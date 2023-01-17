Class A Basketball blog: Mount Vernon boys find scoring from every corner

Xavier Shegog, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound junior shooting forward, leads the offense for the Mustangs. He is averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds, including a season-high 25-point performance in a 93-49 victory against Atlanta International on Dec. 6.

Keith Williams, a 6-8 senior center, scores 12 points per game with nine rebounds and 1.3 blocks. Junior Dennis Scott III, a 6-10 power forward, scores 12 points with 10 rebounds per game. Kenneth Southall, a 6-3 senior guard, averages 10 points with 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

Mount Vernon will play at Galloway on Friday in a Region 6 game and at Paideia on Jan. 24 before playing at home against No. 7 St. Francis on Jan. 27 in a region game between ranked opponents.

Class A Division I Boys Top-10

1. Mount Bethel Christian (13-5)

2. Mount Pisgah Christian (14-6)

3. King’s Ridge Christian (11-5)

4. Mount Vernon (12-7)

5. Darlington (15-2)

6. Paideia (6-9)

7. St. Francis (8-10)

8. Social Circle (7-6)

9. Tallulah Falls (13-3)

10. Dublin (12-3)

Class A Division II Boys Top-10

1. Greenforest Christian (10-6)

2. Christian Heritage (15-0)

3. Portal (14-1)

4. Mitchell County (16-1)

5. Manchester (12-2)

6. Calhoun County (13-3)

7. Charlton County (14-1)

8. Macon County (15-2)

9. Wilkinson County (10-6)

10. Telfair County (12-2)

Class A Division I Girls Top-10

1. St. Francis (14-5)

2. Galloway (16-4)

3. Elbert County (15-3)

4. Rabun County (15-1)

5. Woodville-Tompkins (13-5)

6. Pelham (7-2)

7. Trion (13-1)

8. Lamar County (14-4)

9. Darlington (15-4)

10. Heard County (12-3)

Class A Division II Girls Top-10

1. Lake Oconee Academy (15-1)

2. Clinch County (12-0)

3. Turner County (13-2)

4. Schley County (10-1)

5. Taylor County (14-1)

6. Montgomery County (16-1)

7. Mt. Zion-Carroll (15-3)

8. Jenkins County (13-2)

9. Macon County (13-4)

10. Early County (10-5)