Class A Basketball blog: Savannah boys team seems at home in Class A Division 1

Savannah’s boys team might not be known today as a storied basketball program, having last won a state title in 1998.
But with a glance back in time, maybe the program should be considered among the best in state history.
The program has 11 titles. From 1930 to 1947 the Bluejackets won seven of their state championships – 1930, 1931, 1932, 1937, 1941, 1946 and 1947. The team added three titles from 1972-1976, winning championships in 1982, 1974 and 1976.
And Savannah could make some playoff noise this season.
Savannah entered Class A Division I from Class 3A this season. After finishing last year 8-15, the No. 7-ranked boys Bluejackets are off to a solid start in its new home.
Savannah is 11-4, 2-1 in Region 3-Division I, and coming off a 53-50 victory against Ocoee (Fla.) on Dec. 30 in the Roundball Classic at Lee County. The team opened the season with a 63-36 victory against Towers before losing to Class 3A No. 3 Beach 58-57 and Jenkins 53-52.
Savannah rebounded with victories against Groves (59-55), Bryan County (49-44) and Screven County (57-40), but lost 69-42 to Woodville-Tompkins on Dec. 9. The Bluejackets beat Islands 51-41 on Dec. 10 and then reeled off victories against South Effingham (71-62), McIntosh County Academy (72-65), Jenkins (65-49), Islands (84-54) and Jackson (Fla.) (66-30). On Dec. 29, Savannah lost to Lee County in the Roundball before its victory against Ocoee.
Sophomore Maki Joyner leads with 15 points and eight rebounds per game. Junior Jermaine Edwards scores 10 points and adds 10 rebounds per game. Senior Amarion Watts is scoring eight points with two rebounds per game.
Savannah will travel to Claxton (3-9) Friday before facing Metter on Tuesday at home.
Class A Division I Boys Top-10
1. Mt. Bethel
2. Mt. Pisgah
3. King’s Ridge
4. Mt. Vernon
5. Darlington
6. Tallulah Falls
7. Savannah
8. Dublin
9. Oglethorpe County
10. Social Circle
Class A Division II Boys Top-10
1. Greenforest Christian
2. Christian Heritage
3. Portal
4. Manchester
5. Mitchell County
6. Charlton County
7. Wilkinson County
8. Calhoun County
9. Macon County
10. Telfair County
Class A Division I Girls Top-10
1. St. Francis
2. Elbert County
3. Galloway
4. Rabun County
5. Woodville-Tompkins
6. Darlington
7. Oglethorpe County
8. Lamar County
9. Athens Christian
10. Bryan County
Class A Division II Girls Top-10
1. Taylor County
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Clinch County
4. Turner County
5. Schley County
6. Mount Zion-Carroll
7. Montgomery County
8. Macon County
9. Towns County
10. Jenkins County
