ajc logo
X

Class A Basketball blog: Portal’s Jeff Brannen secures 500th career victory

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
26 minutes ago

The Portal Panthers are ranked No. 3 on the boys side of Class A Division II, and their 69-49 victory against Bryan County on Dec. 16 marked the 500th career victory for coach Jeff Brannen.

Brannen, who began coaching at Portal in 1991, has coached the Panthers to a 10-1 record this season with the only loss coming against Effingham County (57-52) Dec. 3. Portal has since beaten Statesboro (77-69), Division II No. 4 Wilkinson County (65-62), Claxton (68-39), Screven County (76-42) and Bryan County.

“A lot of coaches may have looked elsewhere after experiencing some bumpy seasons,” Brannen told the Statesboro Herald. “My ties to this community are just too strong. My dad played here and then at Georgia Southern, and I have a great respect for the people of Portal. The community has been great to me and always treated me like one of its own.”

Four players, all juniors, are scoring in double-figures for Portal: Joseph Thomas is scoring 16 points with three assists and two rebounds per game. Elijah Coleman adds 13 points with five assists and four steals per game. Amir Jackson adds 12 points with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals per game, and Marion Tremble scores 11 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.

The Panthers will play Statesboro on Friday before opening Region 3-Division II play Jan. 10 at Savannah Classical. The Panthers will face a rematch at home against Wilkinson County on Jan. 14.

Class A Division I Boys Top-10

1. Mt. Bethel

2. King’s Ridge

3. Mt. Pisgah

4. Mt. Vernon

5. Social Circle

6. Darlington

7. Tallulah Falls

8. Dublin

9. Savannah

10. Oglethorpe County

Class A Division II Boys Top-10

1. Greenforest Christian

2. Christian Heritage

3. Portal

4. Wilkinson County

5. Manchester

6. Charlton County

7. Mitchell County

8. Macon County

9. Calhoun County

10. Dooly County

Class A Division I Girls Top-10

1. Galloway

2. St. Francis

3. Woodville-Tompkins

4. Elbert County

5. Rabun County

6. Lamar County

7. Athens Christian

8. Oglethorpe County

9. Darlington

10. Bryan County

Class A Division II Girls Top-10

1. Taylor County

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Schley County

4. Clinch County

5. Turner County

6. Montgomery County

7. Mount Zion-Carroll

8. Jenkins County

9. Seminole County

10. Towns County

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Nate McMillan: ‘I’m here to coach this team,’ after report on resignation thoughts1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Zamari Walton announces return to Georgia Tech for 2023 season
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia sings praises of new Georgia Tech coordinator Buster Faulkner

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Rigorous practices precede Georgia Tech’s matchup with No. 13 Virginia
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Rigorous practices precede Georgia Tech’s matchup with No. 13 Virginia
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

There’s a reason for the Big Ten’s inferiority complex
12h ago
The Latest

Class 3A Basketball blog: Hebron girls win Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic
3h ago
Class 5A blog: Five unranked girls and boys teams to watch
12h ago
Championship schedule set at Lanierland; Holiday Basketball updates from Thursday
21h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC archives

OPINION: A New Year’s reading list through the legends of Atlanta
14h ago
Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
12h ago
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
9h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top