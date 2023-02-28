Class A basketball blog: Breaking down the brackets as tournament hits quarterfinals

The second round of the Class A Division I and II state high school basketball tournaments produced a few upsets, a few blowouts and a few really predictable pathways to the quarters, maybe even the semis.
Let’s take a glance at what happened in the second round and what we can expect from the quarterfinal matchups.
Boys
Second-round Division I boys close calls/upsets: No. 2-ranked Mount Bethel’s 74-68 loss to No. 8 Athens Christian highlighted the difficulty of road travel for even the highest-ranked programs. But relatively close scores seemed a trend in the second round. Unranked Swainsboro, the Region 2 champion, narrowly defeated Region 3 No. 2 Savannah 57-54. Unranked Irwin County, the Region 1 champion, defeated Region 4 No. 2 Heard County 72-64. No. 3 Mount Pisgah defeated No. 5 Darlington 78-66 and No. 9 Temple beat Dublin 70-61.
Best Division I boys quarterfinals matchups: No. 9 Temple will be at home against No. 1 Mount Vernon, and No. 7 Woodville-Tompkins will play at home against No. 4 King’s Ridge.
Second-round Division II boys close calls/upsets: Hancock Central defeated Southwest Atlanta Christian 50-48, Dooly County outlasted Mitchell County 60-56. Macon County beat Christian Heritage 66-61.
Best Division II boys quarterfinals matchups: Top-ranked Greenforest Christian will play at home against No. 6 Calhoun County, and No. 5 Wilkinson County will travel to No. 3 Portal.
Girls
Second-round Division I girls close calls/upsets: Unranked Oglethorpe County upended No. 5 Rabun County, 51-50. No. 2 Elbert County defeated No. 8 Mount Pisgah, 77-71.
Best Division I girls quarterfinals matchups: Top-ranked St. Francis will travel to No. 6 Lamar County. St. Francis has scored at least 90 points in each of its first tournament victories. No. 4 Galloway will travel to No. 10 Pelham after beating Darlington 64-35. No. 9 Swainsboro will travel to No. 2 Elbert County after beating Temple 63-52.
Second-round Division II girls close calls/upsets: Randolph-Clay, the Region 1 No. 2 seed, beat Region 4 No. 1 Hawkinsville 37-30. No. 7-ranked Towns County narrowly beat Region 6 No. 4 Chattahoochee County 66-57.
Best Division II girls quarterfinals matchups: Top-ranked Lake Oconee Academy will play host to No. 4 Turner County, and No. 5 Clinch County will be at home against No. 7 Towns County.
Class A quarterfinals schedule
(All games played Tuesday and Wednesday)
Division I Boys
R6 #2 Mt. Pisgah at R1 #1 Irwin County
R2 #1 Swainsboro at R8 #1 Athens Christian
R6 #4 King’s Ridge at R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins
R6 #1 Mt. Vernon at R4 #1 Temple
Division II Boys
R1 #1 Calhoun County at R7 #1 Greenforest
R5 #2 Hancock Central at R2 #1 Charlton County
R5 #1 Wilkinson County at R3 #1 Portal
R6 #1 Macon County at R4 #1 Dooly County
Division I Girls
R6 #2 Galloway at R1 #1 Pelham
R2 #1 Swainsboro at R8 #1 Elbert County
R5 #1 Oglethorpe County at R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins
R6 #1 St. Francis at R4 #1 Lamar County
Division II Girls
R4 #2 Wilcox County at R7 #1 Mt. Zion-Carroll
R2 #1 Turner County at R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy
R8 #2 Towns County at R2 #2 Clinch County
R1 #2 Randolph-Clay at R6 #1 Taylor County
