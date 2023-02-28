Class A basketball blog: Breaking down the brackets as tournament hits quarterfinals

Second-round Division II boys close calls/upsets: Hancock Central defeated Southwest Atlanta Christian 50-48, Dooly County outlasted Mitchell County 60-56. Macon County beat Christian Heritage 66-61.

Best Division II boys quarterfinals matchups: Top-ranked Greenforest Christian will play at home against No. 6 Calhoun County, and No. 5 Wilkinson County will travel to No. 3 Portal.

Girls

Second-round Division I girls close calls/upsets: Unranked Oglethorpe County upended No. 5 Rabun County, 51-50. No. 2 Elbert County defeated No. 8 Mount Pisgah, 77-71.

Best Division I girls quarterfinals matchups: Top-ranked St. Francis will travel to No. 6 Lamar County. St. Francis has scored at least 90 points in each of its first tournament victories. No. 4 Galloway will travel to No. 10 Pelham after beating Darlington 64-35. No. 9 Swainsboro will travel to No. 2 Elbert County after beating Temple 63-52.

Second-round Division II girls close calls/upsets: Randolph-Clay, the Region 1 No. 2 seed, beat Region 4 No. 1 Hawkinsville 37-30. No. 7-ranked Towns County narrowly beat Region 6 No. 4 Chattahoochee County 66-57.

Best Division II girls quarterfinals matchups: Top-ranked Lake Oconee Academy will play host to No. 4 Turner County, and No. 5 Clinch County will be at home against No. 7 Towns County.

Class A quarterfinals schedule

(All games played Tuesday and Wednesday)

Division I Boys

R6 #2 Mt. Pisgah at R1 #1 Irwin County

R2 #1 Swainsboro at R8 #1 Athens Christian

R6 #4 King’s Ridge at R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins

R6 #1 Mt. Vernon at R4 #1 Temple

Division II Boys

R1 #1 Calhoun County at R7 #1 Greenforest

R5 #2 Hancock Central at R2 #1 Charlton County

R5 #1 Wilkinson County at R3 #1 Portal

R6 #1 Macon County at R4 #1 Dooly County

Division I Girls

R6 #2 Galloway at R1 #1 Pelham

R2 #1 Swainsboro at R8 #1 Elbert County

R5 #1 Oglethorpe County at R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins

R6 #1 St. Francis at R4 #1 Lamar County

Division II Girls

R4 #2 Wilcox County at R7 #1 Mt. Zion-Carroll

R2 #1 Turner County at R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy

R8 #2 Towns County at R2 #2 Clinch County

R1 #2 Randolph-Clay at R6 #1 Taylor County