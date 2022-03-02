Class 7A girls: Harrison 57, Grayson 49

The lead was still 50-44 with 47 seconds left when Geveke made both ends of a one-and-one to make it an eight-point game again, and the Rams never got closer than five points in the closing seconds.

Harrison’s Anna Gernatt, the Region 3 player of the year, had the hot hand for the Hoyas through the first three quarters. She made six of the Hoyas’ nine 3-pointers in the game, including three straight during a personal 9-0 run that turned a 26-22 lead into a 13-point game midway through the third quarter. Gernatt finished with 20 points.

“I’ve been here for 15 years, so I’ve been coaching basketball here a long time, and that’s the total package,” Kemp said of Gernatt. “Of all the players I’ve ever seen, she’s absolutely irreplaceable, from the classroom to the community to the court.”

Vick finished with 11 points, and Fisher and Acampora had eight each.

Grayson’s Tatum Brown added 12 points. Her 3-pointer with 6:16 remaining in the first quarter gave the Rams their only lead of the night at 3-2.

Grayson was making its first appearance in the state quarterfinals.