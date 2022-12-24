Class A Basketball blog: Lamar County girls try to get back on track after first loss

After losing to Mary Persons on Friday, the Lamar County girls, 9-1 and ranked seventh in Class A Division 1, hopes to turn things around in their Dec. 28-20 Lamar County Christmas tournament at home.
Lamar is outscoring opponents 571-368, but there’s plenty to work left to do before entering the holiday stretch, and their first post-Christmas challenge is at home Wednesday against Locust Grove.
Shakiria Foster has carried much of the offensive burden for the Trojans, averaging 27 points with five rebounds, three assists and seven steals. Zakiria Foster is scoring 10 points with five rebounds, six assists and two steals per game. Junior Journi Harris addes eight points and eight rebounds per game.
Lamar County opened the season with a 64-49 victory against Upson-Lee, then defeated Westside-Macon (55-25), Northgate (70-55), Jackson (49-34), Upson-Lee (63-42), Central-Talbotton (67-25), Pike County (72-20) and Trinity Christian (37-32) before losing to Mary Persons (45-30).
After the holiday tournament, Lamar County will enter a long road stretch at Social Circle on Jan. 3, Central-Talbotton on Jan. 6, Mary Persons on Jan. 7 and Manchester on Jan. 10 before getting back home against Manchester on Jan. 13.
Class A Division I Boys Top-10
1. Mt. Bethel
2. King’s Ridge
3. Mt. Pisgah
4. Mt. Vernon
5. Social Circle
6. Tallulah Falls
7. Woodville-Thompkins
8. Darlington
9. Dublin
10. Chattooga
Class A Division II Boys Top-10
1. Greenforest Christian
2. Christian Heritage
3. Portal
4. Wilkinson County
5. Manchester
6. Charlton County
7. Dooly County
8. Mitchell County
9. Macon County
10. Calhoun County
Class A Division I Girls Top-10
1. Galloway
2. St. Francis
3. Rabun County
4. Elbert County
5. Heard County
6. Woodville-Tompkins
7. Lamar County
8. Athens Christian
9. Darlington
10. Pepperell
Class A Division II Girls Top-10
1. Taylor County
2. Lake Oconee Academy
3. Schley County
4. Clinch County
5. Turner County
6. Mount Zion-Carroll
7. Montgomery County
8. Randolph-Clay
9. Seminole County
10. Towns County
