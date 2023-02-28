BreakingNews
HAPPENING NOW: Supreme Court argues Biden student loan plan worth billions
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Class A basketball blog: Breaking down the brackets as tournament hits quarterfinals

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Seth Ellerbee
48 minutes ago

The second round of the Class A Division I and II state high school basketball tournaments produced a few upsets, a few blowouts and a few really predictable pathways to the quarters, maybe even the semis.

Let’s take a glance at what happened in the second round and what we can expect from the quarterfinal matchups.

Boys

Second-round Division I boys close calls/upsets: No. 2-ranked Mount Bethel’s 74-68 loss to No. 8 Athens Christian highlighted the difficulty of road travel for even the highest-ranked programs. But relatively close scores seemed a trend in the second round. Unranked Swainsboro, the Region 2 champion, narrowly defeated Region 3 No. 2 Savannah 57-54. Unranked Irwin County, the Region 1 champion, defeated Region 4 No. 2 Heard County 72-64. No. 3 Mount Pisgah defeated No. 5 Darlington 78-66 and No. 9 Temple beat Dublin 70-61.

Best Division I boys quarterfinals matchups: No. 9 Temple will be at home against No. 1 Mount Vernon, and No. 7 Woodville-Tompkins will play at home against No. 4 King’s Ridge.

Second-round Division II boys close calls/upsets: Hancock Central defeated Southwest Atlanta Christian 50-48, Dooly County outlasted Mitchell County 60-56. Macon County beat Christian Heritage 66-61.

Best Division II boys quarterfinals matchups: Top-ranked Greenforest Christian will play at home against No. 6 Calhoun County, and No. 5 Wilkinson County will travel to No. 3 Portal.

Girls

Second-round Division I girls close calls/upsets: Unranked Oglethorpe County upended No. 5 Rabun County, 51-50. No. 2 Elbert County defeated No. 8 Mount Pisgah, 77-71.

Best Division I girls quarterfinals matchups: Top-ranked St. Francis will travel to No. 6 Lamar County. St. Francis has scored at least 90 points in each of its first tournament victories. No. 4 Galloway will travel to No. 10 Pelham after beating Darlington 64-35. No. 9 Swainsboro will travel to No. 2 Elbert County after beating Temple 63-52.

Second-round Division II girls close calls/upsets: Randolph-Clay, the Region 1 No. 2 seed, beat Region 4 No. 1 Hawkinsville 37-30. No. 7-ranked Towns County narrowly beat Region 6 No. 4 Chattahoochee County 66-57.

Best Division II girls quarterfinals matchups: Top-ranked Lake Oconee Academy will play host to No. 4 Turner County, and No. 5 Clinch County will be at home against No. 7 Towns County.

Class A quarterfinals schedule

(All games played Tuesday and Wednesday)

Division I Boys

R6 #2 Mt. Pisgah at R1 #1 Irwin County

R2 #1 Swainsboro at R8 #1 Athens Christian

R6 #4 King’s Ridge at R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins

R6 #1 Mt. Vernon at R4 #1 Temple

Division II Boys

R1 #1 Calhoun County at R7 #1 Greenforest

R5 #2 Hancock Central at R2 #1 Charlton County

R5 #1 Wilkinson County at R3 #1 Portal

R6 #1 Macon County at R4 #1 Dooly County

Division I Girls

R6 #2 Galloway at R1 #1 Pelham

R2 #1 Swainsboro at R8 #1 Elbert County

R5 #1 Oglethorpe County at R3 #1 Woodville-Tompkins

R6 #1 St. Francis at R4 #1 Lamar County

Division II Girls

R4 #2 Wilcox County at R7 #1 Mt. Zion-Carroll

R2 #1 Turner County at R8 #1 Lake Oconee Academy

R8 #2 Towns County at R2 #2 Clinch County

R1 #2 Randolph-Clay at R6 #1 Taylor County

About the Author

Seth Ellerbee
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photo

Braves legend Chipper Jones on team’s core, stars, coaching 22h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington highlight Bulldogs at NFL combine
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons release Marcus Mariota, gain $12 million in salary cap space
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Quin Snyder Q&A: On Hawks’ personnel, the present and future
4h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Quin Snyder Q&A: On Hawks’ personnel, the present and future
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Will Falcons spend their first-round pick on the defense?
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: 247Sports

Class 7A blog: Wheeler-McEachern boys game headlines quarterfinals
1h ago
Class 6A blog: 13 of 16 region champions make it to quarterfinals
3h ago
Class 4A Blog: Elite 8 Primer, McDonough boys showoff prowess in latest win
18h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
22h ago
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
Refugees and their advocates see a champion in Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top