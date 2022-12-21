ajc logo
Class A Basketball blog: No. 3 Portal comes alive during 5-game streak

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
42 minutes ago

The Portal boys team (10-1), ranked No. 3 in Class A Division II, is on a five-game winning streak after losing 57-52 loss against Effingham County on Dec. 3.

Entering an important stretch of the season, the Panthers are playing as strong as any team in Class A. The Panthers have defeated Statesboro 77-69, No. 4 Wilkinson County (65-62), Claxton (68-39), Screven County (76-42) and Bryan County (69-49).

Four players are scoring in double-figures, led by junior Joseph Thomas, a 6-foot-2, 160-pound point guard who averages 16 points with three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Junior Elijah Coleman is averaging 13 points with five assists and four steals; junior Amir Jackson adds 12 points with nine rebounds and two assists per game, and Marion Tremble is scoring 10 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.

In Division 1, it’s worth noting that the Mount Vernon boys team is not shying away from any foe, although its record has suffered because of it. The Mustangs are ranked No. 4 in Class A Division I and looking to build on lessons learned in tough games.

After losing four of the last five games, Mount Vernon will need to right the ship against Loganville Christian on Jan. 6. But the losses came against stout competition. After a 93-49 victory against Atlanta International on Dec. 6, Mount Vernon lost to No. 2 King’s Ridge (73-63), Class 5A No. 1 Kell (63-51), Flint Hill of Virginia (80-72) and St. Anne’s-Belfield (84-59) in the Shooter’s Paradise at Flint Hill, Va.

The central piece of the Mount Vernon puzzle is 6-foot-7, 185-pound Xavier Shegog. The three-star power forward is averaging 15 points with nine rebounds. Junior Dennis Scott III adds 11.4 points per game with nine rebounds. Keith Williams and Kenneth Southal, both seniors, are scoring 10 points per game.

Class A Division I Boys Top-10

1. Mt. Bethel

2. King’s Ridge

3. Mt. Pisgah

4. Mt. Vernon

5. Social Circle

6. Tallulah Falls

7. Woodville-Thompkins

8. Darlington

9. Dublin

10. Chattooga

Class A Division II Boys Top-10

1. Greenforest Christian

2. Christian Heritage

3. Portal

4. Wilkinson County

5. Manchester

6. Charlton County

7. Dooly County

8. Mitchell County

9. Macon County

10. Calhoun County

Class A Division I Girls Top-10

1. Galloway

2. St. Francis

3. Woodville-Tompkins

4. Elbert County

5. Rabun County

6. Lamar County

7. Athens Christian

8. Oglethorpe County

9. Darlington

10. Bryan County

Class A Division II Girls Top-10

1. Taylor County

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Schley County

4. Clinch County

5. Turner County

6. Montgomery County

7. Mount Zion-Carroll

8. Jenkins County

9. Seminole County

10. Towns County

