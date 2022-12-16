Class A basketball blog: A quick look at who’s hot in Divisions I and II

Three-star Xavier Shegog is scoring 16 points per game with nine rebounds to lead No. 4-ranked Mount Vernon (9-4, 2-1). Senior Kenneth Southall and junior Dennis Scott III both average 10 points per game for the Mustangs.

On the girls side, Galloway tops Division I, and Taylor County is the top-ranked team in Division II.

Taylor County is 7-0 with victories against Macon County 57-37 and Chattahoochee County 68-59 last week.

Lake Oconee Academy, ranked No. 2 in Division II, is the A Private defending champion. The Titans need to right the ship after the program’s first loss of the season to Class 7A No. 8 North Paulding (42-32) Saturday.

Division I No. 2 St. Francis is 7-4 and 3-0 in Region 6. St. Francis is led by three players averaging double-figures. Junior Sa’Mya Wyatt is scoring 17 points with eight rebounds per game; junior Nya Young averages 13 points with seven assists per game, and senior Trynce Taylor is scoring 11 points with nine rebounds and three steals per game.

Class A Division I Boys Top 10

1. Mt. Bethel

2. King’s Ridge

3. Mt. Pisgah

4. Mt. Vernon

5. Social Circle

6. Tallulah Falls

7. Woodville-Thompkins

8. Darlington

9. Dublin

10. Chattooga

Class A Division II Boys Top 10

1. Greenforest Christian

2. Christian Heritage

3. Portal

4. Wilkinson County

5. Manchester

6. Charlton County

7. Dooly County

8. Mitchell County

9. Macon County

10. Calhoun County

Class A Division I Girls Top 10

1. Galloway

2. St. Francis

3. Rabun County

4. Elbert County

5. Heard County

6. Woodville-Tompkins

7. Lamar County

8. Athens Christian

9. Darlington

10. Pepperell

Class A Division II Girls Top 10

1. Taylor County

2. Lake Oconee Academy

3. Schley County

4. Clinch County

5. Turner County

6. Mount Zion-Carroll

7. Montgomery County

8. Randolph-Clay

9. Seminole County

10. Towns County