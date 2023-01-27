Class A Basketball Blog: Breaking down the boys region standings as season inches toward playoffs

Region 4: There is a three-way tie at the top of the league standings with Temple, Heard County and Lamar County at 2-1 and Crawford County at 0-3 in the fourth-spot.

Region 5: Prince Avenue Christian and Social Circle have a 1-0 records, with Oglethorpe County and Jasper County at 0-1.

Region 6: Top-ranked Mount Bethel has a 6-1 record and is leading No. 2 Mount Pisgah, St. Francis and No. 6 Paideia, each with 5-2 records.

Region 7: No. 5-ranked Darlington has an 11-0 record and is leading Chattooga (8-3), Trion (7-4) and Dade County (6-5).

Region 8: Rabun County and Athens Christian are tied with 3-1 records and leading No. 10 Tallulah Falls and Commerce (2-2).

1-A Division I

Pelham 2-1-0 8-8-0

Irwin County 2-2-0 9-8-0

Bacon County 1-1-0 5-8-0

Brooks County 1-2-0 4-17-0

2-A Division I

Dublin 4-0-0 15-3-0

Swainsboro 4-1-0 6-7-0

Bleckley County 1-3-0 8-12-0

Jefferson Co. 1-3-0 5-14-0

East Laurens 1-4-0 9-8-0

3-A Division I

Wood.-Tomp. 9-0-0 14-8-0

Savannah 5-2-0 14-6-0

Bryan County 5-4-0 7-12-0

Metter 3-5-0 4-12-0

Screven County 2-4-0 6-11-0

Claxton 0-9-0 3-17-0

4-A Division I

Temple 2-1-0 16-4-0

Heard County 2-1-0 6-11-0

Lamar County 2-1-0 7-13-0

Crawford Co. 0-3-0 6-15-0

5-A Division I

Prince Avenue 1-0-0 11-8-0

Social Circle 1-0-0 10-8-0

Oglethorpe Co. 0-1-0 10-10-0

Jasper County 0-1-0 8-10-0

6-A Division I

Mt. Bethel 6-1-0 16-5-0

Mt. Pisgah 5-2-0 16-6-0

St. Francis 5-2-0 9-12-0

Paideia 5-2-0 8-12-0

Mount Vernon 4-2-0 14-8-0

King’s Ridge 3-2-0 13-7-0

Galloway 3-4-0 12-9-0

Weber School 2-5-0 6-10-0

Atlanta Int. 0-6-0 3-17-0

Whitefield Aca. 0-7-0 1-23-0

7-A Division I

Darlington 11-0-0 18-3-0

Chattooga 8-3-0 13-8-0

Trion 7-4-0 10-8-0

Dade County 6-5-0 11-10-0

Coosa 5-6-0 9-12-0

Pepperell 4-7-0 9-11-0

Armuchee 3-8-0 3-15-0

Dalton Aca. 0-11-0 1-17-0