Class A Basketball blog: Mount Vernon boys find scoring from every corner

Six of Mount Vernon’s seven losses have come since Dec. 3, but that hasn’t diminished the Mustangs place in the polls or overlooked the talent on the team.
The Mustang boys are ranked No. 4 in Class A Division I. While the 12-7 record might suggest a lower spot in the poll, Mount Vernon’s situation deserves a closer look.
Four of the team’s losses have come from higher-classed or ranked Georgia programs: Class 7A Denmark (50-47), No. 3 King’s Ridge (73-63), Class 5A No. 2 Kell (63-51) and Class 7A Parkview (68-61).
The rest are out-of-state opponents: Lausanne Collegiate (Tenn.) (43-40), Flint Hill (Va.) (X8-72) and St. Anne’s-Belfield (Va.) (84-59).
Since losing to Parkview, the Mustangs have defeated No. 2 Mount Pisgah (56-37) in a Region 6-Division I game and Riverwood (69-54) Saturday in a non-region game.
Xavier Shegog, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound junior shooting forward, leads the offense for the Mustangs. He is averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds, including a season-high 25-point performance in a 93-49 victory against Atlanta International on Dec. 6.
Keith Williams, a 6-8 senior center, scores 12 points per game with nine rebounds and 1.3 blocks. Junior Dennis Scott III, a 6-10 power forward, scores 12 points with 10 rebounds per game. Kenneth Southall, a 6-3 senior guard, averages 10 points with 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals.
Mount Vernon will play at Galloway on Friday in a Region 6 game and at Paideia on Jan. 24 before playing at home against No. 7 St. Francis on Jan. 27 in a region game between ranked opponents.
Class A Division I Boys Top-10
1. Mount Bethel Christian (13-5)
2. Mount Pisgah Christian (14-6)
3. King’s Ridge Christian (11-5)
4. Mount Vernon (12-7)
5. Darlington (15-2)
6. Paideia (6-9)
7. St. Francis (8-10)
8. Social Circle (7-6)
9. Tallulah Falls (13-3)
10. Dublin (12-3)
Class A Division II Boys Top-10
1. Greenforest Christian (10-6)
2. Christian Heritage (15-0)
3. Portal (14-1)
4. Mitchell County (16-1)
5. Manchester (12-2)
6. Calhoun County (13-3)
7. Charlton County (14-1)
8. Macon County (15-2)
9. Wilkinson County (10-6)
10. Telfair County (12-2)
Class A Division I Girls Top-10
1. St. Francis (14-5)
2. Galloway (16-4)
3. Elbert County (15-3)
4. Rabun County (15-1)
5. Woodville-Tompkins (13-5)
6. Pelham (7-2)
7. Trion (13-1)
8. Lamar County (14-4)
9. Darlington (15-4)
10. Heard County (12-3)
Class A Division II Girls Top-10
1. Lake Oconee Academy (15-1)
2. Clinch County (12-0)
3. Turner County (13-2)
4. Schley County (10-1)
5. Taylor County (14-1)
6. Montgomery County (16-1)
7. Mt. Zion-Carroll (15-3)
8. Jenkins County (13-2)
9. Macon County (13-4)
10. Early County (10-5)
