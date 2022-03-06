Class 7A: Semifinal coverage from Buford Arena

“We went man-to-man and I challenged them,” Harrison coach Terry Kemp said. “I said, ‘Look, you’ve got eight minutes. You can be epic or you could regret these next eight minutes for the rest of your life. And that’s the facts. They went out and just played their tails off in the fourth quarter.”

Harrison (27-3) also got 12 points from Region 3 Player of the Year Anna Gernatt before she fouled out. Alisha Foster and Emily Acampora both scored nine

Archer (22-7) was led by Courtney Nesbitt with 23 and Tanya McGowan with 17.

Harrison had a 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Archer took a 28-26 lead into halftime when Tanya McGowan made a pair of free throws with 13.2 seconds remaining.

The third quarter had the same intensity and wound up with the teams tied at 38-38 going in the fourth period.

Harrison scored the first three baskets of the fourth quarter as Archer turned it over four times on the first five possessions. The Hoyas opened a 53-43 lead on a 3-pointer by Alex McElroy, but Archer drew to within four points on a basket by Nesbitt.

Harrison’s Holley Turner made three of four free throws in the final 30 seconds to put the game away.

“The girls do a good job of getting each other wide open looks because they play for each other,” Kemp said. “They want each other to succeed. It’s a different girl every night and when Anna fouled out, we knew someone else was going to step up and tonight it was Bailey.”