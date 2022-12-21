Class A Basketball blog: No. 3 Portal comes alive during 5-game streak

Entering an important stretch of the season, the Panthers are playing as strong as any team in Class A. The Panthers have defeated Statesboro 77-69, No. 4 Wilkinson County (65-62), Claxton (68-39), Screven County (76-42) and Bryan County (69-49).

Four players are scoring in double-figures, led by junior Joseph Thomas, a 6-foot-2, 160-pound point guard who averages 16 points with three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Junior Elijah Coleman is averaging 13 points with five assists and four steals; junior Amir Jackson adds 12 points with nine rebounds and two assists per game, and Marion Tremble is scoring 10 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.