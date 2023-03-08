Class A basketball blog: A quick look at the title matchups for Class A, Divisions I and II

On the boys side of Division I, King’s Ridge (22-10) is in the program’s first state championship game after beating Mount Vernon 53-48 in the semifinals at Georgia College. The Tigers will face 2021 Class A Private champion Mount Pisgah (23-8), which defeated Swainsboro 53-49 in the semis.

In Division I girls play, St. Francis (26-6) defeated Woodville-Thompkins in the semifinals to advance. The Knights will be playing for their fourth title after winning in 2013, 2015 and 2016. The opponent will be Galloway (27-5), a first-time championship contender, which defeated 2A defending-champion Elbert County 70-57.