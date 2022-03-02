Class 7A boys: Berkmar 62, Grayson 57

Berkmar (25-5) was playing shorthanded, with 6-foot-7 senior Bo Hurns out with a foot injury. In his stead, Jameel Rideout scored 17 and Jermahri Hill scored 15. The Region 7 champions have won 16 straight games.

Grayson (21-9) also got 15 points from Tyrese Elliott, who left the game with 6:31 remaining with an unidentified leg injury. The loss broke a seven-game winning streak for the Region 4 champions.

Grayson led 26-24 at halftime, but scored only three points in the third quarter as Berkmar carried a 36-29 lead into the final quarter. The Patriots stretched the lead to nine points on two occasions, but Harris cut the lead to five with a 3-pointer and-one. That’s when Ewin took over and his steal and slam began his one-man assault.

“That turned everything,” Ewin said. “You’ve got to turn the fire up a little more than what it is now. Got my team going with the dunk”

It was the defense, too. Brycen Blaine, Rideout and Hill made it tough on Grayson to get easy looks.

“From midway in the third through the fourth, we got some unbelievable stops,” Phillips said. “Defensively I think we did really well and taking care of the ball, no live turnovers, that was huge.”

It was a two-possession game until the final minute, but Grayson never got closer than four points. A pair of free throws by Rideout with 8.6 seconds gave Berkmar a seven-point lead and put the game away.

Berkmar advances to play the winner of the Milton-Pebblebrook game on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Buford City Arena. The Patriots are one win away from a return trip to the state championship game.

“We just earned 32 more minutes for the seniors,” Phillips said. “That’s all we’ve been given. Now we’ve got to get ready to play our butts off for 32 minutes and maybe try for 32 more.