Class A Basketball blog: Lamar County girls try to get back on track after first loss

Lamar is outscoring opponents 571-368, but there’s plenty to work left to do before entering the holiday stretch, and their first post-Christmas challenge is at home Wednesday against Locust Grove.

Shakiria Foster has carried much of the offensive burden for the Trojans, averaging 27 points with five rebounds, three assists and seven steals. Zakiria Foster is scoring 10 points with five rebounds, six assists and two steals per game. Junior Journi Harris addes eight points and eight rebounds per game.