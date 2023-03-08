Class A basketball blog: A quick look at the title matchups for Class A, Divisions I and II

The season will end this week for both divisions of Class A, when Division II plays its championship games Wednesday at 1 and 3 p.m. and Division I plays Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Centreplex in Macon.
On the boys side of Division I, King’s Ridge (22-10) is in the program’s first state championship game after beating Mount Vernon 53-48 in the semifinals at Georgia College. The Tigers will face 2021 Class A Private champion Mount Pisgah (23-8), which defeated Swainsboro 53-49 in the semis.
In Division I girls play, St. Francis (26-6) defeated Woodville-Thompkins in the semifinals to advance. The Knights will be playing for their fourth title after winning in 2013, 2015 and 2016. The opponent will be Galloway (27-5), a first-time championship contender, which defeated 2A defending-champion Elbert County 70-57.
On the boys side of Division II, Charlton County (29-2) is in the program’s first championship game after relying on a game-winning 3-point shot from Jarvis Wright as time expired to complete the upset of Greenforest in the semifinals at Valdosta State.
Ten-time former champion Wilkinson County awaits, trying for its first title since winning three consecutive crowns from 2016-2018. The Warriors are in the finals after an 85-63 victory against Macon County in the semis.
In Division II girls play, top-ranked and Class A Public champion Lake Oconee Academy (28-2) defeated Mount Zion-Carroll 34-14 in the semifinals and will try for the team’s second state title.
Lake Oconee will face Clinch County (26-4), which is looking for the program’s fourth state title, but first since 1993, after beating Taylor County 63-55 in the semifinals. Clinch won championships in 1976, 1987, 1991 and 1993.
Wednesday
1 p.m. – Class A Division II girls: Clinch County vs. Lake Oconee Academy
3 p.m. – Class A Division II boys: Wilkinson County vs Charlton County
Saturday
11 a.m. – Class A Division 1 girls: St. Francis vs. Galloway
1 p.m. – Class A Division 1 boys: King’s Ridge vs. Mt. Pisgah
