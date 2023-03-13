Class A basketball blog: Different approaches, same result for two Class A championship programs

The ending of the boys basketball seasons in Division I and II couldn’t be more different.
In Class A Division I, King’s Ridge (23-10) won the program’s first title after entering the tournament as the No. 4 seed from Region 6.
In Division II, Wilkinson County (25-6), a top-seeded program that had won 10 previous state championships, won the school’s 11th championship.
In Division I, King’s Ridge defeated Mount Pisgah 68-58 in the championship game after losing in the title game last season. The Tigers took what they learned through a brutal region schedule against Mount Vernon (23-9), Mount Pisgah (23-9) and Mount Bethel (20-9) and put it to good use.
King’s Ridge upended Region 5 No. 1-seed Social Circle 69-60 in the opening round to begin its tournament run, then defeated Rabun County 65-30, Woodville-Tompkins 62-54 and Mount Vernon 53-48 to reach the final.
In Division II, Wilkinson County (25-6) has never lost in a championship game after defeating No. 2 Charlton County 40-36 for the team’s first title since a run of three consecutive championships from 2016-2018.
The Warriors beat Greenville 85-37, Fulton Leadership 79-52, No. 6 Portal 46-42 and No. 4 Macon County 85-63. Wilkinson County previously won championships in 1999, 2000, 2002, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
[Coming Thursday: Girls basketball season review]
Class A Division I boys final rankings
1. King’s Ridge Christian (23-10)
2. Mount Vernon (23-9)
3. Mount Pisgah Christian (23-9)
4. Mount Bethel Christian (20-9)
5. Darlington (24-4)
6. Social Circle (17-11)
7. Woodville-Tompkins (20-10)
8. Swainsboro (15-10)
9. Athens Christian (18-10)
10. St. Francis (11-14)
Class A Division II boys final rankings
1. Wilkinson County (25-6)
2. Charlton County (29-3)
3. Greenforest Christian (21-8)
4. Macon County (28-3)
5. Christian Heritage (23-3)
6. Portal (28-2)
7. Calhoun County (25-6)
8. Manchester (21-6)
9. Dooly County (16-10)
10. Mitchell County (24-5)
About the Author