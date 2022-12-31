Class A Basketball blog: Portal’s Jeff Brannen secures 500th career victory

Brannen, who began coaching at Portal in 1991, has coached the Panthers to a 10-1 record this season with the only loss coming against Effingham County (57-52) Dec. 3. Portal has since beaten Statesboro (77-69), Division II No. 4 Wilkinson County (65-62), Claxton (68-39), Screven County (76-42) and Bryan County.

“A lot of coaches may have looked elsewhere after experiencing some bumpy seasons,” Brannen told the Statesboro Herald. “My ties to this community are just too strong. My dad played here and then at Georgia Southern, and I have a great respect for the people of Portal. The community has been great to me and always treated me like one of its own.”