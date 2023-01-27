X
Class A Basketball Blog: Breaking down the boys region standings as season inches toward playoffs

By Seth Ellerbee
42 minutes ago

As Class A basketball teams head toward the end of January, positioning in the region standings take on a sense of urgency.

Here’s how things stand with the Class A Division I boys. We’ll get to the Division I girls and then Division II in upcoming blogs:

Region 1: Pelham leads with a 2-1 record, ahead of Irwin County (2-2), No. 8 Bacon County (1-1) and Brooks County (1-2).

Region 2: No. 9 Dublin leads with a 4-0 record, ahead of Swainsboro (4-1), Bleckley County and Jefferson County (1-3).

Region 3: No. 5 Woodville-Tompkins is 9-0 and leading Savannah (5-2), Bryan County (5-4) and Metter (3-5).

Region 4: There is a three-way tie at the top of the league standings with Temple, Heard County and Lamar County at 2-1 and Crawford County at 0-3 in the fourth-spot.

Region 5: Prince Avenue Christian and Social Circle have a 1-0 records, with Oglethorpe County and Jasper County at 0-1.

Region 6: Top-ranked Mount Bethel has a 6-1 record and is leading No. 2 Mount Pisgah, St. Francis and No. 6 Paideia, each with 5-2 records.

Region 7: No. 5-ranked Darlington has an 11-0 record and is leading Chattooga (8-3), Trion (7-4) and Dade County (6-5).

Region 8: Rabun County and Athens Christian are tied with 3-1 records and leading No. 10 Tallulah Falls and Commerce (2-2).

1-A Division I

Pelham                 2-1-0      8-8-0

Irwin County      2-2-0      9-8-0

Bacon County    1-1-0      5-8-0

Brooks County   1-2-0      4-17-0

2-A Division I

Dublin                   4-0-0      15-3-0

Swainsboro        4-1-0      6-7-0

Bleckley County 1-3-0      8-12-0

Jefferson Co.     1-3-0      5-14-0

East Laurens       1-4-0      9-8-0

3-A Division I

Wood.-Tomp.    9-0-0      14-8-0

Savannah            5-2-0      14-6-0

Bryan County     5-4-0      7-12-0

Metter                 3-5-0      4-12-0

Screven County 2-4-0      6-11-0

Claxton                 0-9-0      3-17-0

4-A Division I

Temple                 2-1-0      16-4-0

Heard County    2-1-0      6-11-0

Lamar County    2-1-0      7-13-0

Crawford Co.      0-3-0      6-15-0

5-A Division I

Prince Avenue  1-0-0      11-8-0

Social Circle        1-0-0      10-8-0

Oglethorpe Co. 0-1-0      10-10-0

Jasper County    0-1-0      8-10-0

6-A Division I

Mt. Bethel          6-1-0      16-5-0

Mt. Pisgah           5-2-0      16-6-0

St. Francis            5-2-0      9-12-0

Paideia                 5-2-0      8-12-0

Mount Vernon  4-2-0      14-8-0

King’s Ridge        3-2-0      13-7-0

Galloway             3-4-0      12-9-0

Weber School    2-5-0      6-10-0

Atlanta Int.          0-6-0      3-17-0

Whitefield Aca. 0-7-0      1-23-0

7-A Division I

Darlington           11-0-0   18-3-0

Chattooga           8-3-0      13-8-0

Trion                      7-4-0      10-8-0

Dade County      6-5-0      11-10-0

Coosa                    5-6-0      9-12-0

Pepperell            4-7-0      9-11-0

Armuchee           3-8-0      3-15-0

Dalton Aca.         0-11-0   1-17-0

