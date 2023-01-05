Class A Basketball blog: Savannah boys team seems at home in Class A Division 1

Savannah is 11-4, 2-1 in Region 3-Division I, and coming off a 53-50 victory against Ocoee (Fla.) on Dec. 30 in the Roundball Classic at Lee County. The team opened the season with a 63-36 victory against Towers before losing to Class 3A No. 3 Beach 58-57 and Jenkins 53-52.

Savannah rebounded with victories against Groves (59-55), Bryan County (49-44) and Screven County (57-40), but lost 69-42 to Woodville-Tompkins on Dec. 9. The Bluejackets beat Islands 51-41 on Dec. 10 and then reeled off victories against South Effingham (71-62), McIntosh County Academy (72-65), Jenkins (65-49), Islands (84-54) and Jackson (Fla.) (66-30). On Dec. 29, Savannah lost to Lee County in the Roundball before its victory against Ocoee.

Sophomore Maki Joyner leads with 15 points and eight rebounds per game. Junior Jermaine Edwards scores 10 points and adds 10 rebounds per game. Senior Amarion Watts is scoring eight points with two rebounds per game.

Savannah will travel to Claxton (3-9) Friday before facing Metter on Tuesday at home.

Class A Division I Boys Top-10

1. Mt. Bethel

2. Mt. Pisgah

3. King’s Ridge

4. Mt. Vernon

5. Darlington

6. Tallulah Falls

7. Savannah

8. Dublin

9. Oglethorpe County

10. Social Circle

Class A Division II Boys Top-10

1. Greenforest Christian

2. Christian Heritage

3. Portal

4. Manchester

5. Mitchell County

6. Charlton County

7. Wilkinson County

8. Calhoun County

9. Macon County

10. Telfair County

Class A Division I Girls Top-10

1. St. Francis

2. Elbert County

3. Galloway

4. Rabun County

5. Woodville-Tompkins

6. Darlington

7. Oglethorpe County

8. Lamar County

9. Athens Christian

10. Bryan County

Class A Division II Girls Top-10

1. Taylor County

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Clinch County

4. Turner County

5. Schley County

6. Mount Zion-Carroll

7. Montgomery County

8. Macon County

9. Towns County

10. Jenkins County