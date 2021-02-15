X

Class 7A region tournaments results/schedules

REGION 1

At Lowndes

Girls

Saturday

#3 Lowndes 54, #4 Camden County 39

Tuesday

Semifinal: #3 Lowndes vs. #2 Tift County, 6 p.m.

Thursday

At Lowndes

Championship: #1 Colquitt County vs. semifinal winner, 6 p.m.

Boys

At Lowndes

Saturday

#4 Colquitt County 71, #3 Lowndes 47

Wednesday

Semifinal: #4 Colquitt County vs. #2 Camden County, 6 p.m.

Friday

Championship: #1 Tift County vs. semifinal winner, 6 p.m.

REGION 2

No tournament. Seeds for state playoffs based on regular-season standings.

Girls: #1 McEachern, #2 Campbell, #3 East Coweta, #4 Pebblebrook

Boys: #1 Pebblebrook, #2 McEachern, #3 East Coweta, #4 Newnan

REGION 3

No tournament. Seeds for state playoffs based on regular-season standings.

Girls: #1 Marietta, #2 North Paulding, #3 Harrison, #4 Harrison

Boys: #1 Walton, #2 North Paulding, #3 Marietta, #4 North Cobb

REGION 4

No tournament. Seeds for state playoffs based on regular-season standings.

Girls: 1. Brookwood, 2. TBA, 3. TBA, 4. TBA

Boys: 1. Grayson, 2. TBA, 3. TBA, 4. TBA

REGION 5

No tournament. Seeds for state playoffs based on regular-season standings.

Girls: #1 r Cherokee, #2 Woodstock, #3 Roswell, #4 Etowah

Boys: #1 Milton, #2 Cherokee, #3 Etowah, #4 Roswell

REGION 6

Girls

Friday

#6 Gainesville beat #7 Lambert

Saturday

#4 Denmark 49, #5 Forsyth Central 47

#3 South Forsyth 44, #6 Gainesville 31

Monday

#4 Denmark at #1 North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.

#3 South Forsyth at #2 West Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

At higher seed

Third-place game, 6 p.m.

Championship game, 7:45 p.m.

Boys

Friday

#6 Forsyth Central 50, #7 North Forsyth 44

Saturday

#4 Lambert 74, #5 West Forsyth 54

#3 Denmark 49, #6 Forsyth Central 47

Tuesday

#4/#5 winner at #1 South Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.

#3/#6/#7 winner at #2 Gainesville, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

At higher seed

Third-place game, 6 p.m.

Championship game, 7:45 p.m.

REGION 7

Girls

Friday

#6 Meadowcreek 64, #7 Berkmar 7

Monday

#6 Meadowcreek at #3 Discovery, 4:30

#5 Dunwoody at No. 4 Duluth, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

#3/#6/#7 at #2 Archer, 5 p.m.

#4/#5 winner at #1 Norcross, 5 p.m.

Thursday

At Discovery

Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

At Discovery

Championship, 5 p.m.

Boys

Friday

#6 Duluth 60, #7 Dunwoody 59

Monday

#6 Duluth at #3 Discovery, 6 p.m.

#5 Meadowccreek at No. 4 Archer, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

#3/#6/#7 at #2 Berkmar, 5 p.m.

#4/#5 winner at #1 Norcross, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

At Discovery

Third-place game, 6 p.m.

Friday

At Discovery

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

REGION 8

All games at site of higher seed.

Girls

Monday

#5 Mountain View at #4 Mill Creek, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

#4/#5 winner at #1 Collins Hill, 6 p.m.

#3 North Gwinnett at #2 Peachtree Ridge, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Third-place game, 6 p.m.

Championship game, 6 p.m.

Boys

Monday

#5 Mountain View at #4 Mill Creek, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

#4/#5 winner at #1 North Gwinnett, 6 p.m.

#3 Collins Hill at #2 Peachtree Ridge, 6 p.m.

Friday

Third-place game, 6 p.m.

Championship game, 6 p.m.

