Class A basketball blog: Different approaches, same result for two Class A championship programs

By Seth Ellerbee
16 minutes ago

The ending of the boys basketball seasons in Division I and II couldn’t be more different.

In Class A Division I, King’s Ridge (23-10) won the program’s first title after entering the tournament as the No. 4 seed from Region 6.

In Division II, Wilkinson County (25-6), a top-seeded program that had won 10 previous state championships, won the school’s 11th championship.

In Division I, King’s Ridge defeated Mount Pisgah 68-58 in the championship game after losing in the title game last season. The Tigers took what they learned through a brutal region schedule against Mount Vernon (23-9), Mount Pisgah (23-9) and Mount Bethel (20-9) and put it to good use.

King’s Ridge upended Region 5 No. 1-seed Social Circle 69-60 in the opening round to begin its tournament run, then defeated Rabun County 65-30, Woodville-Tompkins 62-54 and Mount Vernon 53-48 to reach the final.

In Division II, Wilkinson County (25-6) has never lost in a championship game after defeating No. 2 Charlton County 40-36 for the team’s first title since a run of three consecutive championships from 2016-2018.

The Warriors beat Greenville 85-37, Fulton Leadership 79-52, No. 6 Portal 46-42 and No. 4 Macon County 85-63. Wilkinson County previously won championships in 1999, 2000, 2002, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

[Coming Thursday: Girls basketball season review]

Class A Division I boys final rankings

1. King’s Ridge Christian (23-10)

2. Mount Vernon (23-9)

3. Mount Pisgah Christian (23-9)

4. Mount Bethel Christian (20-9)

5. Darlington (24-4)

6. Social Circle (17-11)

7. Woodville-Tompkins (20-10)

8. Swainsboro (15-10)

9. Athens Christian (18-10)

10. St. Francis (11-14)

Class A Division II boys final rankings

1. Wilkinson County (25-6)

2. Charlton County (29-3)

3. Greenforest Christian (21-8)

4. Macon County (28-3)

5. Christian Heritage (23-3)

6. Portal (28-2)

7. Calhoun County (25-6)

8. Manchester (21-6)

9. Dooly County (16-10)

10. Mitchell County (24-5)

Seth Ellerbee
