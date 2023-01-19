Class A Basketball blog: Greenforest Christian boys walking two 7-footers through tough schedule

Junior Michael Robinson led Greenforest against Eagle’s Landing, shooting 5-of-8 for 14 points. Senior Isaiah Lloyd was 6-of-8 shooting for 12 points, and 7-foot center senior Dhiaukuei Manyiel-Dut scored 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting with 13 rebounds and eight blocks.

Greenforest’s other 7-footer (yes they have two), Gai Chol-Atem, scored two points with seven rebounds. Greenforest, ranked No. 1 in Division II, got back on track Tuesday with a 101-28 victory against Mount Zion-Jonesboro.