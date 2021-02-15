Class 7A region tournaments results/schedules

REGION 1
At Lowndes
Girls
Saturday
#3 Lowndes 54, #4 Camden County 39
Tuesday
Semifinal: #3 Lowndes vs. #2 Tift County, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Championship: #1 Colquitt County vs. semifinal winner, 6 p.m.
Boys
At Lowndes
Saturday
#4 Colquitt County 71, #3 Lowndes 47
Wednesday
Semifinal: #4 Colquitt County vs. #2 Camden County, 6 p.m.
Friday
Championship: #1 Tift County vs. semifinal winner, 6 p.m.
REGION 2
No tournament. Seeds for state playoffs based on regular-season standings.
Girls: #1 McEachern, #2 Campbell, #3 East Coweta, #4 Pebblebrook
Boys: #1 Pebblebrook, #2 McEachern, #3 East Coweta, #4 Newnan
REGION 3
No tournament. Seeds for state playoffs based on regular-season standings.
Girls: #1 Marietta, #2 North Paulding, #3 Harrison, #4 Harrison
Boys: #1 Walton, #2 North Paulding, #3 Marietta, #4 North Cobb
REGION 4
No tournament. Seeds for state playoffs based on regular-season standings.
Girls: 1. Brookwood, 2. TBA, 3. TBA, 4. TBA
Boys: 1. Grayson, 2. TBA, 3. TBA, 4. TBA
REGION 5
No tournament. Seeds for state playoffs based on regular-season standings.
Girls: #1 r Cherokee, #2 Woodstock, #3 Roswell, #4 Etowah
Boys: #1 Milton, #2 Cherokee, #3 Etowah, #4 Roswell
REGION 6
Girls
Friday
#6 Gainesville beat #7 Lambert
Saturday
#4 Denmark 49, #5 Forsyth Central 47
#3 South Forsyth 44, #6 Gainesville 31
Monday
#4 Denmark at #1 North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.
#3 South Forsyth at #2 West Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
At higher seed
Third-place game, 6 p.m.
Championship game, 7:45 p.m.
Boys
Friday
#6 Forsyth Central 50, #7 North Forsyth 44
Saturday
#4 Lambert 74, #5 West Forsyth 54
#3 Denmark 49, #6 Forsyth Central 47
Tuesday
#4/#5 winner at #1 South Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.
#3/#6/#7 winner at #2 Gainesville, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
At higher seed
Third-place game, 6 p.m.
Championship game, 7:45 p.m.
REGION 7
Girls
Friday
#6 Meadowcreek 64, #7 Berkmar 7
Monday
#6 Meadowcreek at #3 Discovery, 4:30
#5 Dunwoody at No. 4 Duluth, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
#3/#6/#7 at #2 Archer, 5 p.m.
#4/#5 winner at #1 Norcross, 5 p.m.
Thursday
At Discovery
Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
At Discovery
Championship, 5 p.m.
Boys
Friday
#6 Duluth 60, #7 Dunwoody 59
Monday
#6 Duluth at #3 Discovery, 6 p.m.
#5 Meadowccreek at No. 4 Archer, 5 p.m.
Wednesday
#3/#6/#7 at #2 Berkmar, 5 p.m.
#4/#5 winner at #1 Norcross, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
At Discovery
Third-place game, 6 p.m.
Friday
At Discovery
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
REGION 8
All games at site of higher seed.
Girls
Monday
#5 Mountain View at #4 Mill Creek, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
#4/#5 winner at #1 Collins Hill, 6 p.m.
#3 North Gwinnett at #2 Peachtree Ridge, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Third-place game, 6 p.m.
Championship game, 6 p.m.
Boys
Monday
#5 Mountain View at #4 Mill Creek, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
#4/#5 winner at #1 North Gwinnett, 6 p.m.
#3 Collins Hill at #2 Peachtree Ridge, 6 p.m.
Friday
Third-place game, 6 p.m.
Championship game, 6 p.m.