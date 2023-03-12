Class 7A girls: Brookwood 43, Norcross 39

Brookwood’s Danielle Osho had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Jade Weathersby had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Norcross got off to a strong start, leading 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 19-11 after a 3-pointer by Jania Atkins with 5:32 remaining in the first half.

The game changed, however, when Norcross went scoreless over the next eight minutes, a span that stretched into the middle of the third quarter. Brookwood scored 12 points during the Blue Devils’ drought to turn the eight-point deficit into a 23-19 lead.

Norcross never regained the lead, but it never trailed by more than five points. The shooting woes continued, however. The Blue Devils finished just 15-for-59 from the field (25.4%).

Veronaye Charlton kept the Blue Devils in the game. She accounted for 12 of the 20 Norcross points in the second half, made two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with a team-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. One of Charlton’s 3-pointers had Norcross within 40-39 with 19 seconds left, but Collins made three of four free throws to clinch the victory.

Atkins scored 19 points and Kayla Lindsey had 16 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

“Norcross is a good team, they have some good shooters, they’re patient and they’re well-coached,” Mincy said. “So it was definitely part of our game plan to make sure that we knew our personnel and were running out to the right people. We had some hiccups here and there, but we adjusted and made the right adjustments to pull it out.”

Brookwood - 9-8-14-12 - 43

Norcross - 16-3-9-11 - 39

Brookwood (43): Kate Phelan, Kennedy Daniels 1, Diana Collins 21, Jade Weatherby 9, Danielle Osho 10, Justyce McCoy2, Zayjah Knight, Ciera Hall.

Norcross (39): Kayla Lindsey 1, Veronaye Charlton 17, Mariyah Vaine 6, Jania Atkins 13, Cadence Peterson 2, Ebonie Watson, Markiesa Lancaster.