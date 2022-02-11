Class 7A: Schedules, pairings for all 8 region basketball tournaments

Class 7A region basketball tournaments begin tonight in region 6, 7 and 8. Three other regions will get underway Saturday. All will run though next week.
Draws and game times for all eight regions are below.
Sixty-four of Class 7A’s 90 boys and girls basketball teams will quality for state, so region tournaments are partly a season-ending exercise of trimming the fat. But they also serve to seed each region’s four qualifiers for state, and that’s critical. Higher seeds are rewarded with home-court advantage.
And naturally, some regions will have more intrigue than others.
In the Region 4 girls bracket, No. 1-ranked Brookwood and No. 3 Grayson have been among 7A’s best teams this season, but only one will be seeded No. 1 at state. Grayson beat Brookwood on Thursday, evening the season series 1-1.
Other highly ranked teams that could meet in region finals are No. 2 North Forsyth and No. 9 West Forsyth (girls), No. 1 Pebblebrook and No. 8 McEachern (boys), No. 2 Newton and No. 6 Grayson (boys) and No. 3 Berkmar and No. 7 Norcross (boys).
For history’s sake, keep an eye on Lowndes’ boys, the No. 1 seed in Region 1. They’ve won only one region title in their history (2005). They’re 20-2 this season and have a bye to the championship game Friday.
On the flipside, McEachern’s girls have been automatic lately. They’ve won six straight region titles, the second-longest active streak in the state among girls. Cherokee’s girls have won five straight region titles.
Scores will be updated here throughout the region tournaments.
REGION 1
At Tift County starting Thursday
Girls
Tuesday at #3 boys seed
#3 TBD vs. #4 Camden County, 6 p.m.
Thursday at Tift County
#2 TBD vs. #3-4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18, at Tift County
Championship: #1 Tift County vs. #2-3-4 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Boys
Tuesday at #3 boys seed
#4 TBD at #3, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday at Tift County
#2 TBD vs. #3-4 winner, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18, at Tift County
Championship: #1 Lowndes vs. #2-3-4 winner, 6 p.m.
REGION 2
At Campbell
Girls
Saturday
#4 Pebblebrook vs. #5 Newnan, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
#2/3 Campbell vs. #2/3 East Coweta, 6 p.m.
#1 McEachern vs. #4-5 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Third-place game, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Boys
Saturday
#4 Newnan vs. #5 Campbell, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
#2 McEachern vs. #3 East Coweta, 6 p.m.
#1 Pebblebrook vs. #4-5 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Third-place game, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 3
Girls
Tuesday
#4 North Paulding or Marietta vs. #5 North Cobb, 4 p.m.
#3 North Paulding or Marietta vs. #6 Walton, 7 p.m.
Thursday
#2 Hillgrove vs. #3-6 winner, 4 p.m.
#1 Harrison vs. #4-5 winner, 7 p.m.
Friday
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Boys
Tuesday
#4 TBD vs. #5 TBD, 5:30 p.m.
#3 TBD vs. #6 North Paulding, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
#2 Walton vs. #3-6 winner, 5:30 p.m.
#1 Hillgrove vs. #4-5 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
REGION 4
At Newton
Girls
Saturday
#4 Parkview or Newton vs. #5 South Gwinnett, 2 p.m.
Wednesday
#2 Brookwood or Grayson vs. #3 Parkview or Newton, 3:30 p.m.
#1 Brookwood or Grayson vs. #4-5 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Third-place game, 3:30 p.m.
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Boys
Saturday
#4 Parkview or South Gwinnett vs. #5 Brookwood, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
#2 Grayson vs. #3 Parkview or South Gwinnett, 5 p.m.
#1 Newton vs. #4-5 winner, 8 p.m.
Friday
Third-place game, 5 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
REGION 5
At Milton
Girls
Saturday
#3 Roswell vs. #6 Milton, 2 p.m.
#4 Alpharetta vs. #5 Etowah, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
#1 Cherokee vs. #4-5 winner, 6 p.m.
#2 Woodstock vs. #3-6 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Third-place game, 3 p.m. Championship, 6 p.m.
Boys
Saturday
#3 Roswell vs. #6 Woodstock, 3:30 p.m.
#4 Cherokee vs. #5 Alpharetta, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
#1 Milton vs. #4-5 winner, 6 p.m.
#2 Etowah vs. #3-6 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 6
At North Forsyth
Girls
Friday
#6 Forsyth Central vs. #7 Gainesville, 6 p.m.
Saturday
#3 South Forsyth vs. #6-7 winner, 3 p.m.
#4 Lambert vs. #5 Denmark, 6 pm.
Tuesday
#1 North Forsyth vs. #4-5 winner, 4 p.m.
#2 West Forsyth vs. #3-6-7 winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Boys
Friday
#6 Forsyth Central vs. #7 Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
#3 North Forsyth vs. #6-7 winner, 4:30 p.m.
#4 Lambert vs. #5 South Forsyth, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
#1 West Forsyth vs. #4-5 winner, 5:30 p.m.
#2 Denmark vs. #3-6-7 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
REGION 7
At Discovery
Girls
Friday
#7 Berkmar at #6 Meadowcreek, 5 p.m.
Saturday
#3 Duluth vs. #6-7 winner, Noon
#4 Discovery vs. #5 Dunwoody, 3 p.m.
Monday
#2 Archer vs. #3-6-7 winner, 3 p.m.
#1 Norcross vs. #4-5 winner, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys
Friday
#7 Dunwoody at #6 Duluth, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
#3 Archer vs. #6-7 winner, 1:30 p.m.
#4 Meadowcreek vs. #5 Discovery, 4:30 p.m.
Monday
#2 Norcross vs. #3-6-7 winner, 4:30 p.m.
#1 Berkmar vs. #4-5 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Third-place game, 4:30 p.m. Championship, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 8
At Collins Mill (semifinals/finals)
Girls
Friday at Mill Creek
#4 Mill Creek vs. #5 Mountain View
Monday
#2 North Gwinnett vs. #3 Collins Hill, 6 p.m.
#1 Peachtree Ridge vs. #4-#5 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Third-place game, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Boys
Friday at Peachtree Ridge
#4 Peachtree Ridge vs. #5 Mill Creek
Monday
#2 Collins Hill vs. #3 Mountain View, 3 p.m.
#1 North Gwinnett vs. #4-5 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship, 4:30 p.m.
