Class A Basketball Blog: Breaking down the boys region standings as season inches toward playoffs

As Class A basketball teams head toward the end of January, positioning in the region standings take on a sense of urgency.
Here’s how things stand with the Class A Division I boys. We’ll get to the Division I girls and then Division II in upcoming blogs:
Region 1: Pelham leads with a 2-1 record, ahead of Irwin County (2-2), No. 8 Bacon County (1-1) and Brooks County (1-2).
Region 2: No. 9 Dublin leads with a 4-0 record, ahead of Swainsboro (4-1), Bleckley County and Jefferson County (1-3).
Region 3: No. 5 Woodville-Tompkins is 9-0 and leading Savannah (5-2), Bryan County (5-4) and Metter (3-5).
Region 4: There is a three-way tie at the top of the league standings with Temple, Heard County and Lamar County at 2-1 and Crawford County at 0-3 in the fourth-spot.
Region 5: Prince Avenue Christian and Social Circle have a 1-0 records, with Oglethorpe County and Jasper County at 0-1.
Region 6: Top-ranked Mount Bethel has a 6-1 record and is leading No. 2 Mount Pisgah, St. Francis and No. 6 Paideia, each with 5-2 records.
Region 7: No. 5-ranked Darlington has an 11-0 record and is leading Chattooga (8-3), Trion (7-4) and Dade County (6-5).
Region 8: Rabun County and Athens Christian are tied with 3-1 records and leading No. 10 Tallulah Falls and Commerce (2-2).
1-A Division I
Pelham 2-1-0 8-8-0
Irwin County 2-2-0 9-8-0
Bacon County 1-1-0 5-8-0
Brooks County 1-2-0 4-17-0
2-A Division I
Dublin 4-0-0 15-3-0
Swainsboro 4-1-0 6-7-0
Bleckley County 1-3-0 8-12-0
Jefferson Co. 1-3-0 5-14-0
East Laurens 1-4-0 9-8-0
3-A Division I
Wood.-Tomp. 9-0-0 14-8-0
Savannah 5-2-0 14-6-0
Bryan County 5-4-0 7-12-0
Metter 3-5-0 4-12-0
Screven County 2-4-0 6-11-0
Claxton 0-9-0 3-17-0
4-A Division I
Temple 2-1-0 16-4-0
Heard County 2-1-0 6-11-0
Lamar County 2-1-0 7-13-0
Crawford Co. 0-3-0 6-15-0
5-A Division I
Prince Avenue 1-0-0 11-8-0
Social Circle 1-0-0 10-8-0
Oglethorpe Co. 0-1-0 10-10-0
Jasper County 0-1-0 8-10-0
6-A Division I
Mt. Bethel 6-1-0 16-5-0
Mt. Pisgah 5-2-0 16-6-0
St. Francis 5-2-0 9-12-0
Paideia 5-2-0 8-12-0
Mount Vernon 4-2-0 14-8-0
King’s Ridge 3-2-0 13-7-0
Galloway 3-4-0 12-9-0
Weber School 2-5-0 6-10-0
Atlanta Int. 0-6-0 3-17-0
Whitefield Aca. 0-7-0 1-23-0
7-A Division I
Darlington 11-0-0 18-3-0
Chattooga 8-3-0 13-8-0
Trion 7-4-0 10-8-0
Dade County 6-5-0 11-10-0
Coosa 5-6-0 9-12-0
Pepperell 4-7-0 9-11-0
Armuchee 3-8-0 3-15-0
Dalton Aca. 0-11-0 1-17-0
