Class A Basketball blog: Division 1 girls battling for positions in standings

It’s that time. With region and state playoffs on the horizon, teams a jockeying for position, and the standings in region play have taken on a sense of urgency.
Let’s take a break from team profiles to check out the girls region standings for Class A Division I:
Region 1: No. 8-ranked Bacon County leads with a 4-0 record, ahead of Pelham (3-1), Brooks County (2-3) and Irwin County (0-5).
Region 2: Swainsboro has a 6-0 record and leads, ahead of Dublin (3-2), East Laurens/Bleckley County (2-3).
Region 3: No. 5 Woodville-Tompkins is 9-0 and leading No. 10 Bryan County (7-3), Screven County (4-3) and Claxton (5-6).
Region 4: Sixth-ranked Lamar County leads Region 4 with a 3-0 record with Heard County (2-1), Temple (1-2) and Crawford County (0-3) chasing.
Region 5: Oglethorpe County has a 2-0 record and is leading Prince Avenue/Social Circle (1-1) and Jasper County (0-2).
Region 6: Top-ranked St. Francis is 5-0 and leading No. 2 Galloway (5-1) and No. 7 Mount Pisgah (5-1), with Paideia at 3-3 in the fourth spot.
Region 7: No. 9 Trion and Darlington are tied with 10-2 records and leading Pepperell and Armuchee, both at 7-5 in league play.
Region 8: No. 3 Rabun County has a 4-0 record and leads No. 4 Elbert County (4-1), Tallulah Falls (2-3) and Athens Christian (1-3).
See girls region standings and full boys and girls rankings below.
Region Reg. Rec. -- Overall
1-A Division I
Bacon County 4-0-0 14-1-0
Pelham 3-1-0 12-3-0
Brooks County 2-3-0 6-16-0
Irwin County 0-5-0 1-15-0
2-A Division I
Swainsboro 6-0-0 10-6-0
Dublin 3-2-0 10-9-0
East Laurens 2-3-0 10-8-0
Bleckley Co. 2-3-0 11-10-0
Jefferson Co. 0-5-0 3-14-0
3-A Division I
Wood.-Tomp. 9-0-0 17-5-0
Bryan County 7-3-0 17-4-0
Screven County 4-3-0 12-6-0
Claxton 5-6-0 11-11-0
Savannah 2-6-0 10-10-0
Metter 0-8-0 5-13-0
4-A Division I
Lamar County 3-0-0 17-4-0
Heard County 2-1-0 14-4-0
Temple 1-2-0 12-10-0
Crawford Co. 0-3-0 8-15-0
5-A Division I
Oglethorpe Co. 2-0-0 12-8-0
Prince Ave. 1-1-0 13-8-0
Social Circle 1-1-0 5-11-0
Jasper County 0-2-0 3-15-0
6-A Division I
St. Francis 5-0-0 17-5-0
Galloway 5-1-0 20-4-0
Mt. Pisgah 5-1-0 13-4-0
Paideia 3-3-0 10-5-0
Mt. Bethel Christian 2-5-0 3-16-0
Atlanta International 1-3-0 12-4-0
Weber School 0-0-0 3-1-0
King’s Ridge 0-4-0 8-8-0
Whitefield Academy 0-4-0 1-12-0
Mount Vernon 0-0-0 0-2-0
7-A Division I
Trion 10-2-0 17-2-0
Darlington 10-2-0 18-5-0
Pepperell 7-5-0 14-6-0
Armuchee 7-5-0 12-10-0
Chattooga 7-5-0 10-11-0
Dade County 5-7-0 9-14-0
Coosa 2-10-0 3-20-0
Dalton Aca. 0-12-0 0-20-0
8-A Division I
Rabun County 4-0-0 19-1-0
Elbert County 4-1-0 18-4-0
Tallulah Falls 2-3-0 6-13-0
Athens Christ. 1-3-0 11-7-0
Commerce 0-4-0 6-12-0
Class A Division I Girls Top-10
1. St. Francis (17-5)
2. Galloway (20-4)
3. Rabun County (20-1)
4. Elbert County (18-4)
5. Woodville-Tompkins (17-5)
6. Lamar County (17-4)
7. Mount Pisgah Christian (13-4)
8. Bacon County (14-1)
9. Trion (17-2)
10. Bryan County (17-4)
Class A Division II Girls Top-10
1. Turner County (17-2)
2. Lake Oconee County (18-2)
3. Taylor County (19-1)
4. Montgomery County (20-1)
5. Clinch County (16-2)
6. Schley County (16-2)
7. Towns County (15-6)
8. Mt. Zion-Carroll (18-5)
9. Jenkins County (16-4)
10. Manchester (13-7)
Class A Division I Boys Top-10
1. Mount Bethel Christian (17-5)
2. Mount Pisgah Christian (16-7)
3. Mount Vernon (15-8)
4. King’s Ridge Christian (15-7)
5. Darlington (19-3)
6. Paideia (8-12)
7. Social Circle (11-9)
8. St. Francis (9-13)
9. Dublin (16-4)
10. Savannah (14-6)
Class A Division II Boys Top-10
1. Greenforest Christian (13-7)
2. Christian Heritage (18-0)
3. Portal (19-1)
4. Mitchell County (20-2)
5. Calhoun County (19-3)
6. Charlton County (19-1)
7. Macon County (21-2)
8. Wilkinson County (16-6)
9. Manchester (15-4)
10. Chattahoochee County (16-4)
