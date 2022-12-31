Class A Basketball blog: Portal’s Jeff Brannen secures 500th career victory

The Portal Panthers are ranked No. 3 on the boys side of Class A Division II, and their 69-49 victory against Bryan County on Dec. 16 marked the 500th career victory for coach Jeff Brannen.
Brannen, who began coaching at Portal in 1991, has coached the Panthers to a 10-1 record this season with the only loss coming against Effingham County (57-52) Dec. 3. Portal has since beaten Statesboro (77-69), Division II No. 4 Wilkinson County (65-62), Claxton (68-39), Screven County (76-42) and Bryan County.
“A lot of coaches may have looked elsewhere after experiencing some bumpy seasons,” Brannen told the Statesboro Herald. “My ties to this community are just too strong. My dad played here and then at Georgia Southern, and I have a great respect for the people of Portal. The community has been great to me and always treated me like one of its own.”
Four players, all juniors, are scoring in double-figures for Portal: Joseph Thomas is scoring 16 points with three assists and two rebounds per game. Elijah Coleman adds 13 points with five assists and four steals per game. Amir Jackson adds 12 points with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals per game, and Marion Tremble scores 11 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.
The Panthers will play Statesboro on Friday before opening Region 3-Division II play Jan. 10 at Savannah Classical. The Panthers will face a rematch at home against Wilkinson County on Jan. 14.
Class A Division I Boys Top-10
1. Mt. Bethel
2. King’s Ridge
3. Mt. Pisgah
4. Mt. Vernon
5. Social Circle
6. Darlington
7. Tallulah Falls
8. Dublin
9. Savannah
10. Oglethorpe County
Class A Division II Boys Top-10
1. Greenforest Christian
2. Christian Heritage
3. Portal
4. Wilkinson County
5. Manchester
6. Charlton County
7. Mitchell County
8. Macon County
9. Calhoun County
10. Dooly County
Class A Division I Girls Top-10
1. Galloway
2. St. Francis
3. Woodville-Tompkins
4. Elbert County
5. Rabun County
6. Lamar County
7. Athens Christian
8. Oglethorpe County
9. Darlington
10. Bryan County
Class A Division II Girls Top-10
1. Taylor County
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Schley County
4. Clinch County
5. Turner County
6. Montgomery County
7. Mount Zion-Carroll
8. Jenkins County
9. Seminole County
10. Towns County
