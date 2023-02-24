X
Class A basketball blog: The highs, lows and incoming after Round 1 of the playoffs

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
1 hour ago

There’s a lot to unpack from the Class A Division I and II high school basketball playoffs after the first round of play.

Here’s the breakdown:

Boys

Close D-I boys first-round calls/upsets: Region 1 No. 1-seed Irwin County outlasted Region 2′s No. 4 seed Jefferson County 51-48. Region 1 No. 3 seed Pelham narrowly defeated Region 2 No. 2 seed East Laurens 77-75. Region 7 No. 2 seed Chattooga beat Region 8 No. 3 seed Tallulah Falls 60-57.

Best D-I boys second-round matchups: Third-ranked Mount Pisgah travels to No. 5 Darlington, and second-ranked Mount Bethel travels to No. 8 Athens Academy.

Top 10 D-I boys first-round loss: No. 6 Social Circle lost to No. 4 King’s Ridge 69-60.

Close D-II boys first-round calls/upsets: Southwest Atlanta Christian entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed from Region 7 and beat Region 8 No. 1 seed Warren County 62-56.

Best D-II boys second-round matchups: Eighth-ranked Manchester plays at top-ranked Greenforest, and second-ranked Christian Heritage travels to fourth-ranked Macon County.

Top-10 D-II boys first-round losses: Tenth-ranked Chattahoochee County lost to Hancock Central 60-52.

Girls

Close D-I girls first-round calls/upsets: Screven County beat Heard County 43-41. Temple defeated Bryan County 55-50.

Top-10 D-I girls first-round losses: None.

Best D-I girls second-round matchups: Fourth-ranked Galloway plays at No. 7 Darlington, and eighth-ranked Mount Pisgah plays at No. 2 Elbert County.

Close D-II girls first-round calls/upsets: Region 6 No. 4 seed Chattahoochee County upended Region 5 No. 1 seed Johnson County 73-67. Greene County defeated Greenforest 47-43.

Top-10 D-II girls first-round losses: Tenth-ranked Jenkins County lost to Telfair County 48-33

Best D-II girls second-round matchups: Eighth-ranked Macon County plays at No. 6 Mount Zion-Carroll, and fifth-ranked Clinch County plays at No. 3 Montgomery County

Second-round pairings

(Games played Friday and Saturday)

Class A Division I Boys

R6 #2 No. 3 Mt. Pisgah at R7 #1 No. 5 Darlington

R4 #2 Heard County at R1 #1 Irwin County

R6 #3 No. 2 Mt. Bethel at R8 #1 No. 8 Athens Christian

R3 #2 Savannah at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R1 #3 Pelham at R3 #1 No. 7 Woodville-Tompkins

R6 #4 No. 4 King’s Ridge at R8 #2 Rabun County

R2 #3 Dublin at R4 #1 No. 9 Temple

R7 #2 Chattooga at R6 #1 No. 1 Mt. Vernon

Class A Division II Boys

R6 #2 No. 8 Manchester at R7 #1 No. 1 Greenforest

R3 #3 McIntosh County Academy at R1 #1 No. 6 Calhoun County

R7 #4 Southwest Atlanta Christian at R5 #2 Hancock Central

R4 #3 Telfair County at R2 #1 No. 7 Charlton County

R1 #3 Randolph-Clay at R3 #1 No. 3 Portal

R7 #3 Fulton Leadership Academy at R5 #1 No. 5 Wilkinson County

R1 #2 No. 9 Mitchell County at R4 #1 Dooly County

R7 #2 No. 2 Christian Heritage at R6 #1 No. 4 Macon County

Class A Division I Girls

R6 #2 No. 4 Galloway at R7 #1 No. 7 Darlington

R3 #3 Screven County at R1 #1 No. 10 Pelham

R6 #3 No. 8 Mt. Pisgah at R8 #1 No. 2 Elbert County

R4 #3 Temple at R2 #1 No. 9 Swainsboro

R2 #2 Dublin at R3 #1 No. 3 Woodville-Tompkins

R8 #2 No. 5 Rabun County at R5 #1 Oglethorpe County

R2 #3 East Laurens at R4 #1 No. 6 Lamar County

R8 #3 Athens Christian at R6 #1 No. 1 St. Francis

Class A Division II Girls

R6 #2 No. 8 Macon County at R7 #1 No. 6 Mt. Zion-Carrollton

R4 #2 Wilcox County at R1 #1 No. 9 Early County

R6 #3 Schley County at R8 #1 No. 1 Lake Oconee Academy

R4 #3 Telfair County at R2 #1 No. 4 Turner County

R2 #2 No. 5 Clinch County at R3 #1 No. 3 Montgomery County

R6 #4 Chattahoochee County at R8 #2 No. 7 Towns County

R1 #2 Randolph-Clay at R4 #1 Hawkinsville

R8 #3 Greene County at R6 #1 No. 2 Taylor County

Seth Ellerbee
Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
