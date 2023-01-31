Class A Basketball blog: Division 1 girls battling for positions in standings

Region 4: Sixth-ranked Lamar County leads Region 4 with a 3-0 record with Heard County (2-1), Temple (1-2) and Crawford County (0-3) chasing.

Region 5: Oglethorpe County has a 2-0 record and is leading Prince Avenue/Social Circle (1-1) and Jasper County (0-2).

Region 6: Top-ranked St. Francis is 5-0 and leading No. 2 Galloway (5-1) and No. 7 Mount Pisgah (5-1), with Paideia at 3-3 in the fourth spot.

Region 7: No. 9 Trion and Darlington are tied with 10-2 records and leading Pepperell and Armuchee, both at 7-5 in league play.

Region 8: No. 3 Rabun County has a 4-0 record and leads No. 4 Elbert County (4-1), Tallulah Falls (2-3) and Athens Christian (1-3).

See girls region standings and full boys and girls rankings below.

Region Reg. Rec. -- Overall

1-A Division I

Bacon County 4-0-0 14-1-0

Pelham 3-1-0 12-3-0

Brooks County 2-3-0 6-16-0

Irwin County 0-5-0 1-15-0

2-A Division I

Swainsboro 6-0-0 10-6-0

Dublin 3-2-0 10-9-0

East Laurens 2-3-0 10-8-0

Bleckley Co. 2-3-0 11-10-0

Jefferson Co. 0-5-0 3-14-0

3-A Division I

Wood.-Tomp. 9-0-0 17-5-0

Bryan County 7-3-0 17-4-0

Screven County 4-3-0 12-6-0

Claxton 5-6-0 11-11-0

Savannah 2-6-0 10-10-0

Metter 0-8-0 5-13-0

4-A Division I

Lamar County 3-0-0 17-4-0

Heard County 2-1-0 14-4-0

Temple 1-2-0 12-10-0

Crawford Co. 0-3-0 8-15-0

5-A Division I

Oglethorpe Co. 2-0-0 12-8-0

Prince Ave. 1-1-0 13-8-0

Social Circle 1-1-0 5-11-0

Jasper County 0-2-0 3-15-0

6-A Division I

St. Francis 5-0-0 17-5-0

Galloway 5-1-0 20-4-0

Mt. Pisgah 5-1-0 13-4-0

Paideia 3-3-0 10-5-0

Mt. Bethel Christian 2-5-0 3-16-0

Atlanta International 1-3-0 12-4-0

Weber School 0-0-0 3-1-0

King’s Ridge 0-4-0 8-8-0

Whitefield Academy 0-4-0 1-12-0

Mount Vernon 0-0-0 0-2-0

7-A Division I

Trion 10-2-0 17-2-0

Darlington 10-2-0 18-5-0

Pepperell 7-5-0 14-6-0

Armuchee 7-5-0 12-10-0

Chattooga 7-5-0 10-11-0

Dade County 5-7-0 9-14-0

Coosa 2-10-0 3-20-0

Dalton Aca. 0-12-0 0-20-0

8-A Division I

Rabun County 4-0-0 19-1-0

Elbert County 4-1-0 18-4-0

Tallulah Falls 2-3-0 6-13-0

Athens Christ. 1-3-0 11-7-0

Commerce 0-4-0 6-12-0

Class A Division I Girls Top-10

1. St. Francis (17-5)

2. Galloway (20-4)

3. Rabun County (20-1)

4. Elbert County (18-4)

5. Woodville-Tompkins (17-5)

6. Lamar County (17-4)

7. Mount Pisgah Christian (13-4)

8. Bacon County (14-1)

9. Trion (17-2)

10. Bryan County (17-4)

Class A Division II Girls Top-10

1. Turner County (17-2)

2. Lake Oconee County (18-2)

3. Taylor County (19-1)

4. Montgomery County (20-1)

5. Clinch County (16-2)

6. Schley County (16-2)

7. Towns County (15-6)

8. Mt. Zion-Carroll (18-5)

9. Jenkins County (16-4)

10. Manchester (13-7)

Class A Division I Boys Top-10

1. Mount Bethel Christian (17-5)

2. Mount Pisgah Christian (16-7)

3. Mount Vernon (15-8)

4. King’s Ridge Christian (15-7)

5. Darlington (19-3)

6. Paideia (8-12)

7. Social Circle (11-9)

8. St. Francis (9-13)

9. Dublin (16-4)

10. Savannah (14-6)

Class A Division II Boys Top-10

1. Greenforest Christian (13-7)

2. Christian Heritage (18-0)

3. Portal (19-1)

4. Mitchell County (20-2)

5. Calhoun County (19-3)

6. Charlton County (19-1)

7. Macon County (21-2)

8. Wilkinson County (16-6)

9. Manchester (15-4)

10. Chattahoochee County (16-4)