -- R7 #1 Mt. Zion-Carrollton vs. R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy

4 p.m. -- R2 #2 Clinch County vs. R6 #1 Taylor County